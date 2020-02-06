2020 Fantasy Baseball Player Rankings: The case for and against drafting No. 191-200

The 2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep season is here, and this year's player pool might take some getting used to. Starting pitchers are going earlier than ever in early drafts, and stolen bases are more valuable than ever, which means if you haven't been paying attention, you could be surprised by how drafts are unfolding right now.

We're here to help you get acclimated. We've got our position previews and tiers elsewhere, but if you really want to start your Fantasy baseball prep right, this is the place to begin: With our breakdown of the top-200 players for 2020, based on CBS Fantasy baseball expert Scott White's rankings. Scott White and Chris Towers have broken down every player in the list, giving you the case for drafting them and the case against, so you can make up your own mind on whether you want them on your team.

The Case For/The Case Against No. 191-200

No. 191 Omar Narvaez C MIL Milwaukee • #10 • Age: 27 2019 Stats AVG 0.278 HR 22 R 63 RBI 55 SB 0 SO 92

The Case For: Narvaez was a popular sleeper this time last year, and he largely lived up to expectations. He doesn't have a ton of raw power, but he makes the most of what he has with a flyball and pull-oriented swing that led to a career-high in homers in T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Now he gets to play his home games in Miller Park, one of the best hitting parks in the game. 2019 could be the floor.

The Case Against: When I say Narvaez doesn't have a ton of raw power, I mean it. He ranked in the eighth percentile in average exit velocity and hard-hit rate last season, and his average home run traveled just 385 feet. He's a decent contact bat, but the calling card here is the 25-homer upside, and there could be a very slim margin for error with his profile. Miller Park will help, but if he regresses even a little bit, Narvaez could be a non-factor for Fantasy. -Chris Towers

No. 192 Didi Gregorius SS PHI Philadelphia • #18 • Age: 29 2019 Stats AVG 0.238 HR 16 R 47 RBI 61 SB 2 SO 53

The Case For: Gregorius is one of those players who tends to confound the advanced metric systems, because he does a great job of maximizing his swing. His career wOBA is .323, while his expected wOBA is just .296, and he has outperformed his underlying batted-ball tendencies in every season for which we have tracking. You can say that's just because of the short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium, but his career OPS is actually very close at Yankee Stadium to his road OPS, so it doesn't seem like that explains it. This might be a case where we can take the numbers at face value, and Gregorius was well on his way to his fourth 20-homer season in a row after returning from Tommy John surgery.

The Case Against: It is worth noting that while Gregorius' overall production wasn't necessarily weighted toward Yankee Stadium, he did hit half of his career homers in just 39.1% of his career games, so there was certainly some home cooking benefit there for him. Citizen's Bank Park is a nice place to hit, but it's no Yankee Stadium, especially for a player with Gregorius' profile, so the home run ceiling is lower. With how deep shortstop is, Gregorius just may not stand out there if he's not a 30-homer threat. -Chris Towers

No. 193 Joc Pederson LF LAD L.A. Dodgers • #31 • Age: 27 2019 Stats AVG 0.249 HR 36 R 83 RBI 74 SB 1 SO 111

The Case For: Even in an environment where everyone hits for power, Pederson's 36 homers in 514 plate appearances stood out in 2019. It might be frustrating to have to deal with Pederson's inconsistent playing time, however the Dodgers' willingness to play him at first base shows a commitment to getting his bat in the lineup, at least against right-handed pitching. If Pederson falls to this point in a daily-lineup league especially, he could be a cheat code, because you know he's going to produce when he's in the lineup, even if the overall numbers may be a bit lacking.

No. 194 Mallex Smith CF SEA Seattle • Age: 26 2019 Stats AVG 0.227 HR 6 R 70 RBI 37 SB 46 SO 141

The Case For: How important are stolen bases for Fantasy these days? Despite a disastrous season that saw him hit .228 and earn a trip back to the minors, Mallex Smith still finished as a top-150 player in Roto leagues in 2019. Leading the majors in the scarcest category in Fantasy will do that, it turns out. 2019 is probably his realistic floor, and he'd still be a value at his cost.

The Case Against: Smith earned every bit of his awful 2019 batting line; this wasn't just bad luck. He had a .219 expected batting average, and while he should be expected outperform his xBA thanks to his speed, but that's still a pretty putrid floor. If Smith doesn't bounce back to being at least a .270 hitter, he may not do enough to justify an everyday job, even on a mediocre Mariners team. It could end up a wasted pick. -Chris Towers

No. 195 Elvis Andrus SS TEX Texas • #1 • Age: 31 2019 Stats AVG 0.275 HR 12 R 81 RBI 72 SB 31 SO 96

The Case For: It's starting to look like that 2017 season when he hit 20 homers was the outlier, but it was nice to see Andrus bounce back in a big way in stolen bases after an injury-marred 2018. He didn't do much else, but it was still enough to be a top-12 shortstop and top-75 player overall. The overall package may not blow you away, but he consistently finishes as a top-12 shortstop and never gets drafted like one.

The Case Against: Andrus will be 31 in 2020, and it's fair to wonder when he might stop running. He's never been a particularly efficient base stealer, and if that falls off, the overall profile probably isn't enough to make up for it. There are shortstops being drafted after him with more upside, too, so it's a tough profile to bet on. -Chris Towers

No. 196 Nick Senzel CF CIN Cincinnati • #15 • Age: 24 2019 Stats AVG 0.256 HR 12 R 55 RBI 42 SB 14 SO 101

The Case For: Senzel didn't light the world on fire in his rookie season, but you don't have to squint too hard to see how his profile could be Fantasy viable — pro-rated to 600 plate appearances, he was on pace for 17 homers and 20 steals, something only 11 players did in 2019. He'll need to hit for more contact to make that profile play up, but it's a pretty great starting point.

The Case Against: Senzel missed most of September with a torn labrum, and it still isn't clear if he'll be ready for Opening Day after undergoing surgery. That's a tough injury to come back from even if you're an established major leaguer, but it makes someone like Senzel a huge risk. The Reds brought in two outfielders in Nick Castellanos and Shogo Akiyama this offseason, so it's not even clear if Senzel would have an everyday job even if he were healthy come Opening Day. -Chris Towers

No. 197 Sean Murphy C OAK Oakland • #12 • Age: 25 2019 Stats AVG 0.245 HR 4 R 14 RBI 8 SB 0 SO 16

The Case For: The A's showed a lot of faith in Murphy late last season, as he started 13 of the team's final 19 games during the middle of a playoff chase. That alone represents a strong vote of confidence, without even getting into the fact that he .266 with 22 homers, 95 RBI and 103 runs in 155 games between Double-A and Triple-A in his career. Murphy figures to get plenty of playing time and has the potential to be a top-five catcher if he stays healthy.

The Case Against: That "if he stays healthy" bit applies to every catch, but especially to Murphy, who has never played more than 98 games in a season. There's plenty of potential in the bat, but he's unproven and has been injury prone in the past, which makes him tough to rely on. -Chris Towers

No. 198 Tom Murphy C SEA Seattle • #2 • Age: 28 2019 Stats AVG 0.273 HR 18 R 32 RBI 40 SB 2 SO 87

The Case For: Murphy never really got a chance in Colorado, but the Mariners gave him extended run against lefties in 2019 and got a solid power bat out of it. It's an open question as to whether he'll ever be able to hit right-handed pitching well enough to take on the larger share of a catcher split, but this is the easiest position to stomach a platoon bat at, and if all Murphy does is stay up all season and crush lefties, he's got a place in your two-catcher lineup.

The Case Against: Murphy spent parts of four years in Colorado, and though he never got consistent playing time, he hit just .219/.271/.439 in 210 plate appearances. That's pretty rough stuff, even for a catcher, and he didn't exactly set the world on fire in the minors outside of the Pacific Coast League, even as an older player. There is a ton of swing and miss in his game, and his inability to hit righties could make him a bad-year version of Mike Zunino. -Chris Towers

No. 199 Paul DeJong SS STL St. Louis • #11 • Age: 26 2019 Stats AVG 0.233 HR 30 R 97 RBI 78 SB 9 SO 149

The Case For: Something you'll see sometimes is players making changes to their approach that don't quite pay off immediately, and that could be the case with DeJong. He cut his strikeout rate to a career-low mark but didn't see any improvement in his batting average because he didn't quite hit the ball as hard. That's a tradeoff hitters often have to make, but there could be a ton of value in betting on DeJong putting together his batted-ball skills from 2018 with his improved contact rate in 2019. If he does, there's room for a pretty big breakout here.

The Case Against: DeJong has had an expected batting average of .240 or lower in consecutive seasons, and his flyball-heavy approach leads to plenty of weakly hit popups that are deadly for batting average. This probably isn't just bad luck, in other words. -Chris Towers

No. 200 Cole Hamels SP ATL Atlanta • #32 • Age: 36 2019 Stats INN 141.2 W 7 K's 143 ERA 3.81 WHIP 1.39

The Case For: Older pitchers can often represent great values for Fantasy, and Hamels certainly has that kind of potential for 2020. The days of him being an ace are well past at this point — a half-season run after being traded to the Cubs in 2018 notwithstanding — but we're going on consecutive seasons of Hamels throwing an ERA under 4.00 and a strikeout per inning. With an ADP in the range of your final picks, Hamels can be a decent late-round addition to your bench who should outperform his cost.

The Case Against: There really isn't much upside left at this point, and Hamels has been a pretty high WHIP guy over the last two seasons, too, which hurts his overall appeal. The case against Hamels is less a case against Hamels and more a case for using your last few picks on younger, higher-upside dart throws who could turn into league winners. Hamels will never be one again. -Chris Towers