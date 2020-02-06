2020 Fantasy Baseball Player Rankings: The case for and against drafting No. 161-170

The 2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep season is here, and this year's player pool might take some getting used to. Starting pitchers are going earlier than ever in early drafts, and stolen bases are more valuable than ever, which means if you haven't been paying attention, you could be surprised by how drafts are unfolding right now.

We're here to help you get acclimated. We've got our position previews and tiers elsewhere, but if you really want to start your Fantasy baseball prep right, this is the place to begin: With our breakdown of the top-200 players for 2020, based on CBS Fantasy baseball expert Scott White's rankings. Scott White and Chris Towers have broken down every player in the list, giving you the case for drafting them and the case against, so you can make up your own mind on whether you want them on your team.

We're going through No. 161 through 170 here, where you'll probably want to grab a reliever or two. And you can find the rest of our top-200 list right here: 11-20 | 21-30 | 31-40 | 41-50 | 51-60 | 61-70 | 71-80 | 81-90 | 91-100

The Case For/The Case Against No. 161-170

No. 161 Carlos Martinez RP STL St. Louis • #18 • Age: 28 2019 Stats INN 48.1 W 4 K's 53 ERA 3.17 WHIP 1.18

The Case For: Before 2019, Martinez had a four-year stretch where he posted a 3.22 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 8.9 K/9, while averaging 15 wins per-32 starts. If he's good to go to begin 2020, we know how good he can be, and he was still extremely effective out of the bullpen last season, so it doesn't appear as if the injuries have really impacted his effectiveness. Oh, and for those of you in H2H points leagues, he could be a cheat code as a relief pitcher in your lineup. There's plenty of upside at this price.

The Case Against: He has thrown just 167 innings over the last two seasons, and in both has been relegated to a relief role by the end of the season. He was still very effective in that role, but it does raise the question of whether Martinez can hold up to a full-time starting role, especially since his injuries have all been upper body related. There are a lot of red flags. -Chris Towers

No. 162 Hector Neris RP PHI Philadelphia • #50 • Age: 30 2019 Stats INN 67.2 S 28 K's 89 ERA 2.93 WHIP 1.02

The Case For: After flirting with the role for a couple years, Neris finally settled in as the the Phillies' one true closer, recording all but two of the team's saves from May 23 on -- and that was with the often too-clever-for-his-own good Gabe Kapler at the helm. New manager Joe Girardi is likely to take a more traditional approach to the closer role, and considering the Phillies don't even have a clear-cut setup man, such an approach would favor Neris. His numbers, while rather typical by closer standards, nonetheless suggest he's up to the challenge.

The Case Against: The Phillies' continual hedging over whether Neris is indeed their closer has to give you some pause. He has also had stretches when he lost the feel for his make-or-break pitch, the splitter, even getting sent to the minors for a couple months in 2018. Perhaps it contributed to a disastrous 13-outing stretch in the middle of last season when he had a 9.75 ERA. His history suggests he'll constantly be looking over his shoulder, even if there are no obvious alternatives as of now. -Scott White

No. 163 Brandon Workman RP BOS Boston • #44 • Age: 31 2019 Stats INN 71.2 S 16 K's 104 ERA 1.88 WHIP 1.03

The Case For: Though he took a back-door route to the Red Sox closing gig, in the end it was clear Workman was the only deserving candidate. He was the only Red Sox reliever with an ERA shy of 3.00, much less 2.00, and he was one of just eight full-time relievers (openers included) with more than 100 strikeouts. That the Red Sox didn't acquire a bigger name this offseason shows their confidence in a guy who recorded 13 of their 15 save opportunities after the All-Star break.

