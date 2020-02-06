2020 Fantasy Baseball Player Rankings: The case for and against drafting No. 151-160

The 2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep season is here, and this year's player pool might take some getting used to. Starting pitchers are going earlier than ever in early drafts, and stolen bases are more valuable than ever, which means if you haven't been paying attention, you could be surprised by how drafts are unfolding right now.

We're here to help you get acclimated. We've got our position previews and tiers elsewhere, but if you really want to start your Fantasy baseball prep right, this is the place to begin: With our breakdown of the top-200 players for 2020, based on CBS Fantasy baseball expert Scott White's rankings. Scott White and Chris Towers have broken down every player in the list, giving you the case for drafting them and the case against, so you can make up your own mind on whether you want them on your team.

We're going through No. 151 through 160 here, with new Dodgers pitching option at the top of the list. And you kind find the rest of our top-100 list right here: 11-20 | 21-30 | 31-40 | 41-50 | 51-60 | 61-70 | 71-80 | 81-90 | 91-100

The Case For/The Case Against No. 151-160

No. 151 David Price SP BOS Boston • #10 • Age: 34 2019 Stats INN 107.1 W 7 K's 128 ERA 4.28 WHIP 1.31

The Case For: It was a tough season for Price, but there were actually some real reasons for optimism in the veteran's profile. His strikeout rate spiked to a career-high 28.0%, and he did it without issuing any more walks than usual or sacrificing ground balls. It all added up to a 3.62 FIP and 3.73 xFIP, his best marks since 2016. There is still life in this arm yet.

The Case Against: For the second time in three years, Price couldn't make it through the full season, this time with a cyst on his wrist that ultimately required surgery. While that shouldn't be an issue that lingers into 2020, he's still an older pitcher who has struggled to stay on the mound, and that's not a trend that usually reverses itself. -Chris Towers

No. 152 Garrett Hampson 2B COL Colorado • #1 • Age: 25 2019 Stats AVG 0.247 HR 8 R 40 RBI 27 SB 15 SO 88

The Case For: Not everyone can be an immediate success, and but Hampson showed enough growth late in the season to get excited about his prospects for 2020. He stumbled through most of the season, dealing with an inconsistent role, but broke out in September, hitting .318/.368/.534 with five homers and seven nine steals. I wouldn't expect the power to continue into 2020 — though his breakout did coincide with a swing change that saw Hampson ditch the leg kick in his set up, so I don't want to discount the possibility entirely. Still, if he can just be competent with the bat and earn an everyday job, Hampson is going to be a huge value in Roto leagues for the stolen bases alone.

The Case Against: You want to take September stats with a gigantic grain of salt, given extended rosters and the presence of players who otherwise wouldn't be in the majors. Did Hampson's swing adjustment really help him break out, or was he feasting on inferior competition? In Hampson's case, he also struggled mightily at Triple-A and struck out in 27.7% of his plate appearances between both levels, a terrifying sign for someone without a ton of pop. Coors Field can help cover up for a lot of flaws, but it's an open question as to whether he'll be able to hit enough to earn an everyday job in a somewhat crowded field in Colorado. -Chris Towers

No. 153 Salvador Perez C KC Kansas City • #13 • Age: 29 2019 Stats AVG 0 HR 0 R 0 RBI 0 SB 0 SO 0

The Case For: Before the injury that cost him all of 2019, Perez was about as reliable a source of power as you could find at catcher, and that was before the juiced ball sent home run numbers skyward. He hit at least 20 in four straight seasons, including back to back years of 27 homers in 2017 and 2018.

The Case Against: Perez will turn 30 this year and has caught a ton of innings — he played at least 129 games in each season between 2013 and 2018 — and now he's coming back from Tommy John surgery. Obviously, that isn't as tough a task for a hitter as a pitcher, but a big part of Perez's value in the past came from volume. If he isn't going to play as much, he might be a pretty marginal option, even at catcher. -Chris Towers

No. 154 Luke Weaver SP ARI Arizona • #24 • Age: 26 2019 Stats INN 64.1 W 4 K's 69 ERA 2.94 WHIP 1.07

The Case For: You'd like to see a bigger sample of success, but what Weaver did in 2019 was very impressive. He reworked some of his pitches in the offseason and came back throwing his cutter more than ever. Each of his pitches played better in 2019 than ever before, and it gave him a deep and varied arsenal to keep hitters off balance with. Sure, he only threw 64.1. innings, but the improvements looked real, and the cost is pretty cheap.

The Case Against: Weaver pitched just two innings after coming back from the elbow injury that cost him most of the season, so we just don't know how he's going to look. Obviously, there is plenty of risk in his profile, both performance-related and health-related, and though he did get more strikeouts with his arsenal changes last season, he also got hit pretty hard when batters did make contact, so he'll need to sustain those strikeouts to be successful. -Chris Towers

No. 155 German Marquez SP COL Colorado • #48 • Age: 24 2019 Stats INN 174.0 W 12 K's 175 ERA 4.76 WHIP 1.20

The Case For: Marquez was being overvalued last season, and now he might be being overlooked. He finished as the No. 51 SP last season and has an ADP of 49 at the position, which seems about right, except that 2019 is probably closer to Marquez's floor than. His baseline. Even if you don't buy that Marquez has ace upside pitching half the time in Coors Field — and he probably doesn't — he has a 4.23 ERA and 1.203 WHIP over the last two seasons. The ERA will probably not be helpful, but Marquez will give you plenty of strikeouts and a better WHIP and win potential than most pitchers in the 4.00 ERA range. He's a nice value.

