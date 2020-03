2020 Fantasy Baseball Mock Draft: 15-team Rotisserie league shows changing values amid postponement concerns

Let's address the biggest question right off the top: Nobody knows.

When the season will start, what the schedule will look like, how we should adjust our expectations for Fantasy Baseball — none of it. No clue.

So a mock draft amid these concerns is ... even more theoretical than usual.

But we all need it, right? A healthy diversion? Those of us who haven't assembled our teams yet will have extra time to formulate the most perfect draft plan, and this, our largest mock draft so far, is a good place to start.

The 15-team Rotisserie format is one that's become popular with the high-stakes crowd, particularly through contests like NFBC. It makes for a deeper experience but without the complications of an NL- or AL-only format. And it brings new meaning to the word "scarcity," especially regarding stolen bases and saves.

Here's who I gathered to take part in this one during these uncertain times:

1) Dan Gilbert, Fantasy Fisticuffs podcast (@DabberDanLit)

2) Hammer, Razzball (@HammerRazz)

3) Matt Williams, Turn Two Podcast (@MattWi77iams)

4) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)

5) Chris Mitchell, Fantrax (@CJMitch73)

6) Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company

7) John Russell, Friends with Fantasy Benefits (@JohnRussell215)

8) Tyler Boudrow, Lineup Legends (@lineup_legends)

9) George Maselli, CBS Sports

10) Nick Mimikos, Stack Attack podcast (@NMimi)

11) R.J. White, CBS Sports (@rjwhite1)

12) Adam Aizer, CBS Sports (@AdamAizer)

13) The Itch, Razzball (@theprospectitch)

14) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

15) Razzball Pat, Razzball (@Razzball_Pat)

A few items of note:

The first overall pick wasn't Ronald Acuna or Mike Trout, but Christian Yelich. How novel! It's also totally justifiable — the gap between him and Trout especially is razor thin — but I'd opt for the stolen base assurances Acuna provides in this format.

Players who were expected to miss time at the start of the year — back when the start of the year was March 26, that is — saw their value return to closer to normal in this draft, with the presumption they'll be much closer to full strength when the season finally does begin. I'm referring specifically to Justin Verlander (27 overall), Mike Clevinger (29), Giancarlo Stanton (61), Aaron Judge (64), Shohei Ohtani (108) and James Paxton (140). Chris Sale (134) didn't enjoy this same resurgence in value, but his timetable for a strained flexor is harder to pin down.

Jesus Luzardo (83), a rookie expected to have innings restrictions, also saw a jump in value with the expectation he'll be available for a larger percentage of what looks to be a shortened season. I don't know that he'll be pitching any deeper into games than he would have otherwise, which is of greater concern to me than how long he lasts, but it's some clever thinking nonetheless.

But enough talk. Let's get to the results ...