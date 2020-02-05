2020 Fantasy Baseball Player Rankings: The case for and against drafting No. 1-10

2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep season is here, and this year's player pool might take some getting used to. Starting pitchers are going earlier than ever in early drafts, and stolen bases are more valuable than every, which means if you haven't been paying attention, you could be surprised by how drafts are unfolding right now.

We're here to help you get acclimated. We've got our position previews and tiers elsewhere, but if you really want to start your Fantasy baseball prep right, this is the place to begin: With our breakdown of the top-200 players for 2020, based on CBS Fantasy baseball expert Scott White's rankings. Scott White and Chris Towers have broken down every player in the list, giving you the case for drafting them and the case against, so you can make up your own mind on whether you want them on your team.

We're going through No. 1 through 10 here, beginning with a familiar face at the top of the list.

The Case For/The Case Against No. 1-10

No. 1 Mike Trout CF LAA L.A. Angels • #27 • Age: 28 2019 Stats AVG 0.291 HR 45 R 110 RBI 104 SB 11 SO 120

The Case For: He's the best player in baseball and basically has been since his rookie season eight years ago. While there have been years when others have matched and even surpassed his Fantasy production, they've always receded while he has held steady. Basically, no one has ever had reason to regret taking Trout No. 1 overall while many have regretted passing him up there.

The Case Against: At least in traditional 5x5 Rotisserie leagues, the demand for stolen bases has become so intense in an oversaturated market for home run hitters that it's hard to justify leaving any on the table at any point in the draft. Trout isn't a zero in the category and could certainly bounce back with more than the 11 steals he had last year, but the gap between him and Ronald Acuna, who had 37 steals last year, is a significant one.

No. 2 Christian Yelich RF MIL Milwaukee • #22 • Age: 28 2019 Stats AVG 0.329 HR 44 R 100 RBI 97 SB 30 SO 118

The Case For: Yelich so far is the lone exception to the rule that no one can hang with Trout for more than a year at a time, actually one-upping his 2018 MVP performance in 2019. He himself had 30 steals last year — and in only 32 attempts — which would seem to make him a safer bet than Trout in that ever-critical category.

The Case Against: It would only seem to make him a safer bet. Yelich is working his way back from a fractured kneecap, which may be a significant enough injury for either he or the Brewers to decide that running just isn't worth it anymore — that his bat is too valuable to risk losing it on the basepaths. It's the direction Jose Altuve has gone since fracturing his kneecap a couple years ago. Overall, Yelich is riskier than Trout, and if you're prioritizing Acuna's stolen bases as well, it's enough to drop Yelich to third.

No. 3 Ronald Acuna CF ATL Atlanta • #13 • Age: 22 2019 Stats AVG 0.280 HR 41 R 127 RBI 101 SB 37 SO 188

The Case For: He actually was the No. 1 player in 5x5 Rotisserie leagues last year, beating out Trout, Yelich and Cody Bellinger, because stolen bases can make that big of a difference. And the numbers he put up were despite spending only three-quarters of the year in the leadoff spot, where he has now proven twice over that he's more comfortable. Project his numbers as a leadoff man over a full season, and he comes out to 44 homers and 45 steals.

The Case Against: While continued improvement is a reasonable expectation for a 22-year-old, it's to this point inarguable that Acuna's bat skills aren't on the level of Trout or Yelich. He strikes out more and walks less, which gives him a lower ceiling for batting average and wider range of outcomes therein. Taking health out of the equation, the most likely of the top three to "bust" on some level is Acuna, however unlikely that scenario might be.

No. 4 Cody Bellinger RF LAD L.A. Dodgers • #35 • Age: 24 2019 Stats AVG 0.305 HR 47 R 121 RBI 115 SB 15 SO 108

The Case For: For all the talk of Acuna, Trout and Yelich, Bellinger had the most home runs and RBI of the four while ranking second in runs and batting average. His 15 steals were more than Trout's and enough to move the needle at a time when steals are on the decline. Though he doesn't have quite the track record of those other three, his breakthrough is supported by a greatly reduced strikeout rate and an xBA and xwOBA that suggest he actually underachieved slightly.

The Case Against: Bellinger's season-long numbers are what they are, and as I've noted, the peripherals more than support them. But the distribution of those numbers over the course of 2019 gives the appearance of two separate players. The first hit .379 with a 1.213 OPS over the first two months. The second hit .262 with a .933 OPS over the next four. Both versions are terrific, of course, but the second doesn't merit a first-round pick. So was the whole of Bellinger's 2019 more representative than its parts?

No. 5 Mookie Betts RF BOS Boston • #50 • Age: 27 2019 Stats AVG 0.295 HR 29 R 135 RBI 80 SB 16 SO 101

The Case For: Though Betts has developed a reputation for uneven production, the good years are Trout-level and the bad are still basically what you'd hope to get from a first-round pick, with useful contributions in all five categories. Last season was one of the "bad" ones, and he was still a top-15 hitter in Rotisserie, actually leading the majors with 135 runs scored. A sluggish start also obscured the fact he hit .335 with a 1.010 OPS over the final three months.

