2020 Fantasy Baseball Player Rankings: The case for and against drafting No. 71-80

2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep season is here, and this year's player pool might take some getting used to. Starting pitchers are going earlier than ever in early drafts, and stolen bases are more valuable than every, which means if you haven't been paying attention, you could be surprised by how drafts are unfolding right now.

We're here to help you get acclimated. We've got our position previews and tiers elsewhere, but if you really want to start your Fantasy baseball prep right, this is the place to begin: With our breakdown of the top-200 players for 2020, based on CBS Fantasy baseball expert Scott White's rankings. Scott White and Chris Towers have broken down every player in the list, giving you the case for drafting them and the case against, so you can make up your own mind on whether you want them on your team.

We're going through No. 71-80, featuring some of the biggest names in Fantasy over the last five years trying to get back to their former glory.

The Case For/The Case Against No. 71-80

No. 71 Yu Darvish SP CHC Chi. Cubs • #11 • Age: 33 2019 Stats INN 178.2 W 6 K's 229 ERA 3.98 WHIP 1.10

The Case For: Once things clicked for him — July 12, or possibly a few days earlier — there was no more dependable pitcher in baseball. Darvish was dominant in the second half, posting a 2.76 ERA and 0.808 WHIP over his final 13 starts, with just seven walks total. He's dealt with so many injuries over the years that he might have just needed a few months to figure things out, but once he did, Darvish looked every bit like an ace.

The Case Against: We can't just ignore the first three months of the season, obviously. It wasn't just that Darvish was giving up a lot of runs; he also often looked like he couldn't throw strikes. He walked at least four batters in six of his first eight starts and had an ugly 12.5% walk rate through the end of June, a stretch actually longer than the one where he dominated. Maybe he figured it out around the All-Star break and will carry that with him through 2020, but the more likely outcome is Darvish will be something like what he's always been: A gifted strikeout artist who isn't quite as good at everything else as he should be.

No. 72 Kirby Yates RP SD San Diego • #39 • Age: 32 2019 Stats INN 60.2 S 41 K's 101 ERA 1.19 WHIP 0.89

The Case For: In a season when you couldn't rely on practically any closers, Yates was a steady hand. Actually, that undersells him quite a bit: Yates was absurdly dominant. He led the majors in saves, while nearly cutting his already miniscule ERA in half, and doing so in a way that is largely backed up by his peripherals. A reliever you can rely on for elite ratios, with no competition for saves and the potential for 100-plus strikeouts? These days, those don't just grow on trees.

The Case Against: Of course, Yates mostly stands out because the supposed elite class of closers nearly all fell flat on their faces last season. He should be commended for avoiding that fate, but it also highlights the tenuous nature of relying too much on any relievers. We're dealing with tiny sample sizes for every reliever, and their roles tend to create a ton of volatility, so the steps Yates took in 2019 may not stick in 2020. He's the best reliever coming into the season, but it shouldn't surprise anyone if Yates loses his job at some point in 2020. That's why we don't pay up for closers.

No. 73 Michael Brantley LF HOU Houston • #23 • Age: 32 2019 Stats AVG 0.311 HR 22 R 88 RBI 90 SB 3 SO 66

The Case For: Brantley is a great example of why there is often profit to be found in buying low on "injury-prone" players. For years, Brantley couldn't stay healthy, and now he has played at least 143 games in two consecutive years. There is no guarantee he'll stay on the field for 2020, but the risk of injury is already baked into his price, and there's no doubting how good he is when he is on the field. And who knows, maybe Dusty Baker will let Brantley run a bit more in 2020.

The Case Against: Brantley will turn 33 in May, and I bet you didn't know he was quite that old. That makes him a risk already, without even considering his significant injury track record. Brantley could take a step backward any day now, and it wouldn't come as a surprise at all.

No. 74 Paul Goldschmidt 1B STL St. Louis • #46 • Age: 32 2019 Stats AVG 0.260 HR 34 R 97 RBI 97 SB 3 SO 166

The Case For: When a formerly elite player returns to the ranks of the merely mortal, it can be easy to overstate the extent of their decline, and there is some risk of that with Goldschmidt. In his worst season ever, he still hit 34 homers and had nearly 200 combined runs and RBI, despite hitting under .200 in the month of June. Take out that and his average climbs to .274, which is a lot more palatable. It gets harder to avoid those slumps as you age, but Goldschmidt was closer to being a high-end hitter than his overall numbers might suggest.

The Case Against: Goldschmidt is a good example for how quickly age can catch up with a player. He mostly managed to stave off his decline phase in 2018 despite a slow start, but he couldn't really turn it around in 2019. His plate discipline took a step backward last season and Goldschmidt didn't crush fastballs for basically the first time in his career, a sign that the bat might finally be slowing down. The average may not be coming back, and with the stolen bases long gone, Goldschmidt may not be far from being a one-dimension slugger, and those are a dime a dozen at first base.

