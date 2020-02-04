2020 Fantasy Baseball Player Rankings: The case for and against drafting No. 11-20

2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep season is here, and this year's player pool might take some getting used to. Starting pitchers are going earlier than ever in early drafts, and stolen bases are more valuable than every, which means if you haven't been paying attention, you could be surprised by how drafts are unfolding right now.

We're here to help you get acclimated. We've got our position previews and tiers elsewhere, but if you really want to start your Fantasy baseball prep right, this is the place to begin: With our breakdown of the top-200 players for 2020, based on CBS Fantasy baseball expert Scott White's rankings. Scott White and Chris Towers have broken down every player in the list, giving you the case for drafting them and the case against, so you can make up your own mind on whether you want them on your team.

We're going through No. 11 through 20 here, beginning with Astros superstar Alex Bregman, coming off a career year.

The Case For/The Case Against No. 11-20

No. 11 Alex Bregman 3B HOU Houston • #2 • Age: 25 2019 Stats AVG 0.296 HR 41 R 122 RBI 112 SB 5 SO 83

The Case For: It's been a pretty straight upward trajectory for Bregman, who has increased his OPS by at least .089 points in each of the past two years. You probably shouldn't expect another leap like that in 2020, but he's got an ideal skill set for weathering pretty much any storm. Don't buy the 40-homer power he showed in 2019? Take a few long balls away, add some doubles and steals, and you've still got an elite hitter just like he was in 2018. There's upside, yes, but also an incredibly high floor.

The Case Against: I suppose we have to talk about the Astros' sign-stealing scheme. Bregman gets the most out of what is probably just average raw power thanks to his incredible selectivity and contact skills, but we have to be at least a bit skeptical about all of the Astros now, don't we? It's also fair to wonder if the steals are ever coming back — he went from 17 to 10 to five over the past three seasons, despite having more stolen base opportunities last season than ever before. There's an incredibly high floor inherent in Bregman's skill set, but if he regresses back to a high-20s/low-30s homer total and the speed doesn't come back, you could be paying a first-round premium for what Jose Altuve could give you two rounds later.

No. 12 Trevor Story SS COL Colorado • #27 • Age: 27 2019 Stats AVG 0.294 HR 35 R 111 RBI 85 SB 23 SO 174

The Case For: It seems like there is still some skepticism around Story in the industry, but you can convincingly make a case he belongs in the middle of the first round after consecutive seasons hitting .290 with 35-plus homers and 23 steals. In fact, he is the only player besides Christian Yelich with 70 homers and 50 steals over the past two seasons, which is pretty great company to be in. The steals came out of nowhere in 2018, and then he ran just as much in 2019, so that probably isn't going away. He might be a product of Coors Field, but there's no reason to think he won't be calling Coors home at any point in 2020, so don't hold that against him.

The Case Against: The best word to describe Story's skill set might be "volatile." Yes, the power-speed combination is rare, especially with a .290 average in consecutive seasons, but there is still quite a bit of swing-and-miss in his game. Even a slight regression in his strikeout rate could have dire consequences for Story, who needs every bit of his reduced strikeout rate and Coors Field's BABIP-inflating environment to sustain that average. A BABIP more in the .330 range could see Story hit closer to .250, and the steals could go away as quickly as they came.

No. 13 Max Scherzer SP WAS Washington • #31 • Age: 35 2019 Stats INN 172.1 W 11 K's 243 ERA 2.92 WHIP 1.03

The Case For: Scherzer might have actually been better than ever in 2019, as he sported his highest strikeout rate and second lowest walk rate, to go along with his best ground-ball rate since 2011. Relative to league average, Scherzer had his best FIP ever, and his league-adjusted ERA wasn't far from the best we've seen of him. The ageless wonder actually had his highest average fastball velocity ever, to boot. At the very least, Scherzer isn't getting worse, and his price is getting cheaper.

