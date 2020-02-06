2020 Fantasy Baseball Player Rankings: The case for and against drafting No. 181-190

The 2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep season is here, and this year's player pool might take some getting used to. Starting pitchers are going earlier than ever in early drafts, and stolen bases are more valuable than ever, which means if you haven't been paying attention, you could be surprised by how drafts are unfolding right now.

We're here to help you get acclimated. We've got our position previews and tiers elsewhere, but if you really want to start your Fantasy baseball prep right, this is the place to begin: With our breakdown of the top-200 players for 2020, based on CBS Fantasy baseball expert Scott White's rankings. Scott White and Chris Towers have broken down every player in the list, giving you the case for drafting them and the case against, so you can make up your own mind on whether you want them on your team.

The Case For/The Case Against No. 181-190

No. 181 Hunter Dozier 3B KC Kansas City • #17 • Age: 28 2019 Stats AVG 0.279 HR 26 R 75 RBI 84 SB 2 SO 148

The Case For: You might be stunned to see Dozier's final triple-slash line: .279/.348/.522 in 586 plate appearances. That line is basically what Gleyber Torres did, albeit with fewer home runs and in a worse lineup. That's not to say Dozier is on Torres level, but the underlying numbers backed up a lot of what Dozier did, so there could be a significant value available here.

The Case Against: Dozier's 2019 wasn't just an outlier for his major-league career, though it was — it was also better than anything he has managed at any level since 2016. Maybe he's a late bloomer, but Dozier had a sub-.770 OPS in three of six months, so it's not like there's any kind of guarantee this was for real. -Chris Towers

No. 182 Gio Urshela 3B NYY N.Y. Yankees • #29 • Age: 28 2019 Stats AVG 0.314 HR 21 R 73 RBI 74 SB 1 SO 87

The Case For: You were paying attention last year, right? You saw what Urshela did taking over third base from an injured Miguel Andujar? The high batting average? The surprising power? The competent defense? Yeah? It should be obvious, then, what he can do for you. If we take his numbers from just his time as a starter, he averaged more Head-to-Head points per game than Mike Moustakas, and that was with more sporadic playing time to accommodate DJ LeMahieu. LeMahieu should have a fixed position now with Gleyber Torres moving to shortstop, which should mean even more of Urshela. And with all those big bats ahead of him in the Yankees lineup, the RBI potential is scary.

The Case Against: Ah, but won't Andujar be back this year? Yes, but seeing as he was a disaster defensively at third base, his playing time figures to come more at first base and DH, if he sticks around at all. Maybe Urshela regresses, though, opening the door for him to sit more. He did make a swing adjustment that improved his exit velocity and has always had the sort of line-drive profile and contact skills that would support a high batting average, but it all came together a little too easily for a two-time castoff. It's a crowded corner infield picture in New York, no matter how you look at it, and while Urshela has the leg up for now, any letup could change things. -Scott White

No. 183 Luke Voit 1B NYY N.Y. Yankees • #59 • Age: 28 2019 Stats AVG 0.263 HR 21 R 72 RBI 62 SB 0 SO 142

The Case For: Voit's first season as the Yankees regular first baseman went swimmingly for the three months he was healthy. He took his walks, maintained the high-BABIP profile that made him such an interesting find late in 2018 and of course put plenty of balls in the bleachers, both at home and away. In all, he had a .280 batting average, .393 on-base percentage, 17 homers and .901 OPS when he first went on the IL with a strained abdominal in late June. It was ultimately revealed to be a sports hernia, which ultimately required surgery, so everything he did after that was under false pretenses. He was either playing through pain or rushing to make it back from the procedure for the playoff push.

