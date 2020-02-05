2020 Fantasy Baseball Player Rankings: The case for and against drafting No. 61-70

2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep season is here, and this year's player pool might take some getting used to. Starting pitchers are going earlier than ever in early drafts, and stolen bases are more valuable than every, which means if you haven't been paying attention, you could be surprised by how drafts are unfolding right now.

We're here to help you get acclimated. We've got our position previews and tiers elsewhere, but if you really want to start your Fantasy baseball prep right, this is the place to begin: With our breakdown of the top-200 players for 2020, based on CBS Fantasy baseball expert Scott White's rankings. Scott White and Chris Towers have broken down every player in the list, giving you the case for drafting them and the case against, so you can make up your own mind on whether you want them on your team.

We're going through No. 61-70, starting with two pitchers who could be in the top five at the position this time next year, plus our first reliever off the board.

The Case For/The Case Against No. 61-70

No. 61 Luis Severino SP NYY N.Y. Yankees • #40 • Age: 25 2019 Stats INN 12.0 W 1 K's 17 ERA 1.50 WHIP 1.00

The Case For: You remember how good this guy was, don't you, compiling a 3.18 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 10.5 K/9 over a two-year stretch? With more than 190 innings each of those years, Severino was a clear-cut ace for a dominant team, and seeing as he'll only be turning 26 this year, his whole career is still ahead of him. Now is your chance to get him at a discount.

The Case Against: Of course, that discount only exists because Severino missed virtually all of 2019 with shoulder issues, returning to make only five abbreviated starts in September and October. Even though the Yankees never pushed him beyond five innings, his average fastball velocity was down a couple miles per hour, showing little improvement from start to start. It's too small of a sample to know if there's anything to that, but shoulder troubles are never good news. And now, after a lost season, you have to think some innings control will be in the works, limiting his ceiling.

No. 62 Tyler Glasnow SP TB Tampa Bay • #20 • Age: 26 2019 Stats INN 60.2 W 6 K's 76 ERA 1.78 WHIP 0.89

The Case For: Glasnow's metamorphosis with the Rays, who rescued him from a prison of outdated thinking with the Pirates, is now complete, and the end result might be the best pitcher, pitch for pitch, in the game. The numbers are staggering: a 1.78 ERA, a 2.26 FIP, a 2.94 xFIP. Those first two would have led the league — and without much competition, really — if he had managed to make more than 12 starts. And since his ADP has him going outside the top 20 starting pitchers, the injury risk is already factored into the price.

The Case Against: Just because it's factored into the price doesn't mean it isn't a problem. Long-limbed and now committed to lighting up the radar gun at 101, Glasnow isn't a sure thing to hold up over a starter's workload, and in fact, he has yet to deliver 160 innings in a season (majors and minors combined), not to mention 180 or 200. Volume is an essential ingredient for ace, and among those regarded as such, he's a particularly risky bet.

No. 63 Keston Hiura 2B MIL Milwaukee • #18 • Age: 23 2019 Stats AVG 0.303 HR 19 R 51 RBI 49 SB 9 SO 107

The Case For: Double his half-season numbers and you're looking at a guy with the potential to be the best second baseman in Fantasy — one with the capacity to hit .300 while approaching 40 homers and 20 steals. It's a pace not too unlike Fernando Tatis', really, but without the second-round price tag. It's not like it came out of nowhere either. Hiura earned particularly high marks for his bat from the time the Brewers drafted him, with the biggest concerns being his glove and his health.

The Case Against: Of course, the same concerns that exist for Tatis also do for Hiura. Both struck out at about a 30 percent rate, and while the way Hiura impacts the ball supports him overcoming it better than Tatis, his xBA still makes him out to be more of a .265 hitter. There's also a chance that increased exposure reveals other areas of his game that are in need of improvement, but considering the five-category upside at a weak position, the price here seems right.

No. 64 Marcus Semien SS OAK Oakland • #10 • Age: 29 2019 Stats AVG 0.285 HR 33 R 123 RBI 92 SB 10 SO 102

The Case For: Semien placed third in AL MVP voting last year, and not just for his defense. A new approach unlocked long-dormant potential, introducing wholesale changes to his offensive profile. By the All-Star break, he had nearly equaled his home run total from the previous season, and only then did he really take off, batting .304 with 19 homers and a 1.018 OPS the rest of the way. The plate discipline was greatly improved from the start, and then when he began elevating the ball better after a bunch of ground balls early, the transformation was complete.

The Case Against: The mid-career breakout is always a tough sell on seasoned Fantasy players, and so even though the narrative and data back up Semien's breakthrough, there's a feeling we should know better than to buy into everything the 29-year-old did. Of course, the discount is pretty steep considering, but if you draft him thinking you're set at shortstop and then he regresses to his old numbers, you'll be at a huge disadvantage at a star-studded position.

No. 65 Javier Baez SS CHC Chi. Cubs • #9 • Age: 27 2019 Stats AVG 0.281 HR 29 R 89 RBI 85 SB 11 SO 156

The Case For: Baez's power gains from his near MVP-winning 2018 more or less held in his follow-up, and if he hadn't missed time late in the year with a fractured thumb, he likely would have been verging on 35 homers again. He has become as good a source of power as you'll find at the position, and with high on-base types like Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo batting directly ahead of him, he's poised for a big RBI total as well.