The Case Against: Either that or they were just being cheap, which is all the more likely when you consider the full scope of their offseason decision-making. It doesn't mean Workman can't be a quality ninth-inning option, of course, but he's not exactly a proven one. Matt Barnes looked like the obvious front-runner heading into last season, and you see how that turned out. Workman's case is complicated by a curious profile that allowed him to succeed in spite of the seventh-highest walk rate among full-time relievers, and his outlandish success on balls in play, while mostly supported peripherally, will be a difficult standard to meet year after year. -Scott White

No. 164 Emilio Pagan RP TB Tampa Bay • #15 • Age: 28 2019 Stats INN 70.0 S 20 K's 96 ERA 2.31 WHIP 0.83

The Case For: When a ninth-inning timeshare of Diego Castillo and Jose Alvarado fell on hard times, with both winding up on the IL at one point, Pagan proved to be more than capable as a stand-in, performing so admirably, in fact, that he became more or less the exclusive source for saves down the stretch. His strikeout-to-walk rate was fourth-best among relievers (a list that included fellow closers Kirby Yates and Taylor Rogers), as was his WHIP (he trailed leader Josh Hader by just 0.023), so you wouldn't think the Rays would have any more reason to experiment with the role.

The Case Against: The Rays have been at the forefront of the bullpen revolution, changing their ninth-inning preferences at a whim and as warranted by game flow. Their commitment to Pagan down the stretch was the exception, not the rule, and seeing as Nick Anderson proved to be an even more dominant bullpen force after coming over from the Marlins in a deadline deal, manager Kevin Cash likely will continue to experiment. Maybe Pagan starts out in the closer role, but the Rays' approach to the ninth inning, not to mention his own vulnerability to the long ball, means he'll be sharing it before too long. -Scott White

No. 155 Mark Canha CF OAK Oakland • #20 • Age: 30 2019 Stats AVG 0.273 HR 26 R 80 RBI 58 SB 3 SO 107

The Case For: Though it didn't get a lot of fanfare, the Athletics made Canha an everyday player in late June last year, and he responded by hitting .295 with 16 homers and a .936 OPS from that point forward. A conscious decision to lay off pitches away meant more swings in his wheelhouse and more walks overall, resulting in the sort on-base percentage (.396) that itself is enough to keep him in the lineup. Add the power, and that's Kris Bryant-level production, basically. Canha's numbers were actually better against righties than lefties, too, which would seem to put to end any platoon talk.

The Case Against: It boils down to two issues for Canha: job security and believability. Yes, his performance last year was enough to compel the Athletics to keep playing him every day, but they do have outfield alternatives and may be more willing to experiment at the start of a new season. If he doesn't make good on whatever playing time he gets out of the gate, a 30-something with a history as a platoon bat could become an afterthought on a team that isn't shy about giving minor-league upstarts chances. -Scott White

No. 166 Oscar Mercado CF CLE Cleveland • #35 • Age: 25 2019 Stats AVG 0.269 HR 15 R 70 RBI 54 SB 15 SO 84

The Case For: While he wasn't quite as prolific on the base paths as in the minors, Merado proved to be a competent enough base-stealer during his time manning center field for the big club, and since he wasn't a total dud with the bat, that's all it took to endear himself to Fantasy players. He doesn't strike out much, which would suggest there's room for the batting average to improve, but you don't even have to squint so hard to see the potential here. He was on what would have been a 20-20 pace over 160 games.

The Case Against: Mercado is like Victor Robles in one particular way: Even though he delivered a respectable home run total, his quality of contact was quite poor. The difference, of course, is that Robles comes with a top prospect pedigree and the presumption of upside. While Mercado's actual slugging percentage was .443, his xSLG was only .403, and for all of the contact he made, his xBA was only .262. The bat is playable perhaps, but he'll make his bones as a speedster. Any letup there will make for an especially disappointing return. -Scott White

No. 167 Franmil Reyes RF CLE Cleveland • #32 • Age: 24 2019 Stats AVG 0.249 HR 37 R 69 RBI 81 SB 0 SO 156

The Case For: There aren't many players in baseball who hit the ball harder than Reyes, even in an era where seemingly everyone can hit 425-foot homers. He ranked in the 99th percentile in average exit velocity and the 98th percentile in hard-hit rate, per Statcast data, and was in the 78th percentile in expected wOBA on contact. The 28.5% strikeout rate is a little alarming, but he more than makes up for that when he does make contact, to the point where he was probably a bit unlucky to hit under .250. With a bit better luck — not having to switch leagues mid-season should help, too — Reyes could have yet another breakout season under his belt.

