2020 Fantasy Baseball Player Rankings: The case for and against drafting No. 131-140

The 2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep season is here, and this year's player pool might take some getting used to. Starting pitchers are going earlier than ever in early drafts, and stolen bases are more valuable than ever, which means if you haven't been paying attention, you could be surprised by how drafts are unfolding right now.

We're here to help you get acclimated. We've got our position previews and tiers elsewhere, but if you really want to start your Fantasy baseball prep right, this is the place to begin: With our breakdown of the top-200 players for 2020, based on CBS Fantasy baseball expert Scott White's rankings. Scott White and Chris Towers have broken down every player in the list, giving you the case for drafting them and the case against, so you can make up your own mind on whether you want them on your team.

The Case For/The Case Against No. 131-140

No. 131 Jesus Luzardo RP OAK Oakland • #44 • Age: 22 2019 Stats INN 12.0 W 0 K's 16 ERA 1.50 WHIP 0.67

The Case For: If you remember back to this time last year, Luzardo was one of the most hyped pitching prospects expected to make an impact in 2019. He dominated the minors, he dominated in spring ball, and seemed to have forced his way into the rotation, but a shoulder injury derailed his season. He ultimately pitched just 55 innings between the majors and minors but showed just how dominant he can be despite the injury, striking out 73 batters in those 55 innings, with just 14 runs allowed. Luzardo

The Case Against: He's a young pitcher coming off a shoulder injury who has never thrown more than 109.1 innings in a season. There's upside yes, but you're not just drafting this guy as a flier — at his cost, you're relying on him as a key part of your rotation. There's a chance he ends up giving you basically nothing in 2020. -Chris Towers

No. 132 Kyle Tucker LF HOU Houston • #30 • Age: 23 2019 Stats AVG 0.269 HR 4 R 15 RBI 11 SB 5 SO 20

The Case For: A "disappointing" season for Tucker saw him hit. 34 homers and steal 30 bases in 125 games at Triple-A, before adding four homers and five steals in 22 major-league games. How many 30-30 threats are there in baseball in 2020? That's the case for him.

The Case Against: There has been speculation that the Astros aren't quite as enamored of Tucker as the rest of the baseball world, which might explain why we've been waiting for him to get a chance for nearly two years and haven't seen it yet. The Astros don't exactly have many holes in their lineup, so it might once again be tough for Tucker to find an everyday role. -Chris Towers

No. 133 Corey Seager SS LAD L.A. Dodgers • #5 • Age: 25 2019 Stats AVG 0.272 HR 19 R 82 RBI 87 SB 1 SO 98

The Case For: Seager had a sub-.700 OPS in the month of April but given that he was coming back from elbow and hip surgeries, it seems fair to give him a mulligan for that. His 162-game pace from May 1 on? .282 average, 102 runs, 28 homers, 124 RBI. Seager has long drawn comps to Freddie Freeman for his plate discipline and line drive swing, with the hopes it would one day lead to the kind of mid-career power breakthrough that launched Freeman into the upper stratosphere of hitters. It could be coming in 2020.

The Case Against: If you play in a points league, Seager is a tremendous value here, but in Roto leagues, he's going to need to turn some of those doubles into home runs if he's going to take that step forward, because he doesn't run at all. That might require a swing change, and there's no guarantee he takes the steps needed to produce that change. He's still a solid value at his price if he can get back to hitting closer to .300, but there might not be superstar upside at a position where a dozen players seem to have superstar upside. -Chris Towers

No. 134 Cavan Biggio 2B TOR Toronto • #8 • Age: 24 2019 Stats AVG 0.234 HR 16 R 66 RBI 48 SB 14 SO 123

The Case For: Between the majors and minors, Biggio racked up 22 homers and 19 steals, and he actually ran even more in the majors, a great sign. There just aren't many players with 20-20 potential these days, and that probably isn't Biggio's ceiling. Selective almost to a fault, Biggio could take a huge step forward with a bit of a more aggressive approach early in counts. There's star potential here.

The Case Against: There are also big red flags. The power and speed are great, but he needs to make more contact and hit better than .234 to make them play up. He was extremely hit or miss in the minors, but more often than not didn't really hit for much average. It's a combustible package of skills and deficiencies. -Chris Towers

No. 135 Julio Urias RP LAD L.A. Dodgers • #7 • Age: 23 2019 Stats INN 79.2 W 4 K's 85 ERA 2.49 WHIP 1.08

The Case For: Urias was the top pitching prospect in baseball all the way back in 2016, so it might shock you to learn he is still just 23 years old. To put that into context, he's nearly two years younger than 2019 NL Rookie of the Year Pete Alonso. He's a full year younger than A.J. Puk, the Athletics prospect. We haven't seen Urias stand up to a full-time starter's workload yet, but he's thrown 184 innings in the majors with a 9.2 K/9, 3.18 ERA, and 1.28 WHIP, which would be a pretty good best-case scenario outcome. It's unlikely he gets to that kind of inning total, and the Dodgers will likely move him in and out of the rotation to save his innings, but he added 2 mph to his fastball last season and sported a strong 13.7 swinging strike rate. That was largely in relief, but it points to the kind of upside Urias has.