The Case Against: For all Betts does right at the dish, the steals have always been a part of the package, and for whatever reason, they weren't as plentiful last year, his 16 representing a career low. If you're not confident he'll make a significant contribution in that scarcest of categories, you might go a different direction with your top-five pick. His move to Dodger Stadium and a division with more pitcher-friendly venues introduces another unknown element that's more likely to work against him than help him.

No. 6 Gerrit Cole SP NYY N.Y. Yankees • #45 • Age: 29 2019 Stats INN 212.1 W 20 K's 326 ERA 2.50 WHIP 0.89

The Case For: By whatever measure Cole once trailed Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, neither of whom is any less than six years his senior, it's fair to say he closed the gap with a 1.64 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 14.4 K/9 over his final 16 starts. Eleven of those 16 starts were seven innings or more, putting to rest any lingering workload concerns. He led the majors in xFIP and swinging-strike rate, not to mention strikeouts and strikeouts per nine, and his 21 double-digit strikeout efforts were by far the most in the majors.

The Case Against: He's no longer with the Astros and will no longer enjoy whatever, ahem, advantages they afforded him. Even if that's referring only to data and coaching, they transformed him from the mid-rotation guy he was with the Pirates to the ace he is today, and maybe without the continual reinforcement, old habits creep in. He's also vulnerable to fly balls, which could spell trouble for a right-hander like him at Yankee Stadium, causing his ERA to creep up a bit.

No. 7 Justin Verlander SP HOU Houston • #35 • Age: 36 2019 Stats INN 223.0 W 21 K's 300 ERA 2.58 WHIP 0.80

The Case For: Fresh off his second Cy Young and back to being a perennial contender for the award, Verlander shows no signs of letup entering his age-37 season. At a time when few pitchers are making it through six innings consistently, he routinely goes seven or more, having led the majors with 229 last year, and it's that workload advantage combined with his dominant-as-ever stuff that puts him in rare company at starting pitcher.

The Case Against: Did I mention he's entering his age-37 season? That's ancient by any player's standards, but particularly one who lives on 97-mph fastballs and has more than 3,000 innings (playoffs included) to his name. At some point, it's all going to come crashing down for Verlander, and just because he hasn't shown signs of it yet doesn't mean it won't be this year. Plus, with the regime change in Houston, who knows if he'll be getting the same oversight that allowed him to recapture his once dominant form?

No. 8 Francisco Lindor SS CLE Cleveland • #12 • Age: 26 2019 Stats AVG 0.284 HR 32 R 101 RBI 74 SB 22 SO 98

The Case For: By now, Lindor's skill set is pretty well established. He's been good for 30-plus homers three times over, but really, it's the back-to-back 20-steal seasons that have him holding steady in the first round even as shortstop becomes one of the most star-studded positions. It's still possible we haven't seen him at his best in terms of batting average, given how little he strikes out, but you draft him primarily because you trust what he's already proven to be at age 26.

The Case Against: Maybe he's just not enough of a standout to justify the price tag. Again, shortstop is deep, particularly at the high end, and so it might make sense to invest in an ace pitcher instead, particularly if you trust yourself to find 20 steals elsewhere. Even if you were dead set on taking a shortstop, you could make the case instead for Alex Bregman or even Trevor Story, whose home venue appears to give him the leg up in terms of batting average.

No. 9 Freddie Freeman 1B ATL Atlanta • #5 • Age: 30 2019 Stats AVG 0.295 HR 38 R 113 RBI 121 SB 6 SO 127

The Case For: After a few frustrating years of health issues and inconsistent power production, Freeman finally delivered the best of what he can be in 2019, and it was everything we hoped it would be. One area in which he has never disappointed is batting average, his line-drive rate consistently ranking among the best in the game, and that's a difficult category to bolster in later rounds without taking a hit elsewhere. First base is riskier than in years past, too, so it's not a bad idea to knock it out early.

The Case Against: Freeman didn't make it all the way through 2019 unscathed. He was playing with bone spurs in his elbow down the stretch, and it limited him in October, requiring offseason surgery. It's probably not something that'll impact his production in 2020, but then again, it hasn't taken much to reduce him from a 35-homer guy to a 25-homer guy in the past. He's also a zero for stolen bases, which are a top priority in the early rounds of standard Rotisserie drafts.

No. 10 Nolan Arenado 3B COL Colorado • #28 • Age: 28 2019 Stats AVG 0.315 HR 41 R 102 RBI 118 SB 3 SO 93

The Case For: What's not to love about a perennial Triple Crown threat, a guy who hits .300 while contending for the NL lead in home runs and RBI every year? That's what Arenado has been for basically five straight years now, offering a track record nearly as stable and studly as Mike Trout himself, and as long as he's playing half his games at Coors Field, there's no reason to think it'll be change.

The Case Against: He may not be playing half his games at Coors Field much longer, at least judging by his public criticism of the front office as trade rumors have circulated this offseason. A move out of Colorado wouldn't ruin him, of course, but it would make him no longer the top third baseman to target. It's already debatable with Alex Bregman and Anthony Rendon closing the gap in recent years. Particularly if your focus is on stolen bases in the first round, you could always fall back on one of them in the second.