The Case Against: While it's not a Joey Gallo-esque strikeout rate, it does put a ceiling on how helpful Reyes can be in average. And, since he doesn't run, you're basically looking at a power-only profile, potentially. That puts a lot of pressure on the bat to play up, in an era where power is easier to find than ever. -Chris Towers

No. 168 Lourdes Gurriel LF TOR Toronto • #13 • Age: 26 2019 Stats AVG 0.277 HR 20 R 52 RBI 50 SB 6 SO 86

The Case For: In what amounted to a little more than half a season, Gurriel put up numbers befitting a premier slugger, hitting a bunch of fly balls with above-average exit velocity for a big home run total. It was enough to ensure him a regular spot in the Blue Jays lineup (where he should be right at home alongside upstarts like Vladimir Guerrero, Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio) even though his final two months were basically wrecked by injuries.

The Case Against: Gurriel got insanely hot for about a five-week stretch when he returned from the minors in late May, batting .352 (44 for 125) with 15 homers and a 1.156 OPS. His numbers in his other 189 at-bats were pedestrian, and while the injuries might explain some of it, they don't explain all of it. He's an undisciplined hitter with some vulnerability to strikeouts, and because he sells out so hard for power, with so few of his elevated balls manifesting as line drives, he projects for a low BABIP. Batting average could be a problem for him, and he doesn't have the on-base skills to make up for it. Will the power he provides be enough to justify the downside in a power-saturated environment? -Scott White

No. 169 Giovanny Gallegos RP STL St. Louis • #65 • Age: 28 2019 Stats INN 74.0 S 1 K's 93 ERA 2.31 WHIP 0.81

The Case For: With Carlos Martinez moving back to the rotation, Gallegos seems like he could be the Cardinals' closer in 2020, and that's exciting stuff. He doesn't throw incredibly hard, but Gallegos gets the most out of his arsenal with an elite spin rate on the fastball and an unhittable slider. He doesn't have a long track record, but Gallegos sure looked the part of a dominant closer in 2019.

The Case Against: The Cardinals have some other options for the ninth, most notably Andrew Miller, who is known to vulture saves from time to time. Jordan Hicks should also be back sometime in the summer, so if Gallegos stumbles, there may not be a ton of job security. -Chris Towers

No. 170 Bryan Reynolds LF PIT Pittsburgh • #10 • Age: 25 2019 Stats AVG 0.314 HR 16 R 83 RBI 68 SB 3 SO 121

The Case For: One of the few bright spots on a 69-win Pirates team, Reynolds proved to be a quality hitter as a rookie last year. The profile is like something from another time, emphasizing line drives to all fields rather than elevating the ball over the fence, but the quality of contact is high enough that he wasn't a zero for power last year. His batting average will be what carries him, though, and to that end, his .296 xBA was the 17th-highest in baseball, suggesting that the bloated BABIP he delivered last year may not have been the fluke we'd normally presume it to be.

The Case Against: But it was a little bit of a fluke, right? Reynolds' .314 batting average was still a long way from that .296 xBA, and as such, his .290 batting average in the second half (when his BABIP was a still-high .354, mind you) may be the more realistic expectation going forward. Even that sort of batting average isn't so easily dismissed, of course -- especially in the range where Reynolds tends to be drafted -- but since he's of no help in steals, he'll need to pick up the power production to avoid becoming sort of a rich man's Nick Markakis. -Scott White