The Case Against: Baez's success relies on a fragile skill set that might not hold up if his luck turns. Compared to the league as a whole, his BABIP and home run-to-fly ball rates are both outliers, and though it makes sense when you look at his full batted-ball profile, it leaves a thin margin for error. The drop in stolen bases from 21 to 11 was also a crushing blow to his Rotisserie value, and his poor success rate doesn't offer much hope of it going back. He doesn't play into any of the game's scarcities right now, excelling in the most commonplace way at one of the most abundant positions, and in leagues where walks matter, forget it. He has a combined .321 on-base percentage the past two years.

No. 66 Max Muncy 2B LAD L.A. Dodgers • #13 • Age: 29 2019 Stats AVG 0.251 HR 35 R 101 RBI 98 SB 4 SO 149

The Case For: Even while taking on a bigger role for the Dodgers, Muncy completely validated his stunning 2018 breakthrough, continuing to punish the pitches inside the strike zone while ignoring the ones outside of it. The Dodgers seem to have caught on to the idea he's not a platoon candidate (he has delivered comparable numbers against both lefties and righties the past two years) and are willing to play him wherever it takes to keep his bat in the lineup, most notably second base. He especially excels in leagues that reward walks or OPS.

The Case Against: If we're strictly talking about 5x5 Rotisserie leagues, though, Muncy loses a big part of what makes him so good. The on-base skills make him a better run-scorer than the average bopper, but they don't make up for a middling batting average. Power hitters are in no short supply, so the ones who don't stand out in batting average or stolen bases tend to clump in the middle. While Muncy is sure to be a starter for someone in your league, he's unlikely to be a top priority for anyone.

No. 67 Jorge Soler DH KC Kansas City • #12 • Age: 27 2019 Stats AVG 0.265 HR 48 R 95 RBI 117 SB 3 SO 178

The Case For: Those 48 homers aren't enough for you? Well, what if I told you no one else in Royals history had hit more than 38? Once a top-shelf prospect in the Cubs organization (there was some disagreement whether he or Kris Bryant would be better), Soler finally made good on all of his potential with some elite hard-hit and barrel rates. For all he did right, he actually underperformed his xBA, xSLG and xwOBA, but the real eye-opener was how drastically he improved his plate discipline in the second half, when he hit .299 with 25 homers and a 1.076 OPS.

The Case Against: Entering his age-28 season, Soler already has a lot of mediocrity to his name and is no stranger to the IL either. He's a poor defender and has one of the weakest supporting casts of any slugger. If his skill increases from the second half were a total mirage and he's actually more like the guy who hit .240 with 23 homers and an .805 OPS in the first half, you might wish you had gone another direction with a top-75 pick.

No. 68 Josh Hader RP MIL Milwaukee • #71 • Age: 25 2019 Stats INN 75.2 S 37 K's 138 ERA 2.62 WHIP 0.81

The Case For: Hader's strikeouts haven't just been the best among full-time relievers the past two years. They've been a total outlier. He followed up his 143 in 2018 with 138 last year. Only one other reliever each of those years had even 120. It's a total that can compete with some of the low-end starting pitchers, which means you're not sacrificing as much to get his incredible ERA and WHIP in your lineup. He was a Fantasy standout even before he was his team's first option for saves, which is unheard of for a reliever in traditional 5x5 play, but of course, he became a full-time closer last year, notching 37 saves.

The Case Against: Nobody wants to be the first one to take a closer off the board, which is reason not to draft Hader right there, but when you consider the gap between him and the next-best reliever is only a round, according to ADP, it may be worth it. The bigger concern is that the Brewers' first choice would be to have Hader in a more flexible role, employing him for specific matchups and multi-inning appearances, but unless Corey Knebel makes a quicker-than-expected return from Tommy John surgery, they don't really have any alternatives.

No. 69 Matt Olson 1B OAK Oakland • #28 • Age: 25 2019 Stats AVG 0.267 HR 36 R 73 RBI 91 SB 0 SO 138

The Case For: Olson is exactly what a premier slugger looks like in terms of exit velocity, barrel rate and launch angle, and it actually showed in his numbers this time around. He hit his 36 home runs in only 127 games because of a broken hamate bone early in the year, but his production wasn't at all impeded upon his return. And for all that went right, he actually underperformed expected stats like xBA, xSLG and xwOBA.

The Case Against: Olson will still play his home games at Oakland Coliseum, where he hit .236 with a .777 OPS last year, and he'll still face lefties approximately one-third of the time after hitting .223 with a .767 against them. Those splits have never been in his favor, and both make too much sense to dismiss. It gives him a thin margin for error both on the road and against righties and may help explain why his numbers were suspiciously lacking in 2018.

No. 70 Manny Machado 3B SD San Diego • #13 • Age: 27 2019 Stats AVG 0.256 HR 32 R 81 RBI 85 SB 5 SO 128

The Case For: We all know what Machado is capable of. Even in a "down year," he hit 32 homers and will have a better lineup surrounding him in 2020. At his best, Machado is one of the rare five-category contributors in Fantasy, and you don't have to go far back to see him at his best: He hit .297 with 37 homers, 107 RBI, 84 runs and 14 steals in 2018. Just get back to that level, and you've got one of the biggest steals of the draft.

The Case Against: Machado might not actually be that guy anymore. Since leaving the Orioles and the comfy dimensions of Camden Yards, Machado has hit .261 with a 150-game pace of 79 runs, 30 homers, 86 RBI and seven steals. That's not nothing, but it's not much different than what someone like Mike Moustakes will probably give you, and it's not like shortstop is lacking in high-end options. If Machado isn't going to run anymore, the bat needs to be that much better to make up for it, and I'm not sure it will be. -Chris Towers