2020 Fantasy Baseball Player Rankings: The case for and against drafting No. 21-30

2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep season is here, and this year's player pool might take some getting used to. Starting pitchers are going earlier than ever in early drafts, and stolen bases are more valuable than every, which means if you haven't been paying attention, you could be surprised by how drafts are unfolding right now.

We're here to help you get acclimated. We've got our position previews and tiers elsewhere, but if you really want to start your Fantasy baseball prep right, this is the place to begin: With our breakdown of the top-200 players for 2020, based on CBS Fantasy baseball expert Scott White's rankings. Scott White and Chris Towers have broken down every player in the list, giving you the case for drafting them and the case against, so you can make up your own mind on whether you want them on your team.

We're going through No. 21 through 30 here, beginning with an ace looking to regain his old form.

The Case For/The Case Against No. 21-30

No. 21 Chris Sale SP BOS Boston • #41 • Age: 30 2019 Stats INN 147.1 W 6 K's 218 ERA 4.40 WHIP 1.09

The Case For: For all of the angst that ensued when he skipped spring training and then was slow out of the gate, Sale still would have had the second-best K/9 among qualifiers. He would have had the seventh-best swinging-strike rate and the third-best xFIP, behind only Gerrit Cole and Max Scherzer. According to all of the metrics by which the analytically minded would normally measure a pitcher, he was as dominant as ever, still pulling off some staggering individual feats. His 14 double-digit strikeout efforts were second-most in the majors ... and he made only 25 starts.

The Case Against: The advanced stats may say one thing, but Sale was still 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA. His average fastball velocity was still its lowest since 2016, and he still saw his season ended early by elbow trouble ... again. The most provocative among us may exaggerate his "decline," but to say there isn't risk would be disingenuous.

No. 22 Rafael Devers 3B BOS Boston • #11 • Age: 23 2019 Stats AVG 0.311 HR 32 R 129 RBI 115 SB 8 SO 119

The Case For: Even as a 22-year-old, Devers pushed his way into the elite at an especially deep position, a testament to his pedigree and drive. He greatly improved both his average exit velocity and strikeout rate, which goes most of the way to explaining his .311 batting average, and hitting in the heart of the Red Sox lineup led to huge RBI and run totals.

The Case Against: Hitting in the heart of the Red Sox lineup won't mean as much with Mookie Betts traded, so those RBI and run totals could come back down to Earth. Pretty much across the board, Devers was just a little too good to be true, outperforming both his xBA and xwOBA just enough to give you pause. He's among the least proven of the hitters likely to go in the first two rounds and won't be of much help in stolen bases, contributing just one over the final four months. He goes where he goes more because somebody has to than because it should obviously be him.

No. 23 Xander Bogaerts SS BOS Boston • #2 • Age: 27 2019 Stats AVG 0.309 HR 33 R 110 RBI 117 SB 4 SO 122

The Case For: Bogaerts' supposed breakout in 2018 was just a foretaste of what came in 2019, when he upped his previous high in home runs by 10 and managed to hang with first-rounders like Alex Bregman, Francisco Lindor and Trevor Story in both points and Rotisserie scoring. You can get him a round or two later than that trio. And even if you don't trust the ceiling, his low strikeout rate and star-studded supporting cast give him a high floor

The Case Against: Why wouldn't you trust Bogaerts' ceiling? Well, because peripherally, Bogaerts wasn't any better in 2019 than 2018. He didn't hit the ball considerably harder, and the average launch angle was only slightly improved. Is that enough to explain an increase from 23 homers to 33? Let's just say that his xwOBA was actually higher in 2018. He may seem like a value compared to the Lindor and Story class of shortstops, but since the position is hardly lacking in star power, you need to be completely sure he's better than what comes after.

No. 24 Charlie Blackmon RF COL Colorado • #19 • Age: 33 2019 Stats AVG 0.314 HR 32 R 112 RBI 86 SB 2 SO 104

The Case For: At least as a hitter, Blackmon is as Blackmon always has been, delivering four straight seasons with at least 29 home runs and 111 runs scored. His .314 batting average last year brought the four-year mark to .315, so no red flags there. In fact, his entire batted-ball profile is mostly unchanged -- if anything, he's hitting the ball harder and striking out less -- and of course, the thin-air environment of Coors Field offers a nice safety net if his skills were to begin to erode. Altogether, it's hard to explain why a perennial late first, early second-round type is going in Round 4 on average, so maybe you should just enjoy the discount.

The Case Against: Well, he is turning 34 this year, which puts him more at risk of decline, especially when you consider he hasn't rated as well defensively the past couple years. And while he hasn't been a big base-stealer for any of this four-year stretch, the decline from 12 in 2018 to two last year is noteworthy, given the premium placed on stolen bases. It's a thin case, but it exists.

No. 25 Ketel Marte CF ARI Arizona • #4 • Age: 26 2019 Stats AVG 0.329 HR 32 R 97 RBI 92 SB 10 SO 86

The Case For: At what's clearly the weakest of the four infield positions last year, Marte was the undisputed top performer, and with Jose Altuve no longer looking like a reliable base-stealer and DJ LeMahieu making for a difficult bet to repeat, it's possible Marte is a distant first choice now. His breakthrough has been more gradual than it might seem, beginning with an .877 OPS over the final four months of 2018, continuing with a .919 OPS in the first half of 2019 before culminating with a 1.081 OPS in the second half. An improved launch angle added to his already impressive contact skills may be to credit.

