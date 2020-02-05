2020 Fantasy Baseball Player Rankings: The case for and against drafting No. 91-100

2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep season is here, and this year's player pool might take some getting used to. Starting pitchers are going earlier than ever in early drafts, and stolen bases are more valuable than every, which means if you haven't been paying attention, you could be surprised by how drafts are unfolding right now.

We're here to help you get acclimated. We've got our position previews and tiers elsewhere, but if you really want to start your Fantasy baseball prep right, this is the place to begin: With our breakdown of the top-200 players for 2020, based on CBS Fantasy baseball expert Scott White's rankings. Scott White and Chris Towers have broken down every player in the list, giving you the case for drafting them and the case against, so you can make up your own mind on whether you want them on your team.

We're going through No. 81-90, starting with a potential star with power and speed in his profile.

The Case For/The Case Against No. 91-100

No. 91 Victor Robles CF WAS Washington • #16 • Age: 22 2019 Stats AVG 0.255 HR 17 R 86 RBI 65 SB 28 SO 140

The Case For: If all Robles does is repeat 2019 while batting leadoff, you're probably looking at 20 homers, 100 runs, and 35 steals. That alone would make him worth the price you're going to pay on Draft Day, and that's without considering the possibility that the Nationals might let him run even more from the top of the lineup, as has been the case for Trea Turner in his career. And, of course, if Robles improves — he was a career .300/.392/.547 hitter in the minors and is still just 22 until May — we could be talking about him the same way we talk about the likes of Turner and Starling Marte among early-round steal sources.

The Case Against: He has a lot of improvement left to do. Robles ranked right at the bottom of the league in average exit velocity, and in the fourth percentile in hard-hit rate, which makes the 17 homers he did manage to hit look like something of a minor miracle. There's plenty of talent here, for sure, but the underlying numbers indicate some pretty significant bust potential in his profile. The steals could help keep him afloat, but there's some Byron Buxton potential.

No. 92 Mike Soroka SP ATL Atlanta • #40 • Age: 22 2019 Stats INN 174.2 W 13 K's 142 ERA 2.68 WHIP 1.11

The Case For: In an era where everyone gets strikeouts, Soroka bucked that trend with elite control and strong groundball rates. It's not a popular approach, but it did win Dallas Keuchel a Cy Young award, and with a strong defense and offense backing him up in Atlanta, Soroka is well positioned to continue bucking the league-wide trends.

The Case Against: As good as Soroka was, he was no Dallas Keuchel, who routinely ran groundball rats in the 60% range at his peak — Soroka was at 51.2%. Soroka did manage to induce a ton of infield pop ups to supplement the worm burners, but it's still a pretty thin line to walk. You should expect his ERA to rise by at least a run, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him post an ERA over 4.00 in 2020.

No. 93 Jose Berrios SP MIN Minnesota • #17 • Age: 25 2019 Stats INN 200.1 W 14 K's 195 ERA 3.68 WHIP 1.22

The Case For: Berrios has seemingly settled in an interesting place — he's mostly viewed as a stable innings eater, not a potential ace. That's just fine, because you don't have to pay for potential ace production anymore. At the very least, he's got a very high floor, with three straight years of a 3.80-ish ERA and at least six innings per start in two straight seasons. And it's still possible he has a leap left in him — Berrios is still just 26, armed with an incredible breaking ball and growing confidence in his changeup. Don't write him off as just an SP4 yet.

The Case Against: Berrios really hasn't shown much improvement to date and might have even taken a small step back in 2019 — his SIERA fell from 3.80 to 4.28, and his strikeout rate similarly dipped. The changeup could hold the key to unlocking his potential, but the pitch hasn't shown that kind of upside yet. There's more Kyle Hendricks in Jose Berrios' profile than we might want to admit. Maybe this is just who he is?

No. 94 James Paxton SP NYY N.Y. Yankees • #65 • Age: 31 2019 Stats INN 150.2 W 15 K's 186 ERA 3.82 WHIP 1.28

The Case For: Paxton's first year in Yankee Stadium didn't go as planned, but there's still a lot to like about him, especially now that his price has gone down. He's an elite strikeout pitcher with the stuff to back it up, but his control regressed, and he was hurt by the longball in 2019. However, if the walk rate goes back down to pre-2019 levels, there's still the potential for a low 3.00s ERA with tons of strikeouts. Paxton could give you Patrick Corbin production at a significant discount.

The Case Against: There is, of course, a reason Paxton is available for a discount. Well, two. For one, he just hasn't been that good the last two seasons, and while you could have written it off as bad luck in 2018, his peripherals indicate he deserved every bit of his high-3.00s ERA last season. More worryingly for Fantasy players, however, is the significant injury history, including the surgery to remove a cyst in his back Paxton underwent the week before pitchers and catchers report. Paxton hasn't thrown more than 171.2 innings in any season as a professional and hasn't topped 160.1 since 2016, and he probably won't do so in 2020, as he is likely out until at least early May. At some point, it doesn't matter that much how good you are if you can't stay on the mound.

