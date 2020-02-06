2020 Fantasy Baseball Player Rankings: The case for and against drafting No. 101-110

The 2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep season is here, and this year's player pool might take some getting used to. Starting pitchers are going earlier than ever in early drafts, and stolen bases are more valuable than ever, which means if you haven't been paying attention, you could be surprised by how drafts are unfolding right now.

We're here to help you get acclimated. We've got our position previews and tiers elsewhere, but if you really want to start your Fantasy baseball prep right, this is the place to begin: With our breakdown of the top-200 players for 2020, based on CBS Fantasy baseball expert Scott White's rankings. Scott White and Chris Towers have broken down every player in the list, giving you the case for drafting them and the case against, so you can make up your own mind on whether you want them on your team.

We're going through No. 101 through 110 here, beginning with a potential huge breakout bat at the top of the list. And you kind find the rest of our top-100 list right here: 11-20 | 21-30 | 31-40 | 41-50 | 51-60 | 61-70 | 71-80 | 81-90 | 91-100

The Case For/The Case Against No. 101-110

No. 101 Miguel Sano 3B MIN Minnesota • #22 • Age: 26 2019 Stats AVG 0.247 HR 34 R 76 RBI 79 SB 0 SO 159

The Case For: Staying relatively healthy and conflict-free in 2019, Sano positioned himself among the game's elite power hitters, performing at a 50-homer pace. He was Aaron Judge's co-outlier in both average exit velocity and hard-hit rate, and players like Judge and Joey Gallo have already proven that when you impact a baseball in that sort of superhuman way, you can overcome a 33 percent strikeout rate. Sano could produce similarly to those two at a fraction of the cost.

The Case Against: Sano's strikeout rate wasn't just 33 percent. It was 36.2 percent, making him a whole new kind of vulnerable if he has bad home run luck. Giving away that many outs, a .247 batting average might be his ceiling, and again, that was with him performing at a 50-homer pace. I describe it terms of pace because, yeah, he still missed time, specifically the first six weeks of the season with a laceration on his heel. It was obviously a freak occurrence, but he doesn't have a history of great decision-making either, which should lead you to wonder how much of him you'll actually get. -Scott White

No. 102 Mitch Garver C MIN Minnesota • #18 • Age: 29 2019 Stats AVG 0.273 HR 31 R 70 RBI 67 SB 0 SO 87

The Case For: You want a catcher who can hit? Garver did it better than any other last year. No, really. His .995 OPS? First at the position. His .630 slug? Easily first. His .357 ISO? No one else came close. Even in terms of Head-to-Head points per game, his 3.61 was as far ahead of J.T. Realmuto's 3.05 as Paul Goldschmidt's was ahead of Garrett Cooper's. He made the sort of hard contact that would support that kind of power with the sort of launch angle that would ensure enough of those batted balls cleared the fence. And now that Jason Castro is gone, the catcher job is all his.

The Case Against: With the kind of numbers Garver was putting up, why wasn't the catcher job all his anyway? He was better against lefties than righties, sure, but still had a .902 OPS against right-handers. Castro may have been a better defender, but enough to justify a near 50/50 split behind the plate? Come on. Garver's 29 years of age is reason enough to raise suspicion, and the Twins' treatment of him certainly doesn't defuse it. -Scott White

No. 103 Mike Moustakas 3B CIN Cincinnati • #9 • Age: 31 2019 Stats AVG 0.254 HR 35 R 80 RBI 87 SB 3 SO 98

The Case For: Who wouldn't take an easy 30-35 homers, especially from a second base-eligible player and especially in the middle stages of the draft, after the top 100 players have already gone off the board? Particularly with him headed to another hitter's park and another deep lineup, you know what you're getting with Moustakas, and what you're getting is irrefutably good.

