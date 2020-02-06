2020 Fantasy Baseball Player Rankings: The case for and against drafting No. 171-180

The 2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep season is here, and this year's player pool might take some getting used to. Starting pitchers are going earlier than ever in early drafts, and stolen bases are more valuable than ever, which means if you haven't been paying attention, you could be surprised by how drafts are unfolding right now.

We're here to help you get acclimated. We've got our position previews and tiers elsewhere, but if you really want to start your Fantasy baseball prep right, this is the place to begin: With our breakdown of the top-200 players for 2020, based on CBS Fantasy baseball expert Scott White's rankings. Scott White and Chris Towers have broken down every player in the list, giving you the case for drafting them and the case against, so you can make up your own mind on whether you want them on your team.

The Case For/The Case Against No. 171-180

No. 171 Yasiel Puig RF CLE Cleveland • #66 • Age: 29 2019 Stats AVG 0.267 HR 24 R 76 RBI 84 SB 19 SO 133

The Case For: Maybe it's because he arrived to so much hype or because the Dodgers never seemed fully invested in him, but Puig has gotten kind of a bad rap in Fantasy. He fell just shy of a 20-20 season last year, delivering adequate numbers in all five categories, and has had no fewer than 23 homers or 15 steals in any of the past three seasons. It may seem like modest steals production, but to get it in the middle rounds from a guy who won't kill you in anything is rare.

The Case Against: But first, Puig has to, you know, have a team, and the fact he still hasn't found one is itself incriminating. He was traded twice in 2019 and has gotten little traction in what's now an almost fully realized free agent market. His presence in the clubhouse hasn't always gotten positive reviews, and it's possible a number of teams have decided the juice isn't worth the squeeze. By the time he finally does find a team, will there still be a path to everyday at-bats available? Stay tuned. -Scott White

No. 172 Adam Eaton RF WAS Washington • #2 • Age: 31 2019 Stats AVG 0.279 HR 15 R 103 RBI 49 SB 15 SO 106

The Case For: Staying healthy for a full year after contending with some serious leg issues, Eaton basically picked up where he left off as a hitter, which was a pleasant surprise given how injuries robbed him of his prime. He showed good plate discipline still, making him an excellent source of runs batting first or second for the Nationals, and he didn't show any reluctance on the base paths, putting together his first 15-15 season. You won't find too many players making those kinds of steals and runs contributions so late in the draft.

The Case Against: What's a 15-15 season worth in today's landscape, really? Brett Gardner had 28 homers and 10 steals last season, and nobody wants anything to do with him. Sure, Eaton is five years younger and maybe has a firmer hold on a starting job, but it feels like he's older given that he lost 2017 to a torn ACL and most of 2018 to a severe bone bruise on his ankle. A healthy season relieves some of those concerns, sure, but given that he's a middling option even at his best, nobody will be terribly excited to draft him, even late. -Scott White

No. 173 Wilson Ramos C NYM N.Y. Mets • #40 • Age: 32 2019 Stats AVG 0.288 HR 14 R 52 RBI 73 SB 1 SO 69

The Case For: Catchers who can hit are a rare breed, but Ramos has a pretty lengthy track record of doing just that. His batted-ball profile doesn't allow for a big home run total, which places him firmly behind the elites at the position, but it's also low-risk. He impacts the ball well and doesn't strike out much. You can wait until late to grab him in a one-catcher league and likely won't be greatly disadvantaged in doing so.

The Case Against: It may be a stretch to call a 32-year-old catcher with an ACL repair in his history "low-risk," and there are concerns for Ramos even beyond durability. Though he was never one to elevate the ball, his ground-ball tendencies took a turn for the extreme last year. Not only did his 62.4 percent rate lead the league, but No. 2 was only 56.0 percent. So many grounders for someone not so fleet of foot could spell trouble moving forward, especially if it further erodes his already modest home run potential. -Scott White

No. 174 Marcus Stroman SP NYM N.Y. Mets • Age: 28 2019 Stats AVG 0.043 HR 0 R 2 RBI 0 SB 0 SO 13

The Case For: Rebounding from an injury plagued 2018, Stroman showed that his pitch-to-contact approach can still be effective at a time when contact is more dangerous than ever, pulling his ERA back into the low threes. And calling it pitch-to-contact approach might be disingenuous anyway. He introduced some variety to his arsenal in 2019, trading off some sinkers for more cutters, and it made him a little more of a bat-misser while also inducing more weak contact. Now, he'll get a full season outside of the AL East, where he should find the opposing lineups more palatable.

The Case Against: Even if his strikeout potential has improved slightly, that's still not Stroman's game. His game is putting the ball on the ground, and as part of the tradeoff for more strikeouts, his ground-ball rate went from being spectacular to merely very good. So now he's more exposed to home runs while still being as susceptible as ever to hits. Since you know the WHIP will be high and you know the strikeouts will be low, Stroman really needs to crush it everywhere else, and that's a difficult standard to meet. -Scott White

No. 175 Dallas Keuchel SP CHW Chi. White Sox • #60 • Age: 32 2019 Stats INN 112.2 W 8 K's 91 ERA 3.75 WHIP 1.37

The Case For: You could pay a top-100 pick for Mike Soroka, of course, but why do that when. Keuchel is coming off the board so much later? Despite not. Getting his season started until June, Keuchel mostly looked like himself, sporting an elite groundball rate and stranding baserunners at a high clip. His season could have gone even better if not for a 1.28 HR/9, his worst rate since 2012. If his HR/FB rate normalizes in 2020, Keuchel should once again be a reliable innings eater with an ERA in the 3.75 range. He's a nice option to round out your pitching staff late.