No. 95 Max Kepler RF MIN Minnesota • #26 • Age: 26 2019 Stats AVG 0.252 HR 36 R 98 RBI 90 SB 1 SO 99

The Case For: After making a concerted effort to join the launch angle revolution in 2018, Kepler finally got the desired results in 2019, delivering far and away the best numbers of his still young career. While the base stats make it look like a sudden leap, the underlying ones show a gradual skills progression, which should inspire confidence. His strikeout rate is more like that of a batting average specialist, which perhaps hints of even more upside, and as a possible leadoff man for a deep Twins lineup, his runs and RBI won't be lacking.

The Case Against: He may not strike out much, but for him, improving the launch angle meant eliminating line drives. His low BABIPs aren't bad luck, then, but the natural result of putting everything in the air, which means he'll need to sustain the power gains to remain a mixed-league asset. Only time will tell. -Scott White

No. 96 Eddie Rosario LF MIN Minnesota • #20 • Age: 28 2019 Stats AVG 0.276 HR 32 R 91 RBI 109 SB 3 SO 86

The Case For: We have a tendency to overcomplicate things sometimes, but the case for Rosario is quite straightforward: He hits between .276 and .290 every year and should hit close to 30 homers in a great lineup. Don't overthink it, just be glad the value is there.

The Case Against: In an era where seemingly everyone hits close to 30 homers, does Rosario really stand out? Especially if he hits closer to .270 than .290 like he did last year. He won't cost you much, but at Rosario's ADP, you're passing on higher upside players like Nelson Cruz or Carlos Correa. Is that worth it?

No. 97 Josh Donaldson 3B MIN Minnesota • #24 • Age: 34 2019 Stats AVG 0.259 HR 37 R 96 RBI 94 SB 4 SO 155

The Case For: Donaldson put the ageists on alert with a big bounce back season. It wasn't quite a classic Donaldson season, but his trademark plate discipline and power were still there. Now he moves into arguably the best lineup in baseball in Minnesota, where surpassing 100 runs and 100 RBI should be easy. He's not done yet.

The Case Against: But … he might be done sometime very soon. Donaldson struggled to stay healthy for two straight years before playing 155 games in 2019, and at 34 years old, he's certainly closer to bringing the rain for the last time than the first time.

No. 98 Tim Anderson SS CHW Chi. White Sox • #7 • Age: 26 2019 Stats AVG 0.335 HR 18 R 81 RBI 56 SB 17 SO 109

The Case For: Man, 10 years ago a guy coming off the season Tim Anderson just had might be a third rounder. That's a sign of how far we've come as an industry in identifying what is or isn't sustainable, but it also might be a sign that we're underrating Anderson. The power is real, he improved his contact rate, and there's room for a 25-25 season here in an improving lineup, even if he won't ever come close to .335 again.

The Case Against: This was a pretty significant breakout for Anderson, whose batted ball profile suggests he might have been lucky to even hit .240 in 2018. He was legitimately one of the worst hitters in the league before 2019, so the potential for regression is significant. There's a reason nobody was really drafting Anderson this time a year ago despite the 20 homers and 26 steals.

No. 99 Rhys Hoskins 1B PHI Philadelphia • #17 • Age: 26 2019 Stats AVG 0.226 HR 29 R 86 RBI 85 SB 2 SO 173

The Case For: You don't love the batting average, but Hoskins has been plenty productive in his career before 2019. Even if you take his whole career including 2019, his 162-game average has seen him hit 36 homers, score 95 runs and drive in 102. He's still mostly just been a three-category contributor, but if he tightens up his launch angle, it's possible Hoskins could be more like a .260 hitter.

The Case Against: There's not much evidence to suggest better days are coming for Hoskins, unfortunately. Based on Statcast batted-ball metrics, he might have been lucky to have as good a season as he did in 2019 — his expected batting average was .221 while his expected slugging percentage was .426 both below his already disappointing actual numbers. Hoskins' swing was a mess last season, and he probably needs to make big mechanical adjustments to turn things around. That's a lot to ask, especially if we don't have evidence that it's something he's working on, and we don't.

No. 100 Jose Abreu 1B CHW Chi. White Sox • #79 • Age: 33 2019 Stats AVG 0.284 HR 33 R 85 RBI 123 SB 2 SO 152

The Case For: Abreu is an RBI machine, and the White Sox should have a better lineup than they've had in Abreu's entire career. The overall production may not wow you, but you know you'll get help in RBI, homers, and batting average at a pretty reasonable case, and you won't have to worry much about the first base spot. Plus, Abreu might have actually underperformed his batted-ball profile in 2019, so there's still room for improvement.

The Case Against: If Abreu doesn't improve, there's probably a lot of regression coming, because he won't drive in 123 runs while leading the league in double plays and sporting a low .800s OPS. Abreu finished eighth at 1B in Roto leagues last season and is being drafted as the No. 8 1B right now, but the RBI total carried a lot of weight. Even with an improved lineup around him, something around 100 RBI is probably more realistic, and since Abreu doesn't really stand out anywhere else these days, that's not a great thing. You may not have to worry about first base if you draft Abreu, but you also aren't likely to gain much of an edge from him, either.