The Case Against: There is probably pretty limited upside for Marquez in Colorado, and we saw how slim the margin for error was for him in 2019. While his floor is pretty high, there are probably other pitchers in this range with a better chance to put together a truly great season if a few things break right. -Chris Towers

No. 156 Dinelson Lamet SP SD San Diego • #29 • Age: 27 2019 Stats INN 73.0 W 3 K's 105 ERA 4.07 WHIP 1.26

The Case For: Lamet came back from missing a full season recovering from Tommy John surgery and looked better than ever. He was throwing his fastball a full mph faster than prior to the injury and racked up a massive 14.0.% swinging strike rate and 33.6% strikeout rate. It was only 73 innings, but they were 73 incredibly impressive innings, and you usually can't find this kind of upside at pitcher this late.

The Case Against: Lamet is strictly a two-pitch pitcher, and he has always given up a ton of fly balls. The strikeouts can mitigate the risk of that somewhat, but he's going to struggle to pitch deep into games without a reliable third pitch to give hitters another look, and he might always disappoint as a result. There's upside here, sure, but the floor could be quite low. -Chris Towers

No. 157 Robbie Ray SP ARI Arizona • #38 • Age: 28 2019 Stats INN 174.1 W 12 K's 235 ERA 4.34 WHIP 1.34

The Case For: The days of people hoping Ray can be an ace are long gone, but that doesn't mean he can't still be useful. You're going to have to go in knowing he won't be much help for your WHIP and ERA, but if he can just be neutral there, he will rack up 200-plus strikeouts and should win a decent number of games for an improving Diamondbacks team. Now that he's more appropriately priced, it's much easier to buy Ray and find a way to fit him into your lineup.

The Case Against: It can be tough to get around the holes in Ray's game. The strikeouts are great, but they might be all he gives, thanks to his inability to pitch deep into games. Is there enough upside to overlook the flaws? Strikeouts are pretty easy to find these days. -Chris Towers

No. 158 Edwin Diaz RP NYM N.Y. Mets • #39 • Age: 25 2019 Stats INN 58.0 S 26 K's 99 ERA 5.59 WHIP 1.38

The Case For: Diaz was the first closer off the board in nearly all drafts this time last year. That should be enough of a case for him, as 58 innings is hardly enough to change your opinion on a pitcher, no matter how bad those 58 innings might have been. Diaz still has elite strikeout stuff, but just couldn't keep the ball in the yard in 2019, surrendering 15 homers. If he can get that under control, the path to getting back to being an elite reliever is pretty clear.

The Case Against: Diaz's struggles weren't just bad luck. He had trouble gripping his slider all year, blaming the lower seams on the baseball that also led to the home run explosion leaguewide. He tinkered with his grip on the pitch at different points in the season, but never found something that worked for him. He could find his comfort level with the pitch and return to being an elite option, but that's obviously no guarantee for someone who relies as much as Diaz does on that one pitch. -Chris Towers

No. 159 Ken Giles RP TOR Toronto • #51 • Age: 29 2019 Stats INN 53.0 S 23 K's 83 ERA 1.87 WHIP 1.00

The Case For: Getting a new start with the Blue Jays, Giles finally looked like the lockdown closer he was always projected to be, ranking fifth among full-time relievers (minimum 50 innings) with a 1.87 ERA, fourth with a 2.27 FIP and seventh with 14.1 K/9. He's the surefire closer for a team that figures to be improved after breaking in several young hitters last season and making a free agent splash this offseason, but he's rarely one that Fantasy players seek out as their No. 1,

The Case Against: Giles' breakthrough follows a perplexing stint in Houston when he was never as reliable as his numbers suggested he should be, and one strong season doesn't necessarily mean he's free from those demons. He also battled through elbow troubles in the second half and is a free agent in the offseason, making him a candidate to be traded (possibly out of the closer role) if and when the Blue Jays fall out of contention. -Scott White

No. 160 J.D. Davis LF NYM N.Y. Mets • #28 • Age: 26 2019 Stats AVG 0.307 HR 22 R 65 RBI 57 SB 3 SO 97

The Case For: Davis was the most impressive hitter nobody knew about in 2019, as just his season line -- a .307 batting average, 22 homers and .895 OPS -- will tell you. His playing time wasn't always consistent, but when he did get a chance to play every day in August, he hit .295 with eight homers and a .951 OPS. And lest you go calling it a fluke, note that the batted-ball profile completely backs it up. In fact, he actually underperformed both his xBA (.308) and xwOBA (.383).

The Case Against: OK, but is the playing time going to be any more consistent this year? The Mets lost Todd Frazier, sure, but they're expected to get Yoenis Cespedes back from ... um, both heel and ankle surgery. At age 34. Yeah ... I'm having a hard time seeing how Cespedes would get the lion's share, particularly after the year Davis just had. Maybe just because Davis doesn't have a track record yet, you can't go assuming he'll pick up where he left off, but the glass appears half full to me. -Scott White