No. 75 Jeff McNeil LF NYM N.Y. Mets • #6 • Age: 27 2019 Stats AVG 0.318 HR 23 R 83 RBI 75 SB 5 SO 75

The Case For: There aren't many players who make more contact than McNeil, whose strikeout rate was the 14th-lowest among qualified players, but he's not just some punch-and-judy hitter — only Alex Bregman and Yuli Gurriel had a higher ISO among players who struck at as rarely. That makes him one of the safest bets for average, but also proves he won't just be a one-trick pony.

The Case Against: It's fair to wonder how much of McNeil's power was for real. In the minors, McNeil was rarely even an average power threat, so it's possible those numbers could regress if the baseball isn't quite as lively in 2020. If the power wanes, McNeil could look more like Nick Markakis than his draft cost will make you feel comfortable.

No. 76 Giancarlo Stanton LF NYY N.Y. Yankees • #27 • Age: 30 2019 Stats AVG 0.288 HR 3 R 8 RBI 13 SB 0 SO 24

The Case For: Well, we know what the upside is: He won an MVP and nearly hit 60 homers in 2017. Stanton still hits the ball as hard as anyone, and even in a season where he regressed in 2018, he still finished as a top-25 hitter. The key for Stanton, as it always has been, will be to stay healthy, and more work at DH could help.

The Case Against: Generally speaking, Stanton doesn't stay healthy. He played just 18 games in 2019, and 2017 and 2018 have been the outliers in his career — he has played 125 or fewer games in five of his nine full MLB seasons. At 30, Stanton probably isn't going to get healthier moving forward, and the skill set might be declining, too.

No. 77 Tommy Pham LF SD San Diego • #28 • Age: 31 2019 Stats AVG 0.273 HR 21 R 77 RBI 68 SB 25 SO 123

The Case For: Ever since he mostly put his vision issues behind him in 2017, Pham has been an extremely valuable Fantasy option. He's given you 20 homers and 20 steals in two of the last three years, and went for 25 and 15 in the other season. In an era when speed is at a premium, Pham's ability to steal a couple dozen bases without hurting you anywhere else makes him a valuable commodity.

The Case Against: Pham's circuitous path to the majors and an everyday role mean he'll already be 32 by the time the season starts. We haven't seen a decline in his skill set yet, but that could come any day now, given his age. That's the biggest concern with Pham, or any player in their early 30s.

No. 78 Vladimir Guerrero 3B TOR Toronto • #27 • Age: 20 2019 Stats AVG 0.272 HR 15 R 52 RBI 69 SB 0 SO 91

The Case For: If you want upside, Guerrero has it. One of the most productive and hyped prospects in years, Guerrero didn't quite live up to the hype in his rookie season, but we saw flashes of the upside — he had more batted balls hit over 115 mph than any player in baseball despite his late arrival. You're betting on Guerrero taking a step forward, but after he nearly hit .400 in 2018 in the minors, it feels like a pretty good bet to make.

The Case Against: Of course, you're passing on quite a few players who have already proven they can live up to their cost in order to take Guerrero. He needs to improve quite a bit to get to the level where he's worth this price, and despite all those 115+ mph batted balls, Guerrero ranked in just the 46th percentile in hard-hit rate in 2019, a sign of how far he needs to go. He'll get there eventually, but you're taking on risk by betting he will get there in 2020.

No. 79 Adalberto Mondesi SS KC Kansas City • #27 • Age: 24 2019 Stats AVG 0.263 HR 9 R 58 RBI 62 SB 43 SO 132

The Case For: Mondesi wasn't the league-winning superstar many hoped he would be in 2019, but he was still pretty great, specifically with the steals. There may not be a player with as much stolen base upside as Mondesi in the league, and that alone makes him worth targeting in all Roto leagues. Add in that he's got enough pop that 15 homers is a reasonable expectation and 20 isn't out of the question, this isn't just a one-trick pony.

The Case Against: Mondesi strikes out a ton, which limits his batting average upside, and he basically never walks, which limits his opportunities for steals and runs. You can still bet on him getting 40-plus steals, but if the batting average craters, he could be a huge drain in three categories. If you want to see how bad things can get for Mondesi, Jonathan Villar's 2017 is a pretty good test case.

No. 80 Nelson Cruz DH MIN Minnesota • #23 • Age: 39 2019 Stats AVG 0.311 HR 41 R 81 RBI 108 SB 0 SO 131

The Case For: Basically since he left the Rangers in 2014, Cruz has been one of the most reliable superstud bats, delivering no fewer than 37 home runs or 93 RBI across six seasons. His batting average during that time is .285, and he has even averaged 85 runs. He was the No. 26 hitter in traditional 5x5 leagues last year, and that was while playing through a damaged wrist that put him on the IL twice. Best of all, you'll be able to draft him at nowhere near that level, possibly even outside of the top 100 overall.

The Case Against: He's 39 now, which isn't just old — it's ancient. He's beating the odds just by holding down a big-league job, much less putting up MVP-caliber numbers, and we've all gotten so comfortable with him beating the odds that someone is in for a shock when he finally doesn't. The going rate justifies the gamble, of course, but you may want to think twice about reaching any sooner for him, especially since his DH-only status can make him a tricky fit. -Scott White