The Case Against: Of course, his price is getting cheaper because, for the first time, we actually saw him look mortal. The performance was where we hoped it would be, but a back injury in the second half limited him to just 27 starts, his fewest since his days as a Diamondbacks prospect back in 2008. Scherzer didn't really pitch like himself upon returning from the injury, though he mostly bounced back in the playoffs, racking up 36 strikeouts in 30 innings with a 2.40 ERA en route to a World Series title. Still, Scherzer is 35 years old and, for the first time ever, reminded us of his age in the second half of last season. Pitchers don't generally get healthier the older we get, so that could have been the beginning of the end of his time as the sport's dominant pitcher.

No. 14 Anthony Rendon 3B LAA L.A. Angels • #6 • Age: 29 2019 Stats AVG 0.319 HR 34 R 117 RBI 126 SB 5 SO 86

The Case For: For years, Rendon was the third baseman you settled for once the elite guys were off the board, but he joined that elite crew in 2019. Rendon was able to sustain his elite contact ability while increasing his launch angle, leading to a mid-career power breakout. And the advanced stats back it up — his .413 wOBA was actually just below his .418 expected wOBA, per StatCast data, and he ranks very well by average exit velocity and hard-hit percentage. And now he gets to either bat behind or in front of Mike Trout, creating arguably the best two-man lineup combo in baseball. Runs and RBI should be plentiful toward the top of the Angels lineup.

The Case Against: Was Rendon just a juiced ball guy? His average exit velocity was actually slightly down from 2018, while his hard-hit rate barely moved. It seems like a case of some relatively minor optimization leading to a big increase in overall production, and it might be tough to replicate that. The floor is incredibly high here, but there's a reason Rendon was never a borderline first-rounder before this season.

No. 15 Trea Turner SS WAS Washington • #7 • Age: 26 2019 Stats AVG 0.298 HR 19 R 96 RBI 57 SB 35 SO 113

The Case For: True five-category players are hard to come by, but Turner surely is one. He led the NL in steals in 2018, and then followed that up by hitting .298 with another 40-plus steal pace in 2020. The Nationals have talked about moving him down in the order to third with the loss of Anthony Rendon, which would only help his run production. He's the only player in the league who could hit 25 homers, steal 45 bases, and hit .300.

The Case Against: Health has been a major concern for Turner, who has missed at least 40 games in two of his three full major-league seasons. If that was the only issue, Turner would be an easy buy at the end of the first round, because health is so hard to predict and his skill set is so rare. However, the talk of moving down in the lineup is also a concern for Turner, who has run significantly more out of the leadoff spot than any other lineup spot; he has attempted 69.4 steals per-150 games as a leadoff hitter, compared to 49 per-150 from the other lineup spots. Obviously, you would take a 50-steal pace, especially if it led to more run production, but Turner is already running less as he gets to his late-20s, so you might have to downgrade your steal projections significantly. Could he hit enough to make up for it?

No. 16 Jacob deGrom SP NYM N.Y. Mets • #48 • Age: 31 2019 Stats INN 204.0 W 11 K's 255 ERA 2.43 WHIP 0.97

The Case For: deGrom followed up his incredible 2018 with a nearly-as-incredible 2019, winning his second Cy Young Award, leading the NL in strikeouts — and still somehow winning just 11 games. He now has three 200-inning seasons in a row under his belt, and has been at 10.7 K/9 or better in each season. He hasn't been hampered by the juiced ball, in part because deGrom has become one of the premier infield popup artists in the league over the past two seasons, a great way to keep runs off the board. He doesn't have the 300-strikeout potential of Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole or Max Scherzer, but he seems as safe a bet as anyone to throw 200 innings and lead the league in ERA.

The Case Against: At 31, deGrom isn't as old as Verlander and Scherzer, but he's at the age when a falloff wouldn't be totally shocking. Other than that, it's hard to make a case against him — he's an elite strikeout pitcher who gets ground balls and doesn't walk anyone. What's not to like? Maybe he doesn't quite have the upside of the pitchers typically going ahead of him, but he also doesn't carry as many risks.

