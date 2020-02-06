2020 Fantasy Baseball Player Rankings: The case for and against drafting No. 141-150

The 2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep season is here, and this year's player pool might take some getting used to. Starting pitchers are going earlier than ever in early drafts, and stolen bases are more valuable than ever, which means if you haven't been paying attention, you could be surprised by how drafts are unfolding right now.

We're here to help you get acclimated. We've got our position previews and tiers elsewhere, but if you really want to start your Fantasy baseball prep right, this is the place to begin: With our breakdown of the top-200 players for 2020, based on CBS Fantasy baseball expert Scott White's rankings. Scott White and Chris Towers have broken down every player in the list, giving you the case for drafting them and the case against, so you can make up your own mind on whether you want them on your team.

The Case For/The Case Against No. 141-150

No. 141 Danny Santana 1B TEX Texas • #38 • Age: 29 2019 Stats AVG 0.283 HR 28 R 81 RBI 81 SB 21 SO 151

The Case For: Santana got his first honest look as a full-timer in quite some time and emerged as a viable power/speed threat in doing so, his 28 home runs representing the fifth-most for anyone with at least 20 steals. Nos. 1-4 (Christian Yelich, Ronald Acuna, Trevor Story and Francisco Lindor) are all first-rounders, at least in traditional 5x5 leagues, and clearly, Santana is much more affordable than that. He did outperform his expected stats (xBA, xSLG, xwOBA), but not by as much as you'd think, his high-end exit velocity and improved launch angle going a long way toward backing up his performance.

The Case Against: Is it possible two organizations prior to the Rangers just whiffed on this guy? Maybe, but it's not like they had him buried in the minors either. He got his chances and hit only .219 in the four years leading up to 2019. Amazing things can happen for players that improve their launch angle in this juiced ball era, but Santana's plate discipline is putrid, which gives him a thin margin for error. Add suspect defense, and it's possible he gets pushed out if he gets off to a slow start. -Scott White

No. 142 Edwin Encarnacion DH CHW Chi. White Sox • #23 • Age: 37 2019 Stats AVG 0.244 HR 34 R 81 RBI 86 SB 0 SO 103

The Case For: Splitting the year between the Mariners and Yankees, Encarnacion continued to perform much like in his previous two stops, delivering an eighth straight season with at least 30 home runs. And now he's headed to the White Sox,where he'll play in another hitter-friendly venue while filling a full-time DH role. The amount he's being downgraded in Fantasy doesn't quite match up with his rate of decline, particularly in formats like Head-to-Head points that reward his ability to take a walk.

The Case Against: While he has continued to hit home runs at a respectable rate, Encarnacion's supporting numbers have been slipping. He strikes out more these days and has almost entirely stopped collecting extra-base hits that aren't home runs. In fact, his fly-ball tendencies became so extreme last year that he wound up with only a .239 BABIP. It's not a problem if he continues to homer at the same pace, but now at age 37, nothing is a given for him -- not even the good health he has enjoyed for much of his career. -Scott White

No. 143 Kyle Schwarber LF CHC Chi. Cubs • #12 • Age: 26 2019 Stats AVG 0.250 HR 38 R 82 RBI 92 SB 2 SO 156

The Case For: Schwarber had a noteworthy 2019, quietly clearing some of the hurdles that had been holding him back, and now enters 2020 with the most momentum he's had since he was first breaking into the league. He demonstrated he's no longer such a liability against left-handed pitchers, producing a respectable .756 OPS against them, which should ensure him close to everyday at-bats. He also cut down significantly on his strikeout rate in the second half, when he hit .280 with a .997 OPS. His exit velocity was up, his hard-hit rate was among the top five in baseball, and he underperformed both his xBA (.267) and xwOBA (.375).