The Case Against: But is it great? Well, maybe at the going rate, it doesn't matter, but just so we're all on the same page, home runs and RBI are all you're getting from him. The high fly-ball rate that makes all the home runs possible also limits his BABIP, making him a lackluster contributor in batting average, and he's not great at getting on base in other ways. Yes, the overall production is good, but it's also boring, and the risk-takers among us might set our sights higher. -Scott White

No. 104 Corey Kluber SP TEX Texas • #28 • Age: 33 2019 Stats INN 35.2 W 2 K's 38 ERA 5.80 WHIP 1.65

The Case For: The guy finished top three in AL Cy Young voting four times in the five years leading up to 2019, a year that was obviously wrecked by injury. Given how long he resided near the top of the starting pitcher rankings, the discount this year seems pretty extreme. Yes, his numbers were bad for the one month he was healthy, but he was in good company there. Pitchers like Noah Syndergaard, Chris Sale, Eduardo Rodriguez, Aaron Nola, Lance Lynn, Brandon Woodruff and Yu Darvish all had an ERA over 5.00 last April.

The Case Against: Let's suppose the same phenomenon that led to last year's home run explosion (a change in seam height on the actual ball) also contributed to an adjustment period for all the high-end hurlers listed above. Maybe, then, Kluber simply didn't get his chance to recover. The problem is that he already had his share of detractors heading into 2018 because of a drop in velocity and swinging-strike rate. And now he's coming back from a broken arm and pitching at a new Rangers ballpark that may not play well for pitchers. He leaves a lot to wonder about, and the pool of potential high-end pitchers is deep enough that it's easy just to put off all those questions until later. -Scott White

No. 105 Shohei Ohtani DH LAA L.A. Angels • #17 • Age: 25 2019 Stats AVG 0.286 HR 18 R 51 RBI 62 SB 12 SO 110

The Case For: Though we haven't seen Ohtani make a full-length start since May 2018, he was everything anyone could want in a pitcher back then. He's still that guy who struck out 12 over seven one-hit innings in his second career start that year, and he's nearing the end of a typical rehabilitation period for Tommy John surgery. In the meantime, the Angels will continue using him as a hitter, and he reiterated last year that his bat can hold its own, with contributions in all five categories on the days he's in the lineup.

The Case Against: What makes Ohtani most interesting -- the two-way ability – is also what holds him back from a Fantasy perspective. Playing both sides of the ball requires more rest on both sides of the ball, and you have to choose between the pitching and the hitting contributions at the start of a scoring period. Now, if your league's scoring periods are only day long, that's great. You'll probably get the full benefit since he's unlikely to hit on the days he's pitching anyway. But if they're a week long, trying to forecast his schedule will become a year-long headache. He's most valuable as a pitcher since his bat won't be in the lineup every day, but how long before he's back to doing it and how often will he do it when he is? -Scott White

No. 106 Eduardo Escobar 3B ARI Arizona • #5 • Age: 31 2019 Stats AVG 0.269 HR 35 R 94 RBI 118 SB 5 SO 130

The Case For: Let's take a moment here to fully appreciate what Escobar accomplished last year. His 35 home runs were tied for 23rd in the majors, up there with Bryce Harper and Trevor Story. His 118 RBI were tied with Nolan Arenado for fifth. He was the No. 4 player at second base – with only curious cases like Jonathan Villar, Ketel Marte and DJ LeMahieu ahead of him -- and No.7 at the deepest position of all, third base. So why is he the one being sold at a discount, going right around 100th overall?

The Case Against: What he did, all of it, was pretty fishy. The most obvious is that the sort of RBI total he delivered is normally reserved for some of the best all-around hitters in the game, but beyond that, dude makes some weak contact. He had a hard-hit rate like Daniel Descalso. He had an xwOBA like Marwin Gonzalez. He has proven twice over now that he's more than just the utility infielder those two are, but his production in 2018, when he hit 23 homers with 84 RBI, is more in tune with reality. Besides, if you want proven 35-homer guy who won't kill you in batting average and plays second base, you can just take Mike Moustakas a few picks later. -Scott White

No. 107 Frankie Montas SP OAK Oakland • #47 • Age: 26 2019 Stats AVG 0.000 HR 0 R 0 RBI 0 SB 0 SO 0

The Case For: Sometimes a player gradually builds up to a breakthrough, refining his skills over time to achieve maximum impact. Other times he makes a change that proves to be completely transformative. Montas is the latter case. He added a splitter that immediately became his best pitch, not only improving his ability to miss bats but also inducing weak contact on the ground. That sort of change in outlook for two of the three true outcomes rightfully had a dramatic effect on his numbers, and for the three months prior to his suspension, he performed like an ace.

