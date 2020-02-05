2020 Fantasy Baseball Player Rankings: The case for and against drafting No. 31-40

2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep season is here, and this year's player pool might take some getting used to. Starting pitchers are going earlier than ever in early drafts, and stolen bases are more valuable than every, which means if you haven't been paying attention, you could be surprised by how drafts are unfolding right now.

We're here to help you get acclimated. We've got our position previews and tiers elsewhere, but if you really want to start your Fantasy baseball prep right, this is the place to begin: With our breakdown of the top-200 players for 2020, based on CBS Fantasy baseball expert Scott White's rankings. Scott White and Chris Towers have broken down every player in the list, giving you the case for drafting them and the case against, so you can make up your own mind on whether you want them on your team.

We're going through No. 31 through 40 here, beginning with some potential high-upside aces and breakout sluggers to choose from.

The Case For/The Case Against No. 31-40

No. 31 Walker Buehler SP LAD L.A. Dodgers • #21 • Age: 25 2019 Stats INN 182.1 W 14 K's 215 ERA 3.26 WHIP 1.04

The Case For: Buehler basically didn't have a spring training as the Dodgers tried to limit his workload last season, which might explain the 5.22 ERA and 7.4 K/9 through six April starts. From that point on, Buehler was pretty much everything we could have hoped for, posting a 2.88 ERA with 191 strikeouts in 153 innings over his final 24 starts, ace production with an ace workload to match. Buehler answered pretty much every question you might have had about him in 2019, and at just 25, he's only going to get better from here.

The Case Against: It's really hard to come up with a case against Buehler. There were better pitchers in 2019, but not many. If you have to make a case against him — and I do! — it has to revolve around price. He's going off the board as the No. 5 starting pitcher, just two spots behind Max Scherzer in combined ADP as of late January. As good as Buehler was last season, he hasn't yet shown Scherzer levels of upside, so you might be betting on him taking yet another step forward. He may; he's certainly talented enough. But it's not guaranteed.

No. 32 Stephen Strasburg SP WAS Washington • #37 • Age: 31 2019 Stats INN 209.0 W 18 K's 251 ERA 3.32 WHIP 1.04

The Case For: We've said for years if Strasburg stayed healthy, he'd be one of the best pitchers in Fantasy, and we were right. He made some key tweaks to his approach in 2019 that led to more swinging strikes and ground balls, allowing him to weather the storm caused by the juiced ball in MLB better than most. Strasburg typically has higher ERAs than you'd prefer to see from a high-end starting pitcher, but he gets tons of strikeouts, plays on a good team, and can go deep into games as long as he's on the mound.

The Case Against: You're paying full price for a guy who has never been able to stay healthy coming off just his second 200-inning season. Can you really bet on Strasburg staying healthy two years in a row, especially coming off a deep playoff run? That's what you're doing by buying at this price.a

No. 33 Aaron Judge RF NYY N.Y. Yankees • #99 • Age: 27 2019 Stats AVG 0.272 HR 27 R 75 RBI 55 SB 3 SO 141

The Case For: If Judge stays healthy, he's got as good a chance as anyone to lead the majors in home runs. He hasn't been able to replicate his incredible 2017 in the two seasons since, but his per-162 game pace over those two seasons is still pretty incredible: .276 average, 116 runs, 41 homers, 93 RBI and seven steals. If that's all you get from him, he's going to represent a nice return on your investment, but we also know there is even more upside beyond that. Just stay healthy.

The Case Against: Of course, he hasn't been able to stay healthy in any of his three major-league seasons — he played through a shoulder issue at the end of 2017 that ultimately required surgery, and then went on the IL in 2018 and 2019 with a fractured wrist and oblique strain. That could all be bad luck, but Judge is the biggest dude in the majors, and it's fair to wonder if his size might be an impediment to staying healthy. His strikeout heavy approach could also lead to some downside risk, though we haven't actually seen that manifest in his time in the majors yet.

No. 34 George Springer CF HOU Houston • #4 • Age: 30 2019 Stats AVG 0.292 HR 39 R 96 RBI 96 SB 6 SO 113

The Case For: Springer finally had the season we've been waiting for in 2019, as he established a new career-high in homers despite missing 40 games. He did it by maximizing his efficiency as a hitter, increasing his launch angle and hard-hit rate to new career-best rates. He swung at pitches outside of the strike zone less often than ever, and grew more aggressive on the first pitch, all of which led to better results overall. Springer has always teased this kind of potential, but for the first time he put it all together, and the underlying data pretty much backs it all up. He really was that good.

The Case Against: We can start with health, as Springer hasn't played more than 140 games in any of the last three seasons, and has only done it once overall. We also can't neglect to mention the Astros sign-stealing scheme, for which they were punished this offseason by MLB. We can't know what kind of impact that punishment and the increased scrutiny surrounding the team may have, but Fantasy players are going to be wary of any Astros player on Draft Day this year. Fair or not, we'll find out soon enough, but you'll have to decide for yourself if you want to trust them.

No. 35 Starling Marte CF ARI Arizona • #2 • Age: 31 2019 Stats AVG 0.295 HR 23 R 97 RBI 82 SB 25 SO 94

The Case For: Marte found a new home after a trade to Arizona in late January, and it only helps his Fantasy appeal. The Diamondbacks give him a better lineup and home park than he had in Pittsburgh, though it's not like he needed much help to be a high-end Fantasy option. Marte is a rare five-category contributor, as one of just five players to hit at least 23 homers and steal 25 bases in 2019. The days of Marte running up elite stolen base numbers are probably gone, but as long as he can be around 25 steals, he should finish as a top-10 outfielder in Roto in 2020.

