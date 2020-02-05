2020 Fantasy Baseball Player Rankings: The case for and against drafting No. 81-90

2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep season is here, and this year's player pool might take some getting used to. Starting pitchers are going earlier than ever in early drafts, and stolen bases are more valuable than every, which means if you haven't been paying attention, you could be surprised by how drafts are unfolding right now.

We're here to help you get acclimated. We've got our position previews and tiers elsewhere, but if you really want to start your Fantasy baseball prep right, this is the place to begin: With our breakdown of the top-200 players for 2020, based on CBS Fantasy baseball expert Scott White's rankings. Scott White and Chris Towers have broken down every player in the list, giving you the case for drafting them and the case against, so you can make up your own mind on whether you want them on your team.

We're going through No. 81-90, featuring one of 2019's biggest breakout stars with a lot of question marks for 2020.

The Case For/The Case Against No. 81-90

No. 81 Eugenio Suarez 3B CIN Cincinnati • #7 • Age: 28 2019 Stats AVG 0.271 HR 49 R 87 RBI 103 SB 3 SO 189

The Case For: Suarez nearly hit 50 homers last year and you can draft him in the fifth round in many leagues. It's just disrespectful, is what it is. We're talking about a guy who has driven in 100-plus runs in consecutive seasons and has a pretty high floor even if he never comes close to 50 homers again. Although, it is worth repeating: He hit almost 50 homers last season! Let's not overthink this.

The Case Against: Well, let's think about it for a second. Suarez doesn't run and has never hit for a good average, so you really need the power production to come through, and he was one of the bigger overperformers in baseball by expected wOBA. Suarez also led the majors in strikeouts in 2019, and the addition of that element adds a bit of volatility to his profile that might not have been there in the past. That tradeoff is worth it when he's hitting nearly 50 homers, but if he goes back to being a mid-30s homer guy, does that come with a .250 average now that he's striking out so much? The fact that he's recovering from shoulder surgery and may not be ready for the start of the regular season only makes him riskier. -Chris Towers

No. 82 Willson Contreras C CHC Chi. Cubs • #40 • Age: 27 2019 Stats AVG 0.272 HR 24 R 57 RBI 64 SB 1 SO 102

The Case For: After a season in which everything seemed to go wrong at the plate, Willson Contreras got back to performing at the levels we're more accustomed to, actually setting a career high in home runs despite missing a month with a strained hamstring. His .888 OPS was second among catchers with at least 300 at-bats, and he's one of just three catchers, Gary Sanchez and Yasmani Grandal being the others, with an .800 OPS or better three of the past four seasons, placing him squarely among the elite at the position.

The Case Against: Maybe it's not even worth acknowledging since he has so regularly been able to overcome it, but Contreras' batted-ball profile sure is weird. He makes weak contact and puts the ball on the ground way too often, delivering the sort of line-drive and fly-ball rates that would normally make someone a bad source of both power and batting average. Honestly, the numbers he delivered in 2018, a .249 batting average and .730 OPS, seem more in line with the actual skill set.

No. 83 Yasmani Grandal C CHW Chi. White Sox • #24 • Age: 31 2019 Stats AVG 0.246 HR 28 R 79 RBI 77 SB 5 SO 139

The Case For: Escaping the Dodgers for Milwaukee, Grandal finally got the first-class treatment he so richly deserved, his playing rising to the level of a first-division catcher. And as you might expect, it led to career highs across the board. By now, it's pretty clear what he gives you: a modest batting average but with good on-base skills and the likelihood of 25-plus homers. At a position like catcher, it makes him a clear standout — and a more reliable one than most.

The Case Against: Grandal isn't with the Brewers now, but the White Sox, who still have James McCann, an All-Star from a year ago, as well as a committed DH in Edwin Encarnacion. So isn't it reasonable to assume Grandal's playing time will dip to closer to Dodgers levels? Maybe not given the financial investment the White Sox made. Maybe not given the defensive gap that exists between Grandal and McCann. But it's enough for you to at least consider passing up Grandal and waiting for Mitch Garver or Will Smith.

No. 84 Trevor Bauer SP CIN Cincinnati • #27 • Age: 29 2019 Stats INN 213.0 W 11 K's 253 ERA 4.48 WHIP 1.25

The Case For: Bauer may not have lived up to the Cy Young standard he set for himself in 2018, but he was still top five in both innings and strikeouts. So he remains a workhorse, and the stuff that contributed to his breakout two years ago is still intact. Some changes to his pitch selection may have had negative consequences, increasing his walks and his vulnerability to the long ball, but he's known to be the analytical sort who will observe and correct these things on his own.

The Case Against: Bauer's inquisitive mind might have put him in this mess in the first place. Like, who thought it was a good idea to cut back on the curveball, the pitch responsible for so many of the ground balls that went missing last year? Dude likes to tinker, for better or worse, and while this year's tinkering could be for the better, it's a calculated risk at this point. If he doesn't recapture his former ground-ball rate, things could ugly at that bandbox the Reds call home.

No. 85 Carlos Santana 1B CLE Cleveland • #41 • Age: 33 2019 Stats AVG 0.281 HR 34 R 110 RBI 93 SB 4 SO 108

The Case For: The case for Santana is always easier to make in a points league, where his high walk and low strikeout rates routinely position him among the highest scorers at the position, but some changes to his batted-ball profile last year – specifically, putting the ball in the air less — led to career-best numbers that actually made him an asset in batting average for the first time, closing the gap between the two formats. He ended up placing seventh among first basemen in traditional 5x5 leagues, ahead of the more highly regarded choices like Max Muncy, Paul Goldschmidt and Anthony Rizzo.

