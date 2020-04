2020 Fantasy Baseball Mock Draft: Latest H2H points mock shows SPs as in-demand as ever in Head-to-Head play

After our previous mock draft, which also happened to be the first for a standard 12-team Rotisserie league since we found out the start of the season would be delayed, I pointed out how it seemed like high-end starting pitchers were sliding in response.

Fair to say we were back in a comfortable place for this one.

Five starting pitchers went in the first round, which is about as many as you'll ever see, and 19 were off the board by the end of Round 4. No doubt, format had something to do with it. Head-to-Head points leagues have always placed a higher emphasis on starting pitchers. But still, that much emphasis is uniquely 2020.

It led to the same sort of hitter values we've become accustomed to seeing in these drafts. Trevor Story and Trea Turner in Round 3. Fernando Tatis in Round 5. Aaron Judge in Round 6. When you reduce the number of hitter spots to fill (no MI and only three OF) and de-emphasize stolen bases, it opens up a new world.

What differed in this particular mock draft is just how aggressively everyone pursued starting pitching in the later rounds as well, resulting in less common picks like Mike Fiers, Anibal Sanchez, Spencer Howard, Marco Gonzales, Rick Porcello and Julio Teheran. A little surprised that spring riser Yusei Kikuchi didn't go, all things considered, but I did my part by selecting J.A. Happ and Garrett Richards.

Here's who joined me for this one:

1) John Russell, Friends with Fantasy Benefits (@JohnRussell215)

2) Dan Gilbert, Fantasy Fisticuffs podcast (@DabberDanLit)

3) Connor Rooney, FantasyPros (@c_rooney_)

4) Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company

5) Chris Mitchell, Fantrax (@CJMitch73)

6) malamoney, Razzball (@malamoney)

7) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

8) Frank Stampfl, CBS Sports (@Roto_Frank)

9) Adam Aizer, CBS Sports (@AdamAizer)

10) B_Don, Razzball (@RazzBDon)

11) Nick Mimikos, Stack Attack podcast (@NMimi)

12) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)

And here's how the scoring works:

Head-to-Head point values For hitters

For pitchers

Single 1 Walk -1 Double 2 Earned run -1 Triple 3 Hit -1 Walk 1 Hit batter -1 Caught stealing -1 Inning 3 Hit by pitch 1 Strikeout 0.5 Home run 4 Win 7 Strikeout -0.5 Loss -5 Run 1 Save 7 RBI 1 QS 3 Stolen base 2