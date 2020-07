Watch Now: Charlie Blackmon Discusses His COVID-19 Recovery ( 1:22 )

Do you play in a Yahoo standard Head-to-Head categories league? Well, you can go ahead and move that league to CBS, but in the meantime, we have you covered heading into the biggest draft weekend of the 2020 season. Our latest mock draft is tailored specifically for you, adhering to all the settings you're already accustomed to. That means two utility spots and four flexible pitcher spots to go along with two SP and two RP. We also set a weekly innings minimum of 25 just so no one went so far as to punt on starting pitching.

Some participants still went pretty heavy on relievers, of course — and that's to be expected in a 60-game season where pitching outputs will be particularly volatile and closer turnover will be at a minimum. The pursuit of wins and strikeouts can have a negative impact on ERA and WHIP, and saves might be the most bankable category from week to week anyway.

But high-end starting pitchers still went for the premium, as they always do. A certain quota has to be met still, and at least this year, the players you draft to fill those lineup spots have to be ones you can trust from Day 1.

Some other observations:

Christian Yelich went first overall, with Mike Trout slipping to fifth overall amid concerns he'll miss a significant portion of the season for the birth of his child. There would be the standard three days for paternity leave, plus however many more to return a positive test and rejoin the team. If we're talking about him missing a week of a nine-week season, that's significant.

Jose Ramirez finally crept into the first round of this draft, which I had been expecting to see once he started climbing up the second round. If you trust he's all the way back, as he seemed to be late last year (and why would you draft him in Round 2 if you didn't?), then his profile isn't so different from Mookie Betts'. He's probably a more bankable steals source, frankly.

Francisco Lindor, meanwhile, slipped to Round 2 — about the point where Ramirez had been going, actually. How much of a steals source will he be now that he's expected to hit third, behind the slow-footed Carlos Santana?

Freddie Freeman saw a more significant drop in this mock draft, having yet to make a full recovery from COVID-19 with the start of the season just a week away. He went in the middle of Round 3. Others with questionable health outlooks — like DJ LeMahieu (Round 7), Yoan Moncada (Round 7), Miguel Sano (Round 10), Jesus Luzardo (Round 12) and Eduardo Rodriguez (Round 14) — were discounted similarly. It's especially risky investing in players without a clear timetable in a season that's only two months long.

Meanwhile, Charlie Blackmon, who recently returned from his own bout with COVID-19 and is hoping to be ready for the start of the season, saw his value fully restored. He went early in Round 4.

Here are some of the people from around the industry who took part in this draft:

1) Sean Kallevig, lucky reader who got to join in

2) Frank Stampfl, CBS Sports (@Roto_Frank)

3) B_Don, Razzball (@RazzBDon)

4) John Russell, Friends with Fantasy Benefits (@JohnRussell215)

5) Dan Gilbert, Fantasy Fisticuffs podcast (@DabberDanLit)

6) Corey Pieper, The Heater podcast (@copieps)

7) Nicholas Mimikos, Stack Attack podcast (@NMimi)

8) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)

9) Kyle Robert, Fake Pigskin (@NotoriousKRO)

10) Scott Engel, SportsLine (@scotteTheKing)

11) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

12) Nathan Judah, Express & Star (@NathanJudah)

And here are the results: