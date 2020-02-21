2020 Fantasy Baseball Player Rankings 51-60: The case for and against on Draft Day

The 2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep season is here, and this year's player pool might take some getting used to. Starting pitchers are going earlier than ever in early drafts, and stolen bases are more valuable than ever, which means if you haven't been paying attention, you could be surprised by how drafts are unfolding right now.

We're here to help you get acclimated. We've got our position previews and tiers elsewhere, but if you really want to start your Fantasy baseball prep right, this is the place to begin: With our breakdown of the top-200 players for 2020, based on CBS Fantasy baseball expert Scott White's rankings. Scott White and Chris Towers have broken down every player in the list, giving you the case for drafting them and the case against, so you can make up your own mind on whether you want them on your team.

We're going through No. 51-60, where the first catchers are coming off the board.

The Case For/The Case Against No. 51-60

No. 51 Austin Meadows RF TB Tampa Bay • #17 • Age: 24 2019 Stats AVG 0.291 HR 33 R 83 RBI 89 SB 12 SO 131

The Case For: The production finally caught up to the scouting reports. Meadows mostly managed to stay healthy and put together his first season with an OPS over .900 since his days in the lower minors. Scouts always loved the potential, and we saw why in 2019, as he put together a solid five-category showing. There might even be more upside in the speed department than we saw, as Meadows had 17 steals in just 128 games between the majors and minors in 2018. Is there 30-20 potential here? Only four players did that in 2019, and they're all first-rounders.

The Case Against: 2019 could have been Meadows finally living up to his potential, or he could have been playing a bit over his head. He outperformed his expected wOBA just a bit, but he also probably had some good luck on his side against lefties, as he struck out nearly 30% of the time and had a .352 BABIP to prop up his .837 OPS. If he regresses against same-handed pitching in 2020, the Rays are almost uniquely well equipped to insert him in a platoon and have shown a willingness to do that in the past. Meadows should hit well enough against lefties to keep his bat in the lineup every day, but that's the risk here.

No. 52 Keston Hiura 2B MIL Milwaukee • #18 • Age: 23 2019 Stats AVG 0.303 HR 19 R 51 RBI 49 SB 9 SO 107

The Case For: Double his half-season numbers and you're looking at a guy with the potential to be the best second baseman in Fantasy — one with the capacity to hit .300 while approaching 40 homers and 20 steals. It's a pace not too unlike Fernando Tatis', really, but without the second-round price tag. It's not like it came out of nowhere either. Hiura earned particularly high marks for his bat from the time the Brewers drafted him, with the biggest concerns being his glove and his health.

The Case Against: Of course, the same concerns that exist for Tatis also do for Hiura. Both struck out at about a 30 percent rate, and while the way Hiura impacts the ball supports him overcoming it better than Tatis, his xBA still makes him out to be more of a .265 hitter. There's also a chance that increased exposure reveals other areas of his game that are in need of improvement, but considering the five-category upside at a weak position, the price here seems right.

No. 27 Mike Clevinger SP CLE Cleveland • #52 • Age: 29 2019 Stats INN 126.0 W 13 K's 169 ERA 2.71 WHIP 1.06

The Case For: Whatever skepticism surrounded Clevinger the past two years is clearly defunct now. Dude turned the dial to overdrive last year, figuring out a way to add 1.5 mph on his fastball, and the impact reverberated throughout his entire arsenal. He became a no-questions-asked ace, one bettered only by Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole in Head-to-Head points per start. He would have ranked sixth among qualifiers in swinging-strike rate and third in xFIP, behind only Cole and Max Scherzer.

The Case Against: The reason I have to use the conditional perfect tense ("would have ranked") is because Clevinger of course didn't qualify for any leaderboards. He missed two months early on with a lat strain, which may well have been a response to him throwing harder. So even though he has already proven he can hold up for 200 innings, doing so in 2018, he hasn't with this higher-effort approach. Workload is one of the most common areas where prospective aces fall short, and it's hard to assume Clevinger will just hold up — especially since his spring got off to an auspicious start with knee surgery that could delay his debut.

No. 54 Noah Syndergaard SP NYM N.Y. Mets • #34 • Age: 27 2019 Stats INN 197.2 W 10 K's 202 ERA 4.28 WHIP 1.23

The Case For: Syndergaard struggled in 2019, but it wasn't exactly a lost season. The fact that he made it through a full season without any health issues is the biggest positive to come from the season, and he probably wasn't quite as bad as his 4.28 ERA might make you think. There was some bad luck involved, and given how much his career has been sidetracked by injuries in recent years, it's fair to wonder if he just needed a get-right year. If he is right, we know how good Syndergaard can be, and with the health issues mostly behind him, he can just focus on pitching.

The Case Against: It's hard to blame Syndergaard's 2019 struggles too much on bad luck, given that he has gone from an elite strikeout pitcher to a fairly pedestrian one. He's still above average, but he should be a lot better than that given his stuff — although it's also worth noting he's lost a tick or two off his fastball from his peak. Add it all up with his total inability to keep runners honest on the bases — 42 steals, only three caught stealing — and hopes for a Syndergaard bounceback may be misguided. He needs to pitch better in 2020 than he did in 2019, and there's no guarantee he will.

No. 53 Carlos Correa SS HOU Houston • #1 • Age: 25 2019 Stats AVG 0.279 HR 21 R 42 RBI 59 SB 1 SO 75

The Case For: I'll repeat what I wrote for Aaron Judge here: Just stay healthy. Correa has put up an OPS north of .900 in two of the past three seasons, and his per-162 game pace over the last three years is a .278 average, 102 runs, 34 homers, 115 RBI and four steals, and that doesn't even capture his upside. There's the potential for a .300 average and approaching 40 homers here in a great lineup, but he just has to stay healthy.

The Case Against: He hasn't stayed healthy. Correa hasn't played more than 110 games since 2016 and has topped 120 games just two times in eight professional seasons including the minors. Correa has also hit below .280 in all but one of his seasons, so while there might be batting average upside, there's also the potential that he's just a three-category contributor even if he is healthy. It's tough to judge his play because he's been hurt so much, but Correa's numbers don't jump off the page as much as you might expect.

No. 55 Josh Bell 1B PIT Pittsburgh • #55 • Age: 27 2019 Stats AVG 0.277 HR 37 R 94 RBI 116 SB 0 SO 118

The Case For: A former top prospect made good, Bell finally started using that mammoth frame to actually hit for power in 2019. He's always had great plate discipline, but struggled to elevate the ball much before last season, and therein lies the key to his breakout. His 23.9% HR/FB rate is high, but not so much higher than his career rate that you can't believe it is sustainable, especially when backed up by elite hard-hit numbers. Bell hits the ball hard, he makes consistent contact, and now he hits the ball in the air. That's a good combination.

The Case Against: Bell feasted early in the season, and while I don't believe in the Home Run Derby curse, he just wasn't the same guy after the All-Star break. His ISO fell to .196 and his HR/FB fell to 16.7%, both much more in line with his career rates, and his production fell off as a result. Some of that could have been luck related — a .241 BABIP is hard to overcome — but opposing teams seemed to make more of an effort to force Bell to hit from the left side of the plate, his weaker side, in the second half. Opposing pitchers also threw him fewer first pitch fastballs in the second half, and Bell absolutely feasted on first pitches, so it could be that the scouting report just got out on him. If that's the case, it's now on Bell to adjust. There's no guarantee he will effectively.

No. 56 DJ LeMahieu 2B NYY N.Y. Yankees • #26 • Age: 31 2019 Stats AVG 0.327 HR 26 R 109 RBI 102 SB 5 SO 90

The Case For: LeMahieu's all-fields approach to hitting will play anywhere, but it was especially well suited to his new home park in Yankee Stadium, thanks to the short porch in right field, where 16 of his career-high 26 homers went. That approach also helped him avoid a significant decline in BABIP and combined with his contact skills kept LeMahieu's average in a healthy place. This is still arguably the best lineup in baseball, and LeMahieu's underlying numbers mostly back up what he did in 2019. Believe it.

The Case Against: Anytime you're dealing with a player coming off a career year, there's value in baking in some regression. LeMahieu probably won't be as good in 2020 as he was in 2019, so the question is how much will he regress? If the power was legit, there's a very high floor here, but if he goes back to being more like a 10-15 homer guy, then you have to worry about BABIP fluctuations having an even more significant impact on his value, as we saw in his disappointing 2018. Ultimately, there should be a pretty high floor with LeMahieu, but we may have seen the tippy top of his ceiling in 2019.