The Case Against: At no point in his development between the Mariners and Diamondbacks organizations was Marte ever expected to be the sort of player who hits 32 home runs in a season, so there's an element of "well, we should just know better." But again, the development was gradual, and he's still only 26. Maybe if MLB does something about the seams on its baseballs, increasing drag, Marte has an issue. There's also the matter of him overperforming his xBA and xwOBA by like 30 points, even as improved as they were.

No. 26 Jose Altuve 2B HOU Houston • #27 • Age: 29 2019 Stats AVG 0.298 HR 31 R 89 RBI 74 SB 6 SO 82

The Case For: Dude can still hit and in fact set a career high for homers in 2019, topping the previous mark by seven. He ended the year on a particularly high note, batting .325 with 21 homers and a .995 OPS after the All-Star break. With his high batting average, he remains one of the most reliable sources for one of the most difficult categories to fill -- and at a weak position, no less.

The Case Against: He's no longer a reliable source for the absolute most difficult category to fill, swiping just six bases last year and 17 the year before after averaging 37.3 steals the previous six years. It all changed with a fractured kneecap a couple years ago and seems unlikely to go back. So now his worth is tied entirely to his bat, and while he has an impressive track record in that regard, last year's power surge was probably a one-time event. The possible impact of the sign-stealing scandal has to enter the back of your mind when drafting him, too.

No. 27 Mike Clevinger SP CLE Cleveland • #52 • Age: 29 2019 Stats INN 126.0 W 13 K's 169 ERA 2.71 WHIP 1.06

The Case For: Whatever skepticism surrounded Clevinger the past two years is clearly defunct now. Dude turned the dial to overdrive last year, figuring out a way to add 1.5 mph on his fastball, and the impact reverberated throughout his entire arsenal. He became a no-questions-asked ace, one bettered only by Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole in Head-to-Head points per start. He would have ranked sixth among qualifiers in swinging-strike rate and third in xFIP, behind only Cole and Max Scherzer.

The Case Against: The reason I have to use the conditional perfect tense ("would have ranked") is because Clevinger of course didn't qualify for any leaderboards. He missed two months early on with a lat strain, which may well have been a response to him throwing harder. So even though he has already proven he can hold up for 200 innings, doing so in 2018, he hasn't with this higher-effort approach. Workload is one of the most common areas where prospective aces fall short, and we're just kind of assuming Clevinger's will be there.

No. 28 Shane Bieber SP CLE Cleveland • #57 • Age: 24 2019 Stats INN 214.1 W 15 K's 259 ERA 3.28 WHIP 1.05

The Case For: Even without the benefit of a serviceable changeup, Bieber figured out a way to stop the bleeding against opposite-handed hitters, allowing his strengths to take center stage. His curveball caught up to his slider to give him two plus breaking balls, and he's just on another level as a strike-thrower, his 1.7 BB/9 ranking tops in the AL. That sort of efficiency has already helped establish him as one of the most durable pitchers in baseball, taking on a workload beyond that of even a typical ace. Best of all, his FIP (3.32), xFIP (3.23) and SIERA (3.36) are all dead in line with his ERA (3.28), suggesting it's not a fluke.

The Case Against: There are other measures that suggest it may be a fluke. Bieber gave up some of the hardest contact of any starting pitcher last year, so it's fair to speculate that more damage should have been done on batted balls. The trouble against lefties could rear its ugly head again, and the heavy workload so early in his career could catch up to him.

No. 29 Yordan Alvarez DH HOU Houston • #44 • Age: 22 2019 Stats AVG 0.313 HR 27 R 58 RBI 78 SB 0 SO 94

The Case For: Hard to say which Alvarez crushed harder in 2019: baseball or the souls of the pitchers who threw them. He hit .325 with 50 homers, 42 doubles and a 1.115 OPS between the majors and the minors, and I'm comfortable combining the two because there was no letup from one level to the next. Apart from the complete lack of stolen bases, his major-league production compared favorably to Mike Trout, Christian Yelich and Cody Bellinger, but unlike those three, Alvarez is typically available in Round 4.

The Case Against: He'll begin the year as only a DH in CBS Sports leagues, which presents some limitations, though he'll probably pick up outfield eligibility at some point during the year. There's an air of suspicion surrounding all Astros hitters, of course, and while Alvarez's batted-profile certainly lends itself to elite production, the actual numbers might have been a little on the high side. He could stand to strike out less, I guess. Clearly, I'm straining here.

No. 30 Jack Flaherty SP STL St. Louis • #22 • Age: 24 2019 Stats INN 196.1 W 11 K's 231 ERA 2.75 WHIP 0.97

The Case For: Flaherty cemented himself in the ace tier with a second half for the ages. Over 16 starts, he compiled a 0.93 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 11.0 K/9, the whiffs rising and home runs falling as he upped the frequency of what looks to be an uncommonly good two-seam fastball. It left him with full-season ratios that were basically in line with Walker Buehler, another second-year pitcher who tends to go a full round earlier.

The Case Against: Prior to that historic push to the finish line, Flaherty looked like a sunk cost, compiling a 4.90 ERA, 1.29 WHIP through 17 starts. While few would suggest that the bad stretch was closer to his true form, fixating on the good stretch isn't in anyone's best interest either. His control has betrayed him at times, and it's possible he isn't quite the finished product many are presuming him to be.