The Case Against: What's the innings ceiling here? If it's 150, that would likely make Urias a significant value at this cost; it would also be a career high for a season by nearly 30 and would be nearly double his 2019 total. Does it really make sense to draft a player for his ceiling when it's that unlikely he reaches it? Even 120 innings would be 40 more than he threw in 2019, and the Dodgers still have to plan on having him available for the playoffs. Urias could end up one of the best pitchers in baseball, but it's a lot more likely that comes in 2021 or beyond, if it ever does happen. -Chris Towers

No. 136 Craig Kimbrel RP CHC Chi. Cubs • #46 • Age: 31 2019 Stats INN 20.2 S 13 K's 30 ERA 6.53 WHIP 1.60

The Case For: Another player who probably deserves a mulligan for a tough 2019, Kimbrel didn't sign with the Cubs until June, not because of any concerns about his skill set, but due to concerns about draft pick compensation attached to his signing. He then made four appearances in the minors before return to the majors, where he predictably struggled. However, we only have to go back to 2018 to see Kimbrel was still an elite Fantasy closer. Bet on him getting back to that level with a normal offseason and Spring Training.

The Case Against: Kimbrel did also deal with knee and elbow injuries in 2019, and it's possible the soon-to-be 32-year-old may just be hitting the wall. We saw signs of decline in 2018 even as he was still very good, when he posted the worst FIP of his career and saw his velocity decline. We're certainly on the back half of Kimbrel's career, and as with any pitcher, the bottom can fall out quickly. -Chris Towers

No. 137 Gavin Lux 2B LAD L.A. Dodgers • #48 • Age: 22 2019 Stats AVG 0.240 HR 2 R 12 RBI 9 SB 2 SO 24

The Case For: In an era when power is easy to find, Lux's contact skills could make him stand out. We saw a dramatic version of that in the minors, when Lux hit .347/.421/.607 and most impressively, improved as he got to Triple-A. There's five-category potential here, too, as he has averaged 20 steals per 150 games in the minors. He could be a star, in Los Angeles or somewhere else if they dangle him in trade offers.

The Case Against: The power had never really been there for Lux before he got to Triple-A, which famously saw an across-the-board power spike as they used the same seemingly juiced baseballs as the majors. In Double-A, Lux was good, but he didn't quite look like a potential superstar until he got to the PCL. Lux also struggled in the majors, where his contact skills didn't quite translate immediately. It's not exactly clear where he is going to play in 2020, and if he struggles, the Dodgers have the depth to send him back down or reduce his role, so there might not be a super-high floor here. -Chris Towers

No. 138 Tommy Edman 3B STL St. Louis • #19 • Age: 24 2019 Stats AVG 0.304 HR 11 R 59 RBI 36 SB 15 SO 61

The Case For: The latest in a long series of unheralded players making an impact for the Cardinals, Edman came up and immediately showed plus contact skills and plenty of speed — hitting six triples and stealing 15 bases in his 92 games. If the contact skills are real — and a 13.7% strikeout rate in the minors suggests they are — all he has to do is keep running to be worth his draft price in Roto leagues.

The Case Against: Edman had never really hit this well prior to 2019, which should make us question whether he has enough pop in his bat to be much more than just a punch-and-judy hitter. The juiced ball should help, but we have no way of knowing whether MLB might change the production process to return the baseballs to their less lively state, which would likely impact the likes of Edman more than most. If he's a seven-homer, 20-steal guy, that probably isn't worth this cost, especially in points leagues, where the steals don't matter quite as much. -Chris Towers

No. 139 Yuli Gurriel 1B HOU Houston • #10 • Age: 35 2019 Stats AVG 0.298 HR 31 R 85 RBI 104 SB 5 SO 65

The Case For: Since joining the majors, Gurriel has been one of the league's best contact hitters, and he added some pop to that profile in 2019. Actually, that's underselling it quite a bit — Gurriel became a legitimate power threat overnight. His 31 home runs matched his combined total from the previous two seasons, and he did it without sacrificing any of his elite contact skills. Playing in that lineup RBI and runs are always going to be plentiful, even more so if Gurriel can create them for himself like he did.

The Case Against: You probably won't ever go broke betting against a 35-year-old coming off a career season, and in Gurriel's case, it's one of the better bets you can make. Gurriel's breakout isn't backed up by the underlying numbers — he had a higher hard-hit rate in 2017 than 2019; his average exit velocity was identical to 2018. Additionally, the bulk of Gurriel's production came in one stretch, as he hit 19 of those 31 homers in July and August — he didn't have an OPS over .758 in any other month. You don't have to pay face value for Gurriel's 2019 numbers, but there's still a chance you're spending a mid-round pick on a pretty fringe-y option if 2019 was a fluke. -Chris Towers

No. 140 Justin Turner 3B LAD L.A. Dodgers • #10 • Age: 35 2019 Stats AVG 0.290 HR 27 R 80 RBI 67 SB 2 SO 88

The Case For: All Justin Turner does is hit. Even at 34, he had another productive season, hitting .290/.372/.509, his sixth fifth time in the last six seasons hitting at least .290. Turner really hasn't shown any signs of slowing down, and he's priced appropriately for the production he'll give you when healthy.

The Case Against: At this point, you simply can't assume a full season for Turner. He missed 27 games and came off the bench for 13 others, leaving him with just 122 starts in 2019, his third straight season below 125. You'll never get big counting stats from him as a result, and you'll also need to keep a regular fill-in around, especially in daily leagues. Is it worth the headache? -Chris Towers