The Case Against: Maybe Schwarber is genuinely improving as a hitter, but with most of the production being confined to the second half, it's putting a lot of faith on a fairly small sample. The cost is reasonable enough considering, but you have to remember that even in a best-case scenario, he's only helping in the most plentiful categories, offering little in the way of batting average and nothing in the way of stolen bases. -Scott White

No. 144 Willie Calhoun LF TEX Texas • #5 • Age: 25 2019 Stats AVG 0.269 HR 21 R 51 RBI 48 SB 0 SO 53

The Case For: Even though he was considered the key piece in the Yu Darvish trade with the Dodgers a couple years ago, Calhoun was looking like his entire career might get passed by because of a poor defensive profile. But when the Rangers finally turned over everyday duty to him for the final two months of 2019, it was exactly the sort of production everyone hoped for. He's sort of like the Mike Moustakas of outfielders, his low strikeout rate keeping his batting average respectable while his extreme fly-ball tendencies yield a big home run total.

The Case Against: Calhoun's offensive profile seems fairly safe, but is it impactful enough to excuse poor defensive play? While his future may be at DH, Shin-Soo Choo is currently occupying that spot and, for now at least, is healthy. Could events unfold in such a way that the Rangers opt to change course in left field even while Calhoun is delivering with the bat? It's not outside the realm of possibility, and when you consider it's just another power bat with middling batting average potential, maybe you play it safe. -Scott White

No. 145 Carson Kelly C ARI Arizona • #18 • Age: 25 2019 Stats AVG 0.245 HR 18 R 46 RBI 47 SB 0 SO 79

The Case For: Blocked seemingly forevermore by Yadier Molina in St. Louis, Kelly got a second life with the Diamondbacks and made good on it after some early-season jockeying for at-bats. If you take his numbers just from his starts, which is how the Diamondbacks will utilize him from the get-go this year, he would have had the seventh-most Head-to-Head points per game at the position last year, behind the obvious six (Mitch Garver, Will Smith, Gary Sanchez, J.T. Realmuto, Willson Contreras and Yasmani Grandal). He should be one of safest bets for 20-plus homers at a thin position, with his high walk rate helping to distinguish him further.

The Case Against: Kelly hit just .207 with a .746 OPS in the second half, when he was getting his most extensive playing time. The BABIP was low, but he was hitting more fly balls and going to the opposite field less, possibly becoming too home run-conscious. Or maybe he's just that bad against right-handed pitchers, against whom he hit only .203 with a .708 OPS for all of 2019. With the left-handed-hitting Stephen Vogt on the roster, maybe Kelly's playing time isn't so safe after all. -Scott White

No. 146 Max Fried SP ATL Atlanta • #54 • Age: 26 2019 Stats INN 165.2 W 17 K's 173 ERA 4.02 WHIP 1.33

The Case For: If xFIP means anything to you, then it should also mean something that Fried had the ninth-best in baseball, better than Walker Buehler, Jack Flaherty and scores of others who we already classify as aces. He's a better bat-misser than he gets credit for, ranking 25th in swinging-strike rate, but more notable is his top-five ground-ball rate, giving him a skill set perfectly attuned for an era when home run prevention is paramount.

The Case Against: The expected stats are all well and good, but Fried still had just a 4.02 ERA last year. He was fortunate to win 17 games considering, and it's possible he gets better and still make less of a Fantasy impact just because that victory total is so hard to repeat. He's heavily reliant on his curveball -- an excellent pitch that contributes to both his swinging-strike and ground-ball rates -- but his lack of a real changeup makes him vulnerable to right-handed bats, which could prevent him from taking another step forward. -Scott White

No. 147 Eduardo Rodriguez SP BOS Boston • #57 • Age: 26 2019 Stats INN 203.1 W 19 K's 213 ERA 3.81 WHIP 1.33

The Case For: My working definition for "ace" heading into last season was "a pitcher with the capacity for both 200 innings and 200 strikeouts." Rodriguez achieved both marks in 2019, finally staying healthy enough to fulfill his potential. He had more than a strikeout per inning for a third straight year and threw six-plus innings consistently enough to become a 19-game winner. He didn't really take off, though, until he began putting the ball on the ground more in the second half, when he compiled a 2.95 ERA in 16 starts.