The Case Against: But there's the rub, isn't it? Montas lost the second half of the season to a PED suspension, which raises suspicion over how real any of the first half was. Forget that he looked the same when he came back for one start late in September or that countless players who have returned from PED suspensions go on as if nothing ever happened. Montas doesn't have enough of a track record to get the benefit of the doubt. And even if he doesn't owe anything to PEDs, who's to say he can hold up to an ace workload over a full season? -Scott White

No. 108 Hyun-Jin Ryu SP TOR Toronto • #99 • Age: 32 2019 Stats INN 182.2 W 14 K's 163 ERA 2.32 WHIP 1.01

The Case For: Putting together his first healthy season in five years, Ryu led the majors with a 2.32 ERA, and if you add his 15 starts from 2018, he has a 2.21 ERA over his past 44 starts. Granted, what he did in the second half, putting together a 3.18 ERA and 1.15 WHIP, is more in line with his FIP and xFIP and perhaps a more realistic expectation for a full season, but … it's still pretty good. He may not measure up to the aces in terms of strikeout ability, but he dominates in other ways, ranking second among qualifiers in walk rate and ninth in ground-ball rate.

The Case Against: Did I mention 2019 was his first healthy season in five years? Yeah, he'll be 33 this year, so maybe we shouldn't be penciling him in for 30 or even 25 starts. He'll also be pitching for the Blue Jays now, which should make the wins much harder to come by, and wins remain the most valuable stat for a starting pitcher even though they're difficult to predict. Though his impact could be significant for a pitcher drafted in his range, Ryu just isn't someone you can rely on. -Scott White

No. 109 Lance Lynn SP TEX Texas • #35 • Age: 32 2019 Stats INN 208.1 W 16 K's 246 ERA 3.67 WHIP 1.22

The Case For: Whatever you thought of Lynn going into last year is certainly changed now. After looking like he might play out the rest of his career as a back-end starter, unable to recapture his pre-Tommy John form after losing all of 2016 to the procedure, he suddenly evolved into a bat-missing force the likes of which we had never seen. Ranking seventh in both strikeouts and innings pitched, he showed the makings of an ace, especially when you consider he had a 3.24 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 11.1 K/9 over his final 28 starts, going seven-plus innings in 15 of them.

The Case Against: As the Ryan Reynolds GIF would say, "but why?" The answers are hazy. It might be as simple as him ditching his less effective pitches for more four-seamers and cutters, but can he continue to fool hitters if he's not really changing speeds, basically just throwing three kinds of fastball (a sinker included)? For a 32-year-old with a long and middling track record, it defies believability. -Scott White

No. 110 Brad Hand RP CLE Cleveland • #33 • Age: 29 2019 Stats INN 57.1 W 6 K's 84 ERA 3.30 WHIP 1.24

The Case For: After another season with a full-time closing gig, Hand now has an established track record in the role. He wasn't able to deliver a third straight season with 100 strikeouts because of a bout with arm fatigue in the second half, but his 13.3 K/9 was in line with the previous two seasons and obviously speaks to his effectiveness. At a tumultuous time for an ever-tumultuous role, Hand would appear to be one of the more bankable options.

The Case Against: A glance at his final numbers the past three years would indeed suggest Hand is bankable, but he was anything but while pitching through those arm issues in the second half, putting together a 6.08 ERA in 14 appearances over the final two months. It's led some to speculate that newcomer Emmanuel Clase might actually challenge him for the role. Even if Hand bounces back as hoped, the Indians' willingness to deal off expiring contracts even while in contention could mean he's traded out of the closer role at some point. -Scott White