No. 17 Juan Soto LF WAS Washington • #22 • Age: 21 2019 Stats AVG 0.282 HR 34 R 110 RBI 110 SB 12 SO 132

The Case For: Here's the entire list of players with more home runs before their age-21 season than Soto: Mel Ott. That's it. That's the list. Put another way, Soto won't be as old as Pete Alonso is right now until 2024. Soto's dominance at his precocious age is basically unprecedented and gives him one of the brightest futures in the game. We're talking about a potential Albert Pujols-level talent, who also went out last season and decided to steal 12 bases. It's hard to be a contender for the No. 1 pick if you don't have the potential for big steal numbers, but Soto could absolutely mash his way there.

The Case Against: He's not quite there yet. You have to pick nits in this exercise, and in Soto's case, it's just that he hasn't quite turned into that elite masher yet. He's a good power hitter, but not an elite one; he's a good base stealer, but not an elite one; he hits for a good average, but not an elite one. These are thin criticisms for an improving player, but when he's going ahead of the likes of Freddie Freeman and J.D. Martinez, you can see where he might fall short without taking another step forward.

No. 18 J.D. Martinez DH BOS Boston • #28 • Age: 32 2019 Stats AVG 0.304 HR 36 R 98 RBI 105 SB 2 SO 138

The Case For: When a "down season" still sees you finish as a top-25 overall player with the kind of numbers Martinez had, you know expectations have been set incredibly high. Martinez was being drafted in the first round this time last season and didn't live up to that, but that was mostly due to an unusually sluggish first half — he had 18 homers in 67 games after the All-Star break, right in line with what we'd hope for. If that's the downside, he's a pretty safe pick in the second round.

The Case Against: We have to ask if, at 32, 2019 represents the downside, or just the start of the decline. If he repeats 2019, he's a value here; if he takes another step back, there's some reason to be concerned he could turn into more of a run of the mill slugger. The park and lineup work in his favor, but with Mookie Betts potentially on his way out in Boston, that could work against him. There's also the fact that Martinez will be 33 this year, and the bottom could fall out at any point at that age.

No. 19 Jose Ramirez 3B CLE Cleveland • #11 • Age: 27 2019 Stats AVG 0.255 HR 23 R 68 RBI 83 SB 24 SO 74

The Case For: For most of the last three seasons, Ramirez has been worth his current cost. Even in a difficult 2019, his combination of power and speed made him stand out — he was one of just five players with at least 23 homers and 24 steals. It's hard to see things being much worse for Ramirez in 2020 than they were last season, and it was his worst season since 2016, at least, so that's not too bad.

The Case Against: Of course, we have seen how bad things can go for Ramirez when they go wrong. He hit just .214/.309/.325 through the end of June as he tried to compensate for increased shifting against him and ended up sapping his swing of the power that fueled his breakout. The margin for error seems to be pretty slim for Ramirez, and he might be more of a headache than he's worth as a second-round price tag, especially if he's not a 30-steal threat anymore.

No. 20 Fernando Tatis SS SD San Diego • #23 • Age: 21 2019 Stats AVG 0.317 HR 22 R 61 RBI 53 SB 16 SO 110

The Case For: Let's just start with a 150-game pace for Tatis in his age-20 season: .317 average, 109 runs, 39 homers, 95 RBI, and 29 steals. Again, that was Tatis' age-20 season. This is an elite young talent, the kind who should be drafted in the first round of Fantasy drafts for the next decade or so. You can get him in the second round this year, and that's probably the last time we'll be able to say that until 2030 or so.

The Case Against: There's a lot of swing and miss in Tatis' game, as his 150-game pace for strikeouts would have put him on the cusp of 200. The power-speed combination is robust enough that he should be a viable option even if contact becomes an issue, but if you're drafting Tatis expecting a .300 average, you're bound to be disappointed. He's probably more like a .275 hitter, with a floor closer to .250. With a half-season of film and scouting reports on him available now, expect pitchers to take advantage of the holes in Tatis' swing more often in 2020, and how he adjusts to that will be key. He could be a top-five pick this time next year, but it's also not entirely out of the question Tatis scuffles enough that a demotion becomes a topic of conversation.