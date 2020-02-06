2020 Fantasy Baseball Player Rankings: The case for and against drafting No. 111-120

The 2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep season is here, and this year's player pool might take some getting used to. Starting pitchers are going earlier than ever in early drafts, and stolen bases are more valuable than ever, which means if you haven't been paying attention, you could be surprised by how drafts are unfolding right now.

We're here to help you get acclimated. We've got our position previews and tiers elsewhere, but if you really want to start your Fantasy baseball prep right, this is the place to begin: With our breakdown of the top-200 players for 2020, based on CBS Fantasy baseball expert Scott White's rankings. Scott White and Chris Towers have broken down every player in the list, giving you the case for drafting them and the case against, so you can make up your own mind on whether you want them on your team.

We're going through No. 111 through 120 here, beginning with a classic closer on top. And you kind find the rest of our top-100 list right here: 11-20 | 21-30 | 31-40 | 41-50 | 51-60 | 61-70 | 71-80 | 81-90 | 91-100

The Case For/The Case Against No. 111-120

No. 111 Aroldis Chapman RP NYY N.Y. Yankees • #54 • Age: 31 2019 Stats INN 57.0 S 37 K's 85 ERA 2.21 WHIP 1.11

The Case For: Chapman isn't quite the overwhelmingly dominant force he once was early in his career, but you don't want to overstate how much he's lost — he still had a 2.21 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 2019, even as he had his strikeout rate dipped by three per nine. He remains one of the elite closers in baseball, and nowadays you don't even have to pay full price for him, because the price of all closers has done down in 2020.

The Case Against: The best case against Chapman is he's no longer the outlier of all outliers among relievers when it comes to strikeouts and velocity — he hasn't had 100 strikeouts in a season since 2015, and his WHIP is usually a bit higher than you'd want. -Chris Towers

No. 112 Trey Mancini RF BAL Baltimore • #16 • Age: 27 2019 Stats AVG 0.291 HR 35 R 106 RBI 97 SB 1 SO 143

The Case For: Progress is rarely as linear as we would like it to be, and Mancini is a good example. He enjoyed a solid rookie season in 2017, and then bounced back from a disastrous 2018 with a breakout season in 2019. The industry as a whole doesn't seem quite sold on Mancini, but he's been good in two of his three years, with underlying batted-ball data to back his 2019 breakout up — and a great home park to boot.

The Case Against: We've seen what the floor is, and Mancini doesn't have a great lineup to back him up. He has good, but not great underlying skills in terms of hard-hit rate and exit velocity, and the margin for error could be pretty slim for a player with his profile. -Chris Towers

No. 113 Roberto Osuna RP HOU Houston • #54 • Age: 24 2019 Stats INN 65.0 S 38 K's 73 ERA 2.63 WHIP 0.88

The Case For: Osuna is never going to be the best closer in Fantasy, but five years in, it's pretty clear there might not be a higher floor at the position. His worst ERA in the majors? 3.38 in 2017. His worst WHIP? 0.974, also in 2017. He saved 39 games and had a career-best strikeout rate that season. Here's one reliever you won't have to worry about.

The Case Against:

There really isn't one, except that he just doesn't put up quite the same run prevention and strikeout numbers as some of the elite options at the position are capable. However, after a year in which seemingly all of the "elite" options faltered, that's hard to hold against Osuna, who will be just 25 this season. -Chris Towers

No. 114 Marcell Ozuna CF ATL Atlanta • #20 • Age: 29 2019 Stats AVG 0.241 HR 29 R 80 RBI 89 SB 12 SO 114

The Case For: Ozuna is a lot like Conforto, except we've seen more upside and he's in a better park. 2019 was a rough one in terms of his average, but Ozuna was still productive and, more importantly, hit the ball much better than his final numbers would indicate. He ranked in the 93rd percentile in average exit velocity and 96th percentile in hard-hit rate and had a batted-ball profile that suggests he probably should have hit closer to .280 or .290. With a bit better luck, Ozuna could have another elite season like the one we saw in 2017.

The Case Against: Ozuna has underperformed his expected wOBA per Statcast data in all but one of his MLB seasons, so it's hard to write it off as just bad luck or a fluke. There is something about his swing that doesn't seem capable of maximizing his production. He's also struggled to stay healthy at times, adding more concern for his profile. -Chris Towers

No. 115 Eloy Jimenez LF CHW Chi. White Sox • #74 • Age: 23 2019 Stats AVG 0.267 HR 31 R 69 RBI 79 SB 0 SO 134

The Case For: If not for Vladimir Guerrero, Jimenez would have been the most hyped prospect in years coming into 2019. That he didn't manage to live up to the hype despite hitting 31 homers in just 122 gams tells you exactly how high expectations for Jimenez were and are. We saw a glimpse of the potential upside in the second half of the season, when he hit .292/.328/.542 with a 38-homer pace. Jimenez could be a legitimate four-category contribute as soon as 2020.