The Case Against: There might have been more skills erosion here than the surface numbers indicate. Keuchel gave up a .370 expected wOBA on contact, his worst number in the Statcast era. Given how many balls in play Keuchel allows, that's a bad sign. There isn't much upside in Keuchel's profile, so if he doesn't bring safety to the table, what does he bring?-Chris Towers

No. 176 Sean Manaea SP OAK Oakland • #55 • Age: 28 2019 Stats INN 29.2 W 4 K's 30 ERA 1.21 WHIP 0.78

The Case For: We only saw Manaea for 29.2 innings, but they might have been the most impressive of his career. He struck out 27.6% of opposing batters, well up from his 16.5% rate in 2018, and he did better than ever at limiting damage when batters did make contact. It's a tiny sample size, but Manaea's increased confidence in his slider means it may not have been unsustainable.

The Case Against: It's not even 30 innings, for a pitcher who was largely written off as mediocre prior to 2019. He has one of the slowest fastballs in the league and still allowed a robust 37.1% hard-hit rate, so it's not like he was Kyle Hendricks there either. The small sample size could have been a real signal that Manaea has taken a big step forward, but the more likely outcome is that Manaea is the guy the Fantasy community was so unimpressed with prior to 2019. -Chris Towers

No. 177 Lance McCullers SP HOU Houston • #43 • Age: 26 2019 Stats INN 0 W 0 K's 0 ERA 0 WHIP 0

The Case For: All that stuff you just read about Julio Urias? You can probably just copy it over for McCullers, at least for 2020. Obviously, we've seen more success from McCullers in the majors, and his career high in innings is 157.2, so there's probably an easier path to the kind of innings he'd need to really make an impact. McCullers is an elite strikeout and groundball artist, hence the career 3.24 FIP, a borderline ace number. If he's right coming back from Tommy John surgery, we're probably talking about McCullers as a top-70 pick this time next year. Snag him at this discount and prosper.

The Case Against: All that stuff you just read about Julio Urias? McCullers didn't put at all in 2019 as he recovered from surgery, so we just don't know what kind of workload he could be looking at. He's expected to be ready to go at or near the start of the season, but setbacks happen constantly, even if we've become conditioned to expect players to come back mostly the same from Tommy John. Will he be limited to 120 innings? 150? Unless we know the answer to that question, it's hard to say just how high the upside is for McCullers, especially since he could just be rusty in his return, too. There's a lot of ways this could go wrong, and only a few where it ends up right. -Chris Towers

No. 178 Lorenzo Cain CF MIL Milwaukee • #6 • Age: 33 2019 Stats AVG 0.260 HR 11 R 75 RBI 48 SB 18 SO 106

The Case For: For the first time since 2013, Cain failed to hit at least .287 last season, so if you're the type who likes to bet on bounce backs, here's a great one to target. Cain played through a thumb injury for much of the season and it seems to have primarily affected Cain's two strongest traits as a Fantasy player: His batting average and baserunning. He was still one of the best defensive players in the game, so it doesn't seem like he's lost a step, meaning the thumb seems like a pretty good explanation. If Cain is healthy, expect him to return to hitting .300 and stealing 25-plus bases.

The Case Against: Cain will turn 34 shortly after Opening Day, so a bounce back from the injury is no guarantee. He's at that age where, even if he is ostensibly healthy, he might just struggle to live up to expectations. Cain has been a solid, consistent player for such a long time that it can feel like a bounce back is inevitable, but his game is so reliant on athleticism that there's just no guarantee he does. If that's the case, he's a pretty replaceable player. -Chris Towers

No. 179 Masahiro Tanaka SP NYY N.Y. Yankees • #19 • Age: 31 2019 Stats INN 182.0 W 11 K's 149 ERA 4.45 WHIP 1.24

The Case For: Tanaka was a victim of circumstance in 2019. The inconsistencies with the manufacturing of the baseballs MLB uses led to notably shorter seams on the ball, and Tanaka was one of several noteworthy pitchers to struggle to adapt to the new ball. His splitter lost much of its effectiveness, and he spent long stretches of the season trying out new grips to rediscover the pitch, and seemed to find something that worked in August, as he closed out the season's final two months with a 3.75 ERA. If he can get back to that level again, Tanaka is going to be a great value.

The Case Against: There's no guarantee they change the ball back, so you can't exactly expect a return to form for Tanaka. Even in those final two months, his strikeout rate was well below career norms, so he'd need to be better than that to really have much appeal. It's possible an offseason of work will yield better results than trying to change mid-stream, but you'd have to treat such a claim with considerable skepticism based on what we saw last season. -Chris Towers

No. 180 Mike Foltynewicz SP ATL Atlanta • #26 • Age: 28 2019 Stats INN 117.0 W 8 K's 105 ERA 4.54 WHIP 1.25

The Case For: Foltynewicz needed a trip back down to the minors mid-season to get right, but by the time he returned to the majors in August, he looked a lot more like the guy who broke out in 2018. In his final five starts of the regular season, Foltynewicz had a 1.50 ERA and struck out 24.2% of opposing batters, much better than what he did in the first three months before his demotion. An implosion in his final start of the postseason might be sticking in your mind, but Foltynewicz turned his season around enough to have some faith him being right for 2020.

The Case Against: Here's Foltynewicz's ERA by season since he became a regular starter in the majors: 4.31, 4.79, 2.85, 4.54. 2018 sticks out like a sore thumb there, just like his September run sticks out like for 2019. At some point, don't we have to accept that Foltynewicz is what he is? They've already shown a willingness to pull the plug if he struggles, and with a slew of top prospects sitting at Triple-A waiting for their opportunity, it might not take much for Foltynewicz to lose his job. -Chris Towers