The Case Against: Maybe his poor finish was as simple as that. Maybe there was more to it. But no matter what theory you subscribe to, there's all the more reason to doubt Voit at a time when the Yankees have no shortage of first base alternatives. Miguel Andujar, who was always miscast as a third baseman, is working his way back from a torn labrum in his shoulder and looking for a place to play. Mike Ford is a year younger than Voit and offers an even more impressive batted-ball profile. Voit may still get the first crack, but he no longer has a stranglehold on the position. -Scott White

No. 184 Byron Buxton CF MIN Minnesota • #25 • Age: 26 2019 Stats AVG 0.262 HR 10 R 48 RBI 46 SB 14 SO 68

The Case For: Something about stolen bases and upside. Not to be flippant, but it's the same case we've been making for Buxton for about four years now. Maybe this is the year he finally stays on the field for long enough to put it all together. He did cut down significantly on both the strikeout and ground-ball rates for the time he was healthy last season, which are especially positive developments in the context of today's game. He was on a near 20-20 pace before his season was uprooted by shoulder problems, and he might have led the league in doubles.

The Case Against: Whatever momentum Buxton was building toward a breakout last year was halted by a shoulder injury that was eventually revealed to be a torn labrum, requiring surgery. So that's a sizable wrench to throw into the machinery. If you're keeping the faith, it's still going to cost you a middle-round pick in Rotisserie leagues, where stolen bases are in such high demand, and the players you'd be passing up (guys like Willie Cahoun, J.D. Davis and Garrett Hampson) are pretty interesting in their own right. -Scott White

No. 185 Miguel Andujar DH NYY N.Y. Yankees • #41 • Age: 24 2019 Stats AVG 0.128 HR 0 R 1 RBI 1 SB 0 SO 11

The Case For: It wasn't too long ago that Yankees fans were beating the drum for Andujar as Rookie of the Year over two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani -- and let's not forget the 25-year-old hit .297 with 27 homers and 92 RBI that year. Expected back this year after surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder, he still offers a unique offensive profile that lends itself to a high batting average at a time when power production is so easy to come by. And particularly with the RBI potential that the Yankees lineup presents, it gives him a chance to make a considerable impact in three categories for the cost of a late-round pick.

The Case Against: Of course, the cost is a late-round pick because Andujar, lest you forget, is coming back from shoulder surgery, making a return to his prior production in no way a certainty. Gio Urshela may have upstaged Andujar in his absence, providing comparable numbers with far superior defense. DH isn't an option with Giancarlo Stanton needing to play there much of the time, and the Yankees already have two pretty good first base options in Luke Voit and Mike Ford. No one can say with any great certainty, then, what kind of contribution Andujar will make in 2020. -Scott White

No. 186 Amed Rosario SS NYM N.Y. Mets • #1 • Age: 24 2019 Stats AVG 0.287 HR 15 R 75 RBI 72 SB 19 SO 124

The Case For: Rosario showed definite improvement as a hitter in his second full big-league season, demonstrating the potential to hit for batting average with a high contact rate and low fly-ball rate. His .291 xBA pretty much tells the story there, but considering Rosario leaned even harder into these tendencies in the second half, when he hit .319, it's likely he's only beginning to show his upside as a hitter at age 24. And, hey, he wasn't a zero in home runs or stolen bases.

The Case Against: The ADP (top 150) is just too high for a player who needs to improve in too many ways to live up to it. Rosario may have figured out how to hit for batting average, but putting the ball on the ground more will work against his already limited power potential. And while he runs fast, he won't run more unless he can figure out how to do it more successfully, having been caught stealing more than any other player last year. Shortstop is too deep for you to have to settle for mediocrity, and barring a radical transformation in his third season, that's all Rosario is. -Scott White

No. 187 Justin Upton LF LAA L.A. Angels • #8 • Age: 32 2019 Stats AVG 0.215 HR 12 R 34 RBI 40 SB 1 SO 78

The Case For: Upton has been a steady middle-of-the order bat for a decade now, reliably delivering 25-35 home runs with a batting average in the .250-.280 range. He has decent on-base skills, making runs just as much a part of his profile as RBI, and has been known to deliver double-digit steals from time to time. He has rarely performed up to the level of the game's elites, which can cause him to slide in drafts, but he's so bankable from year to year that you'll never regret making him a part of your team.