The Case Against: The plate discipline is scary. Even in that great second half, he struck out 62 and walked just 11 times, so the bat really has to play up. That profile isn't a death knell, but there aren't many elite hitters in 2020 who walk that infrequently and strike out that much — Javier Baez is probably the closest example, and Jimenez doesn't have the steal potential Baez does. Jimenez needs to improve to be worth his Draft Day cost, and there's no guarantee he will. -Chris Towers

No. 116 Luis Robert CF CHW Chi. White Sox • #88 • Age: 22 2019 Stats AVG 0 HR 0 R 0 RBI 0 SB 0 SO 0

The Case For: Let's start with this: The White Sox know Robert better than anyone, and they gave the 22-year-old a $50 million contract with fewer than 50 games at Triple-A under his belt. Robert will be on the Opening Day roster barring injury, and brings legitimate 30-homer, 30-steal potential to the table, along with a career .312 average in the minors. This a potential Fantasy superstar's profile.

The Case Against: Haven't we learned from Guerrero and Jimenez? Sometimes it takes time for even top prospects to adjust to the majors, and Robert comes to the majors with a long track record of injuries and a subpar approach at the plate — 23.4% strikeout rate, 5.1% walk rate between three levels in 2019. The power-speed potential is obviously enticing, but Robert is by no means a can't miss prospect. -Chris Towers

No. 117 Nick Castellanos RF CIN Cincinnati • #2 • Age: 27 2019 Stats AVG 0.289 HR 27 R 100 RBI 73 SB 2 SO 143

The Case For: Castellanos' consistently high line-drive rates give him a high batting average floor, which has made him a reliable mid-tier Fantasy contributor ever since he began muscling up for more homers a couple years back. His work with the Cubs late last year suggests Comerica Park was holding him back, and now he'll get to enjoy one of the friendliest venues for power in Cincinnati. Particularly given how well he drives the ball the opposite way -- a skill that often went unrewarded in the past -- it's not a stretch to think he could cross the 30-homer threshold for the first time this year, and if that happens, a .300 batting average is likely as well, given his already advantageous batted-ball profile.

The Case Against: Given how uncharacteristically bad Castellanos' numbers were for the first four months with the Tigers, his work with the Cubs after the trade deadline may have been a correction long coming and not so much a matter of him escaping Comerica Park, where he had typically put up better numbers than on the road over the years. He has some helium now, though, given the strength of the venue narrative, and could rise to a level that's difficult to reconcile with what's a pretty well-established track record. -Scott White

No. 118 Michael Conforto RF NYM N.Y. Mets • #30 • Age: 26 2019 Stats AVG 0.257 HR 33 R 90 RBI 92 SB 7 SO 149

The Case For: Conforto gets on base a bunch and he hits for power, and he does it all in a pretty good lineup. He's not a superstar, but he's a reliable source of 30 homers, and there might still be potential for a random year when he hits .290 and is an MVP candidate.

The Case Against: Conforto doesn't really stand out anywhere. He might have an outlier year where the average is higher, but your expectation should be that he hits in the mid-.200s, with the potential for a season where he also hits .230 or .240. A .260 hitter with 30-ish homers just isn't that hard to find, and you're passing on players with more potential at this spot in the draft. -Chris Towers

No. 119 Jorge Polanco SS MIN Minnesota • #11 • Age: 26 2019 Stats AVG 0.295 HR 22 R 107 RBI 79 SB 4 SO 116

The Case For: Polanco enjoyed a breakout in 2019, but it was mostly just in the power department. He sustained his average gains from 2018, and the batted-ball data backs him up there, too. Polanco will probably never have much more than average power, but his contact skills and the juiced ball will help that play up. So will the Twins lineup.

The Case Against: 2019 was the first time in Polanco's career he has ever had an OPS over .773, and he'd never been much more than a 15-homer guy even when you paced out his partial seasons. If he regresses to that, it's still a viable skill set, but doesn't have quite as much upside, especially if the Twins revamped lineup sees him move down the order after batting second for most of 2019. -Chris Towers

No. 120 Zack Wheeler SP PHI Philadelphia • #45 • Age: 29 2019 Stats INN 195.1 W 11 K's 195 ERA 3.96 WHIP 1.26

The Case For: As long as you keep expectations in check, Wheeler is a solid mid-rotation Fantasy arm. He'll probably give you a mid-to-high 3.00s ERA and a strikeout per inning, and hopefully the Phillies will provide a bit better defense than he got with the Mets. Since coming back from Tommy John surgery, he has thrown at least 182 innings and 29 starts in consecutive seasons, so hopefully you can just plug him into your lineup and forget about it.

The Case Against: Someone in your league probably sees more upside in Wheeler than that, which means you'll either have to reach for him if you want him, or you won't get him. For the second year in row, Wheeler significantly lowered his ERA in 2019, and that could lead some to believe there's another level yet to reach, but it's worth noting his strikeout rate actually went down significantly despite that apparent improvement, while his WHIP barely budged — which doesn't suggest much of a skill change involved. I just don't see the upside here. -Chris Towers