No. 57 Bo Bichette SS TOR Toronto • #11 • Age: 21 2019 Stats AVG 0.311 HR 11 R 32 RBI 21 SB 4 SO 50

The Case For: Last season was great for rookies, and Bichette played his part. He came up and did exactly what you want to see from a top prospect, hitting for average and power while showing the potential to be a difference maker on the bases for Fantasy. He probably can't sustain a batting average north of .300, but his StatCast data pegged Bichette as a .273 hitter with solid power, and that's not bad for your first taste of the majors. We'll see how pitchers adjust, and then how Bichette adjusts, but coming into the season, he looks like one of the most dynamic young talents in the game, and a potential second-rounder if everything goes right.

The Case Against: Everything rarely goes right, and you're going to have to pay a pretty hefty price for Bichette coming off just 212 plate appearances. Bichette's prospect standing never suffered for it, but Bichette didn't always light the world on fire in the minors, most notably when he hit .286 with just 11 homers in 131 games at Double-A in 2018. His combination of power and speed should keep Bichette's floor petty high, but it might be asking too much for him to be a superstar immediately.

No. 58 Gary Sanchez C NYY N.Y. Yankees • #24 • Age: 27 2019 Stats AVG 0.232 HR 34 R 62 RBI 77 SB 0 SO 125

The Case For: Typically with catchers, you're just looking for someone who won't hurt you. That's the upside for all but the handful of best options at the position. At his best, Sanchez can give you a whole lot more. He has averaged 28 home runs over the last three seasons, despite playing just 106 games per season. There is legit 40-homer potential here if Sanchez stays healthy, and while the average has been particularly low the past two seasons, he hit .284 between his first two partial seasons, so there's upside there, too. In fact, Sanchez carries more upside than anyone else at the position.

The Case Against: We've been chasing that upside for two years now with mostly just disappointment to show for it. If Sanchez is going to keep hitting .230 or worse, it's hard to justify reaching for him as far ahead of the rest of the position as you'll need to to draft him. Add in the persistent injuries over three seasons, and you're inviting a lot of risk on just to get an edge at one position.

No. 59 J.T. Realmuto C PHI Philadelphia • #10 • Age: 28 2019 Stats AVG 0.275 HR 25 R 92 RBI 83 SB 9 SO 123

The Case For: Realmuto didn't take the big step forward we were hoping to see in his first season outside of Miami, but the second half of the season showed us more of his capabilities. Freed from the cavernous dimensions of Marlins Park, Realmuto went out and hit 15 homers in the second half of the season, upping his line to .278/.327/.565 after the All-Star break. Maybe it just took a while for Realmuto to figure it out?

The Case Against: Generally speaking, you're better off using full-season statistics to project for the future than trying to figure out which slice of the season represents a player's "real" skill level. In Realmuto's case, his 2019 wasn't all that different from his 2020, which should tell you that it's probably pretty close to who he really is. The good news is, he's established a really high floor over the past three seasons, but there just may not be as much beyond that as we hoped.

No. 60 Jonathan Villar 2B MIA Miami • #2 • Age: 28 2019 Stats AVG 0.274 HR 24 R 111 RBI 73 SB 40 SO 176

The Case For: Stolen bases. Even in all those instances when his playing time fluctuated and his bat failed to deliver, Villar has been one of the most reliable contributors in that ever-elusive category, swiping at least 35 bags in three of the past four seasons (and 23 in the other). Those numbers are pretty valuable on their own in Rotisserie leagues, and then when he has a year like last year when he really does perform at the plate, it's enough to move him into the elites in that format. The Marlins made a point to acquire him this offseason and thus figure to be more deliberate in their use of him than maybe some of his previous organizations were.

The Case Against: Of course, the biggest reason the Marlins acquired Villar is because he was dirt cheap. The Orioles were willing to waive him if they didn't find a taker, which tells you a little about what they thought of his chances for a repeat. Even with the changing dimensions, Marlins Park projects to be a much different venue than Camden Yards, where Villar hit two-thirds of his home runs last year. And considering he had just a .249 xBA and .313 xwOBA, his production was due for a downturn anyway. If he doesn't hit the ground running, the rebuilding Marlins might turn over Villar's at-bats to someone younger or trade him to be a reserve for a contender. -Scott White

