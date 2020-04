2020 Fantasy Baseball Mock Draft: Our latest stab at Yahoo's Head-to-Head (H2H) categories format

You know how a draft can create like a copycat effect where everyone starts taking from the same position until it's wiped out? That's kind of what happened in this one.

Specifically, with two positions: starting pitcher and relief pitcher.

The run on the former began early, as has been the norm in 2020, but this one was special for a couple different reasons. It happened in the format that's maybe the least reliant on high-end starting pitchers, the Yahoo Sports-style Head-to-Head categories league with daily lineup changes and four flexible pitcher spots (in addition to two SP and two RP). Relief pitcher-heavy strategies are common in that format since you can start so many of them, swap them out so regularly and withstand the losses in individual categories like wins and strikeouts a little better.

The other reason? This run was a run, demonstrating a sort of collective tunnel vision rarely seen in drafts. There was no abatement. You had about a three-round window to grab your high-end starting pitchers, with a whopping 18 going in the span of 31 picks from late in Round 2 to early in Round 5. My No. 2 starting pitcher was only Sonny Gray, who's typically drafted more like a No. 3. I had to reach for him at 50th overall.

So why wasn't anyone adopting a relief pitcher-heavy strategy? Look, it seemed like people just wanted pitchers in whatever form they could get them. Things were quiet on the relief pitcher front for a while, with Josh Hader going well ahead of the others as usual. But then once Roberto Osuna went off the board in the middle of Round 7, the tempo picked up. Pretty much all the closers were gone by the end of Round 15, with 18 going during a six-round span (Rounds 10-15). Mark Melancon, Brandon Kintzler and Wade Davis were about the only ones left, and even they were gone by the end of Round 19. Sometimes, those three go undrafted entirely.

I'm not necessarily suggesting either run was wrong. Those are two of the scarcer commodities, and unless you're going to punt somewhere, you have to go with the flow as far as scarcities go.

But man, it can mess up your plans, especially if you've made a habit of mock drafting and are set in your ways with this year's draft pool. That Round 2 selection of J.D. Martinez is one I'd like to have back.

Here's who took part in this draft:

1) Eric Evans, The Scrum Sports (@EvansEric10)

2) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

3) Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company

4) Andy Spiteri, Fantasy Alarm (@gasdoc_spit)

5) Rhys White, Six Man Rotation (@RhysBWhite)

6) Nicklaus Gaut, RotoBaller (@Nt_BurtReynolds)

7) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)

8) B_Don, Razzball (@RazzBDon)

9) Nick Mimikos, Stack Attack podcast (@NMimi)

10) Dan Gilbert, Fantasy Fisticuffs podcast (@DabberDanLit)

11) Joey Mellows, Baseball Brit (@BaseballBrit)

12) Frank Stampfl, CBS Sports (@Roto_Frank)

Now, then, for the full results: