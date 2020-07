Watch Now: Reyes Avoids Covid-19 Slip Up ( 1:51 )

Things have changed just a little since we last auctioned for a 12-team Rotisserie league back in *checks notes* March. The MLB season was postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, teams were limited to intrasquad scrimmages during camp, and a handful of stars enter the 2020 season with legitimate questions about their availability. It's created a whole new landscape for Fantasy.

So we he hit reset and did it again, accounting for the changes that come with a 60-game season and recent health developments, both pandemic-related and not.We brought back much of the same crew from that original auction, too, which makes for an interesting comparison. We'll still play out that league along with this one as well. The more, the merrier, right?

Some quick observations:

Mike Trout went for $39 compared to Christian Yelich for $56, Ronald Acuna for $49, Cody Bellinger for $44 and Mookie Betts for $42, confirming that Trout is probably more like a mid first-rounder with the possibility of him missing a week of a nine-week season for the birth of his first child.

Most of the players who've tested positive for COVID-19 were appropriately discounted. It's a group that includes Freddie Freeman ($27), Charlie Blackmon ($20), DJ LeMahieu ($17), Miguel Sano ($8), Salvador Perez ($6) and Eduardo Rodriguez ($5). They could turn out to be bargains ... or not. We just don't have enough information to know at this point. Meanwhile, Jesus Luzardo ($11) and Scott Kingery ($6) didn't see their cost change much at all.

The "middle rounds" once again proved to be the place to find bargains, as tends to happen in every mixed-league auction I'm a part of. We get so used to bidding up each other for the studs, which tend to be nominated in the early rounds, that we can't help but bid up each other for any non-studs who get nominated in the same range, leaving fewer dollars on the table for later. Notable bargains included Whit Merrifield ($15), Marcus Semien ($14), Jorge Soler ($13), Jeff McNeil ($11), Willson Contreras ($10), Paul Goldschmidt ($10), Tommy Pham ($9), Eddie Rosario ($8), Yasmani Grandal ($8), and Carlos Santana ($5).

Notice I didn't list any starting pitchers there? Yeah, they by and large held their value even during that middle stage of the auction, suggesting that Fantasy Baseballers are still viewing them as less replaceable than hitters even though they're more volatile in a 60-game season. Zack Greinke ($18) was a notable exception, with Hyun-Jin Ryu ($8), Madison Bumgarner ($6) and Lance McCullers ($5) representing slightly lesser ones.

There were even fewer bargains to be found in the closer ranks, given the increased urgency to fulfill the scarce saves category without the benefit of turnover later in the year. I got shut out of the surefire closers, getting caught holding out for a bargain, and had to cobble together a gross list of prospective ones like Corey Knebel, Wade Davis, Ryan Helsley, Jordan Hicks and Tyler Rogers (most of which I grabbed in the reserve draft).

What else? Well, see for yourself.

Here's who took part in this one:

Garrett Atkins, Fake Teams (@13atkins13)

Donkey Teeth, Razzball (@DonkeyTeeth87)

Micah Henry, New Life Fantasy (@FantasyCentral1)

Dan Gilbert, Fantasy Fisticuffs podcast (@DabberDanLit)

Greg Lathrop, 2019 champion of Memorial Magazine League (@roto_Greg)

Jeremy Latzke, lucky reader who got to join in

Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company

Daniel Preciado, Fantrax (@DanJPreciado)

Dan Richards, Pitcher List (@Fantasy_Esquire)

Frank Stampfl, CBS Sports (@Roto_Frank)

Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)

Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

(Note: Players selected in the reserve draft that immediately followed the auction are labeled "RES.")