The Case Against: All of that would have been the perfect case to make for Upton prior to last year. Now, there's reason to wonder what, if anything, he has left. Maybe it's just that his 2019 was disrupted beyond the point of recovery by an early bout with turf toe, but for the 219 at-bats he was able to take the field, he made some of his weakest contact ever while striking out more than ever. There is no salvation to be found in the Statcast data either, so an investment in Upton is simply about putting your faith in the track record. -Scott White

No. 188 Khris Davis DH OAK Oakland • #2 • Age: 32 2019 Stats AVG 0.220 HR 23 R 61 RBI 73 SB 0 SO 146

The Case For: For a three-year stretch beginning in 2016, Davis was one of the game's premier power bats, averaging 44 homers and 112 RBI. His 2019 started much the same way, with 10 homers in his first 17 games. But then a hip injury in late May forced him to the IL, and while it didn't sideline him for long, he clearly wasn't the same thereafter, homering just 11 times (while batting .207 with a .616 OPS) over his final 90 games. If you buy into the theory that he was never right after hurting his hip, then you have to like the discount you're seeing for a guy who was typically drafted in about the fourth round last year.

The Case Against: Davis' profile has always been built on one thing: home runs -- like, a lot of them -- because he doesn't do anything else particularly well. Anything short of a full rebound, then, will make him a significant liability in batting average and a difficult fit as a DH-only player. He has enough believers that he's not just free for the taking, and since there's a chance it could be a wasted pick, you'll have to weigh how desperate you are for home run production at that stage of the draft. -Scott White

No. 189 Jo Adell CF LAA L.A. Angels • #59 • Age: 20 2019 Stats AVG 0 HR 0 R 0 RBI 0 SB 0 SO 0

The Case For: Adell is exactly the kind of prospect Fantasy players salivate over. He's incredibly toolsy, with the potential to be a legitimate five-category contributor, in the same way Fernando Tatis was last year. Addell struggled in his first taste of Triple-A last season but has had an OPS in the .890 range with 24 homers and 17 steals (two CS) in just 123 games between High-A and Double-A, in case you're wondering what kind of ceiling we're dealing with here. Adell will be invited to spring training with the big-league club, and there's an outside chance Scott White's No. 5 prospect in Fantasy will be there on Opening Day. If not, we'll see him before the summer. Oh, and he'll probably be drafted 100 picks after Luis Robert in most leagues.

The Case Against: Adell has some swing and miss to his game, and he struck out 72 times between 51 games at Triple-A and in the Arizona Fall League, so there could be some development left to do before he's ready for major-league pitching. Add in the risk inherent with any young player, and it's entirely possible Adell struggles, even if he does eventually become a star. The cost is pretty cheap right now, but it could get harder to stomach the closer we get to draft season. -Chris Towers

No. 190 Christian Vazquez C BOS Boston • #7 • Age: 29 2019 Stats AVG 0.276 HR 23 R 66 RBI 72 SB 4 SO 101

The Case For: As hard as it may be to believe, Vazquez's 2019 might have been for real. He improved his underlying skill set pretty much across the board, most notably with a 38.5% hard-hit rate, by far the best of his career. He stuck out a bit more, but you'll happily take that trade-off if it results in Vazquez being a Fantasy-relevant catcher again.

The Case Against: It's hard to overstate just how big of an outlier Vazquez's performance in 2019 was. A hitter with a .089 ISO in the majors (and a whopping .123 in the minors) before last season turned in a .201 ISO overnight as a 28-year-old. The underlying numbers largely back it up, but skepticism is always going to be warranted when we're talking about this kind of improvement from one year to the next. If Vazquez can't maintain those gains, he's probably not Fantasy relevant. -Chris Towers