The Case Against: Hitting fewer fly balls, while possibly helpful to batting average, generally isn't the way to go in the juiced ball era, and the changes weren't dramatic enough to entirely explain the difference anyway. Santana appeared closer to his usual self in the second half (hitting .262 compared to .297 in the first half), and heading into his age-34 season, he's also at risk of natural decline. Don't chase the result here.

No. 86 Yoan Moncada 3B CHW Chi. White Sox • #10 • Age: 24 2019 Stats AVG 0.315 HR 25 R 83 RBI 79 SB 10 SO 154

The Case For: Moncada's natural ability to impact the baseball gave him obvious star potential, but an exorbitant strikeout rate prevented him from capitalizing on it during his first two years in the big leagues. Cutting it down from about one-third to about one-quarter made all the difference, leading to a breakthrough season that led to an 80-point increase in batting average, a 70-point increase in ISO and a 200-point increase in OPS. He can sometimes go overlooked at a deep position, but at a point in the draft that's mostly populated by pure sluggers, he can make a real impact in batting average and steals.

The Case Against: Though Moncada projects for a high BABIP, the .406 mark he delivered last year is obviously too good to be true, and a reduction in batting average of at least 20 points is certainly in order. While he's a fast runner who delivered some lofty steals totals in the minors, his reputation as a base-stealer hasn't been earned in the majors, with him barely reaching double digits the past two years. He still tends to be valued for what he could be rather than what he actually is.

No. 87 Matt Chapman 3B OAK Oakland • #26 • Age: 26 2019 Stats AVG 0.249 HR 36 R 102 RBI 91 SB 1 SO 147

The Case For: After tantalizing with his potential during his first two years in the big leagues, Chapman finally made a high-end contribution in 2020, enjoying a 50 percent increase in home runs to give him the fifth-most at a deep position. His swing is perfectly tailored for home runs, too, producing elite exit velocity and a high fly-ball rate, so there isn't any reason to be suspicious of the production.

The Case Against: Unfortunately, the bad parts of Chapman's stat line are trustworthy, too. The downside to a high fly-ball rate is that the ones that don't clear the fence usually result in outs, so while his .249 batting average may seem low for a player with a respectable strikeout rate, he doesn't profile as much more than a .260 hitter. He'll keep you from falling behind at third base if you pass up some of the more well-rounded options early, but he doesn't excel at anything that's particularly difficult to find.

No. 88 Chris Paddack SP SD San Diego • #59 • Age: 24 2019 Stats INN 140.2 W 9 K's 153 ERA 3.33 WHIP 0.98

The Case For: Rarely does a pitcher come along who transitions to the majors as easily as Paddack did. The efficiency with which he could put away hitters jumped out in spring training and continued to stand out across 140 innings. It isn't just about missing bats with him, though he does his share of that. Only twice in 26 starts did he issue more than two walks, and only five times did he issue more than three earned runs. And now, as he enters his second year, he won't have as many restrictions on his workload.

The Case Against: Did the Padres restrict his workload enough? Paddock never had more than 90 innings in a minor-league season and was only just recovering from Tommy John surgery in 2018, so 140 innings is kind of a lot considering. While his fastball and changeup play well off each other, allowing him to pound the strike zone, they're basically the only two pitches he has, and hitters might catch on more in Year 2. His tendency to put the ball in the air makes him vulnerable to home runs, and his 3.95 FIP, 4.05 xFIP and 3.83 SIERA all suggest he might have been lucky considering.

No. 89 Brandon Woodruff SP MIL Milwaukee • #53 • Age: 26 2019 Stats INN 121.2 W 11 K's 143 ERA 3.62 WHIP 1.14

The Case For: Woodruff made good on his long-awaited opportunity for a full-time rotation spot, emerging as the ace the Brewers had long been lacking. He excelled at pretty much all the things a pitcher can control, too, pounding the strike zone with a high-90s fastball that proved to be one of the most effective in the sport and helped him make quick work of lineups. Once the Brewers took off the training wheels in late May, he had no issue pitching deep into games, pitching seven-plus innings in five of his final 11 starts before getting hurt. When hitters made contact, they generally put the ball on the ground, resulting in a low home run total. As good as he was, his 3.01 FIP and 3.36 xFIP say he should have been even better.

The Case Against: Notice the "before he got hurt" that I casually slipped in there? Yeah, a strained oblique cost Woodruff nearly two months late in the season, so while a proclivity for low pitch counts certainly helps his case for an ace workload, we still have no evidence that he's durable. As good as his fastball is, his offspeed pitches mostly just exist to set it up, so if his velocity slips at all, it's a problem. Seeing as he's already 27, the Brewers basically sat on him for two years even though they had obvious pitching needs, which perhaps reveals their own skepticism.

No. 90 Sonny Gray SP CIN Cincinnati • #54 • Age: 30 2019 Stats INN 175.1 W 11 K's 205 ERA 2.87 WHIP 1.08

The Case For: Before the season, Gray talked about how the Yankees' approach didn't mesh with his skill set, and that turned out to be prescient. Free to pitch in a manner more suiting his talents, Gray had arguably the best year of his career, sustaining his elite groundball rate and turning in by far the best strikeout rate of his career. He's not just a pitch-to-contact guy anymore.

The Case Against: We've been fooled by Gray before — he followed up his breakout 2015 with an injury-marred 5.69 ERA campaign and followed up his bounce back 2017 with a disastrous 2018. Consistency has been an issue, it's fair to say, and when the margin for error is seemingly as slim as it is for Gray, it doesn't take much for things to go in the wrong direction. -Chris Towers