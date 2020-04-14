2020 Fantasy Baseball Prospect Profiles: Alec Bohm on the verge of making an impact

Alec Bohm won't show up too highly on most traditional prospect rankings, but that's as much to do about concerns about his ultimate defensive home as anything. For Fantasy purposes, we're less concerned about where he'll play than whether he'll hit, and there's a lot to like about Bohm's chances, perhaps as soon as 2020.

Numbers to Know

Date of Birth: 8/3/1996

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 225 lb

Prospect Ranks: No. 28 at Baseball America, No. 30 at MLB Pipeline, No. 40 at Baseball Prospectus

Scott White's Rank: No. 11 Fantasy prospect

2019: (A, AA) .305 BA (475 AB), 21 HR, 30 2B, .896 OPS, 57 BB, 73 K

Career: .293 (614 AB), 21 HR, 36 2B, .842 OPS, 69 BB, 96 K

Known Injury History

n/a

Strengths

Bohm is big, and he's strong. For as big and strong as he is, however, Bohm's stat line doesn't look much at all like your traditional sluggers, and that's where the strengths start. Bohm has played 165 games in the minors and has struck out just 96 times, and he kept right on making contact even after making the leap to Double-A in his first professional season. And it was at Double-A Reading where Bohm's natural power finally started showing up in games, as he hit 14 of his 21 homers in just 63 games. Bohm doesn't sell out for power, but there's enough raw power there to project 25-30 homers eventually without sacrificing the hit tool.

Concerns

This is not an original observation — BaseballProspectus.com made it first, as far as I can tell — but there seem to be a lot of similarities between Bohm and another former Phillies top prospect: Maikel Franco. Like Bohm, Franco made a lot of contact for a power hitting prospect, and like Franco, Bohm doesn't hit for the kind of average you'd expect given that combination, because he doesn't hit many line drives and hits too many infield fly balls. They go about it in different ways — Bohm is much taller, for one — but it's hard to shake the comparison, given how the flaws in Franco's swing ultimately doomed him in Philly. Bohm has been the more productive hitter overall, and especially displays a better understanding of the strike zone, which bodes well, but as with all bat-only prospects, the margin for error is slim here.

Outside Take

"Bohm's combination of approach at the plate, bat speed and strength give him the potential to be a true impact bat in the middle of a lineup. He can handle pitches in all parts of the strike zone, consistently barreling up the baseball and driving it to all fields. He stays within himself and doesn't get pull happy, showing the ability to hit the ball over the fence the other way. He makes quick adjustments at the plate and studies pitchers well while working counts, drawing walks and seldomly striking out, especially given his power potential. While some feel Bohm is destined to play first base in the future, the Phillies are very pleased with the progress he made at the hot corner in terms of his footwork, positioning and angles to the ball during his first full season, and he has more than enough arm for the spot." -MLB Pipeline

Fantasy Comparison

They bat from opposite sides of the plate, but there's some Max Kepler in Bohm's profile. Kepler makes plenty of contact, but the average has lagged because he has become more of a fly ball hitter, with plenty of infield pop ups. That hasn't stopped him from being a productive Fantasy option, but it has made him a bit one-dimensional. Bohm does have a path toward being a more complete hitter if he can tap into more of the raw power without sacrificing the hit tool, in which case something like what we've come to expect from Anthony Rizzo isn't out of the question as an upside projection.

Fantasy Bottom Line

Another bat-only profile, Bohm's contact skills could end up leading to a significant breakout once he gets to play with the juiced ball in Triple-A and the majors. If he can sustain a sub-18% strikeout rate and his natural raw power plays to potential, Bohm could be a perennial starter at either third base or first. In his case, we might actually prefer first base, given the lack of reliable young options there. Either way, a .270-.280 hitter with 25-plus bombs will play at either spot.

So which sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which undervalued first baseman can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Kenta Maeda's huge breakout last season, and find out.