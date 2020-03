2020 Fantasy Baseball Mock Draft: How star-heavy can you go? Our 12-team auction saw stars fly off the board

The auction giveth, the auction taketh away.

I spent most of the Memorial Magazine League auction — that's a 12-team standard 5x5 Rotisserie league, for those outside the know — in a state of depression, sulking over the bargain buys I couldn't partake in because I, like most of the other 11 participants, had spent too much early.

But I didn't get reckless. I didn't go max bid on someone just so I wouldn't feel left out, which would have ensured I'd really be left out by leaving me with nothing but $1 players. I followed the advice of my auction strategies piece and carefully managed those last few dollars, never bidding more than $3 on a single player, and in doing so, I came away with just about every one of my most-prized sleepers. Mark Canha for $2. Gio Ursehla and Avisail Garcia for $2. Josh James and Alex Wood for $1. It was partly fortuitous timing — none of them were nominated until most everyone else was out of money, too — but the point is that I was able to redeem a bad situation of having too little money for too many holes. And the key to make it happen was patience.

There are teams I like more than mine, though, at least on paper. Reigning champion Greg Lathrop seems to be pretty good at this auctioning thing. His pitching staff may not be quite as stable as mine, but it has just as much upside. He balanced the hitting categories terrifically without leaving any obvious holes. And for the most part, he did it by waiting for the value buys that eventually came.

Matt Williams took advantage of some of those bargain buys, too, at least on the offensive side, and it's not like he neglected his pitching staff. He put himself in a position to contend, as did Adam Aizer, who achieved a nice balance with both his offense and pitching staff. It'd look a little better if not for the recent Aaron Judge news, but hey, none of us knows what tomorrow will bring.

The most radical approach, though, was the one used by Donkey Teeth of Razzball, who spent nearly 60 percent of his budget on the top three players in the entire draft pool: Ronald Acuna ($52), Mike Trout ($52) and Christian Yelich ($45). He was patient thereafter, which allowed him to take advantage of some of those bargain buys like Trey Mancini ($7), Eduardo Rodriguez ($5) and Gavin Lux ($3). Sure enough, his final roster isn't as scrubby as you might think. There are holes, yes, but if you're confident in your ability to play the waiver wire during the year, this approach has some merit in a mid-sized mixed league. Probably nothing deeper, though.

We've already gotten some of the introductions out of the way, but here's the full cast of characters:

1) Adam Aizer, CBS Sports (@AdamAizer)

2) Garrett Atkins, Fake Teams (@13atkins13)

3) Heath Cummings, CBS Sports (@heathcummingssr)

4) Nando Di Fino, The Athletic (@nandodifino)

5) Greg Lathrop, defending champion

6) Chris Mitchell, Fantrax (@CJMitch73)

7) Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company

8) Dan Richards, Pitcher List (@Fantasy_Esquire)

9) Donkey Teeth, Razzball (@DonkeyTeeth87)

10) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)

11) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

12) Matt Williams, Turn Two Podcast (@MattWi77iams)

And here are all the bids (note: players selected in the reserve draft that immediately followed the auction are labeled "RES"):