The Case Against: Players who rely primarily on their speed tend to not age quite as well as others. Now, Marte is no Dee Gordon or anything, but if he falls to the 15-steal range, all of a sudden, the whole package looks a lot less appealing. There's no sign of Marte slowing down — his average sprint speed, per StatCast, was actually higher in 2019 than any year since 2015 — but that's the risk with stolen-base targets.

No. 36 Pete Alonso 1B NYM N.Y. Mets • #20 • Age: 25 2019 Stats AVG 0.260 HR 53 R 103 RBI 120 SB 1 SO 183

The Case For: Arguably the best power hitter in the minors came up to the minors and did exactly what he was supposed to do: Hit a ton of homers. He doesn't have Aaron Judge's raw power, but Alonso does about as good a job as anyone of maximizing his power, ranking in the 89th percentile in expected slugging despite a lower ranking in exit velocity. He elevates the ball and doesn't strike out at an especially alarming rate, which helped Alonso hit a rookie record 53 homers. And he's just getting started.

The Case Against: Of course, just ask Judge how hard it is to repeat that kind of rookie season. Judge has struggled to stay healthy, but he also hasn't been able to come close to his rookie season homer pace. It's more likely Alonso had a season where pretty much everything came together in a perfect way than it is that he's hitting 50 homers again. He probably overperformed his baseline skill set, and while the homers were consistent all season, the strikeout rate jumped in the second half and his overall production fell; he hit .235 after the All-Star break, compared to .280 before. The risk here is that the average bottoms out and he's a one-trick pony, and those guys aren't hard to find these days.

No. 37 Gleyber Torres SS NYY N.Y. Yankees • #25 • Age: 23 2019 Stats AVG 0.278 HR 38 R 96 RBI 90 SB 5 SO 129

The Case For: The list of players with more homers than Torres' as a 22-year-old includes just seven names, in case you're wondering how unlikely what he did last season was. Write it off as a product of the juiced ball or his home park if you want, but as far as we know, neither of those things is going to change for 2020. Torres has a swing geared for hitting fly balls and a home park that makes it likely more of those will go over the fence than just about any other in the game. Oh, and he's second base eligible for 2020, the weakest non-catcher position in the game these days. It's a good spot to be in.

The Case Against: What Torres did last year probably wasn't sustainable, even with his home park and the juiced ball. He hit 13 homers in 18 games against the Orioles alone, making him one of just 11 players in the last 50 seasons to hit 11 homers against the same team in one season; on average, those other 11 players hit just 76.8% as many homers the following season. Torres isn't a strong contributor outside his homers yet, so if he's more like a 30-32 homer guy like history suggests he might be, he might not stand out much even at second base.

No. 38 Patrick Corbin SP WAS Washington • #46 • Age: 30 2019 Stats INN 202.0 W 14 K's 238 ERA 3.25 WHIP 1.18

The Case For: Corbin largely backed up his 2018 breakout with another very strong 2019. He wasn't quite as dominant this time round, but most of the gains from 2018 were still there. He still relies heavily on that slider, and it remains one of the best pitches in baseball. Corbin is pretty close to a one-trick pony, but with consecutive 200-inning seasons with an ERA in the low-3.00s, it's hard to deny it's a pretty good trick.

The Case Against: At 30, Corbin is probably a bit older than you might think, and you don't have to go too far in the past to find a time when he was a fringe-y Fantasy option. His walk and home runs rates regressed in 2019, and there was probably a bigger gap between how well he pitched in 2018 and 2019 than the ERA might indicate. His 3.88 SIERA indicates there could be some room for significant regression, and there's always the possibility that his lack of a third pitch could come back to haunt him.

No. 39 Lucas Giolito SP CHW Chi. White Sox • #27 • Age: 25 2019 Stats INN 176.2 W 14 K's 228 ERA 3.41 WHIP 1.06

The Case For: Giolito finally looked like the prospect we were promised in 2019, racking up huge strikeout numbers behind an improved changeup and a 2-mph uptick in velocity. And he might have been even better than the raw numbers indicate, as he carried a 5.30 ERA through the first month before the light flipped on. That happened during a late-April start against the Royals that saw him go on the IL with a hamstring injury. Upon returning, Giolito ran off a 25-start stretch with a 3.19 ERA and 205 strikeouts in 158 innings. The stuff looked as good as the results, and at just 25, Giolito looks like he's finally here to stay.

The Case Against: It's not like Giolito took a small step forward in 2019; he became an entirely different pitcher. He was going undrafted in nearly all leagues, and most analysts had given up all hope he would ever figure it out. That's a reminder that progress for young pitchers is rarely linear, but also a reminder of how tenuous Giolito's grasp on Fantasy relevance could be. If the fastball velocity ticks back down, we've seen how bad he can be. It's a lot of risk to take on at this cost.

No. 40 Luis Castillo SP CIN Cincinnati • #58 • Age: 27 2019 Stats INN 190.2 W 15 K's 226 ERA 3.40 WHIP 1.14

The Case For: When Castillo is on, he looks like one of the best pitchers in baseball, and he was on a lot more often in 2019 than ever before. The surface numbers are impressive enough, but Castillo started his 2019 with a 20-start stretch where he posted a 2.36 ERA and 1.11 WHIP and 10.5 K/9. It's stretches like those that will push someone to grab Castillo on Draft Day with the hopes that he puts it all together for a full season.

The Case Against: Unfortunately, Castillo ran out of gas after that stretch, putting up a 5.08 ERA over his final 12 starts, and that has been the issue for him in his career. Castillo will go through stretches where he looks like one of the half-dozen best pitchers in baseball, and then he'll follow it up with stretches where he isn't nearly as good. He is primarily a two-pitch pitcher and has struggled against lefties and with runners on base in his career. Those things are solvable, and the upside is clearly sky high, but the inconsistency can be maddening. Let someone else convince themselves this is the year he puts it all together.