The Case Against: Rodriguez may have technically reached those thresholds in 2019, but he wasn't an ace. His lack of a legitimate breaking ball means he gives up his share of hits, and even in the second half, he had a WHIP over 1.30. Durability has never been his strong suit -- he hadn't thrown even 140 innings in a major-league season prior to last year -- yet that's mainly what you're paying for here. Well ... that and the 19 wins, which he'd be unlikely to repeat even if the Red Sox weren't looking to sell off assets this season. -Scott White

No. 148 Matthew Boyd SP DET Detroit • #48 • Age: 29 2019 Stats INN 185.1 W 9 K's 238 ERA 4.56 WHIP 1.23

The Case For: For much of 2019, Boyd looked like a breakthrough ace who had the simple misfortune of pitching for a miserable Tigers team, keeping his win-loss record on the wrong side of the ledger. He continued to up the usage of his slider, a swing-and-miss pitch that largely contributed to him having the eighth-best swinging strike rate in baseball, just ahead of Shane Bieber and Jack Flaherty, and he also had the eighth-best strikeout-to-walk ratio. While a late slump skewed his ERA, his 3.88 xFIP suggests better times are ahead, giving you one last chance to buy in at a discount.

The Case Against: Was it a late slump or, ahem, the majority of his season? Over his first 14 starts, Boyd had a 3.08 ERA and 1.04 WHIP, but over his final 18, he had a 5.81 ERA and 1.39 WHIP, his HR/9 jumping from 1.06 to 2.59. It's the home runs that promise to ruin him again. He's just too vulnerable to fly balls, ranking second in that category at a time when seemingly any ball put in the air has a chance to sail over the fence. -Scott White

No. 149 Kyle Hendricks SP CHC Chi. Cubs • #28 • Age: 30 2019 Stats INN 177.0 W 11 K's 150 ERA 3.46 WHIP 1.13

The Case For: Even as the league changes around him, Hendricks remains as steady as they come, delivering a third straight season with an ERA south of 3.50, a WHIP short of 1.20 and a K/9 rate shy of 8.0. It's not an ace profile, which is fitting since he doesn't have ace stuff, but he thrives in the same way Zack Greinke does: locating pitches and inducing weak contact. It's an odd fit in today's power-laden environment, but he has proven reliable enough with it.

The Case Against: While Hendricks' reliability makes him an obvious asset at a time when unreliable pitchers are getting straight-up shellacked, you have to be honest about what he's giving you. Yes, he'll have his share of six- and seven- inning starts, but the Cubs have always had a quick hook with him, limiting his win potential. And with the Cubs doing little to improve their lot this offseason, those wins may be harder to come by. You're also settling for a substandard strikeout total with him, which you'll need to rest of your pitching staff to make up for. -Scott White

No. 150 Mike Minor SP TEX Texas • #23 • Age: 32 2019 Stats INN 208.1 W 14 K's 200 ERA 3.59 WHIP 1.24

The Case For: Long defined by his excellent slider, Minor's 2019 mid-career breakout was fueled by the development of his slider, which emerged for the first time as his go-to secondary pitch. He held opposing hitters to a .178 averaged and .265 slugging percentage on the pitch, the best results for any pitch in his arsenal by far. That helps explain why Minor was so much better in 2019 without a huge increase in strikeout rate and even a slight increase in walk rate — he was simply much better at limiting damage on contact. Even in this environment, it's not all about strikeouts.

The Case Against: As good as Minor was at limiting damage on contact in 2019, he was that bad in 2018, which doesn't exactly instill a lot of confidence. And he'll need to be that good to continue to thrive, because the peripherals sure don't back up what he did; his 4.25 FIP was only slightly better than 2018's mark, while his SIERA and xFIP were both worse. We could see a big step back in 2020. -Chris Towers