2020 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Late-round picks, bounceback candidates highlight Chris Towers' top picks

We all love talking about sleepers for Fantasy, but nobody really knows what the term actually means. Is it strictly late-round players? Is it players who are just generally undervalued by the Fantasy community — the players everyone is proverbially "sleeping" on? Is it something else entirely?

I posed the question to my colleagues from the CBS Fantasy team in our Slack channel, and I present a lightly edited transcript of the discussion that followed:

chris.towers: So, the age old question for @here: What is a "sleeper"? Can someone like Giancarlo Stanton, a 5th/6th round pick count?

heath.cummings: I have pretty much never chosen someone from the single-digit rounds, I don't think.

dave.richard: The connotation of a sleeper involves a late-round pick ... I tend to view sleepers as underrated value picks.

chris.towers: Ah, but Giancarlo Stanton is an underrated value pick! Unless you ask @scott.white.

dave.richard: I can see the argument for that, but couldn't he also be a bounce-back candidate?

ben.gretch: I think Stanton can be a sleeper, personally. Lower ADP than years past, you're arguing that's wrong, people are sleeping on him. It does seem in Fantasy the word has morphed to mean something specific i.e. later rounds, though.

dave.richard: It's easy to call him a sleeper and then explain that sleepers can come in almost any round. "What else could he possibly be?"

What else could he possibly be, indeed. I like to embrace the ambiguity of the word "sleeper," because it allows me the flexibility to write about a wider range of players, so that's exactly what I'm going to do. For my first official round of sleeper picks, I'm going to throw out three different categories of sleeper for you to consider:

Bounce-back candidates — Established players coming off down seasons presenting good Draft Day values

Draftable sleepers — Players who will go off the board in most leagues who you should make a point to target in the back half of your draft

Deep sleepers — Players you can target with your last few picks

What do they all have in common? If they hit, each of these players has the potential to provide a significant return on your draft investment. Isn't that the best definition of "sleeper" possible?

2020 Draft Prep Chris Towers' Sleepers 1.0

Bounce-back Candidates Giancarlo Stanton LF NYY N.Y. Yankees • #27 • Age: 30 2019 Stats AVG 0.288 HR 3 R 8 RBI 13 SB 0 SO 24 Generally speaking, if the best argument against a player is, "He got hurt last year," there's a huge opportunity for a significant return on investment. In Stanton's case, of course, this isn't just a one-year thing — he's played 145 games just four times in nine major-league seasons. Still, he played at least 158 in consecutive seasons before a disastrous 2019, so it's not like there's any reason to think he can't play a full season, and we already know what he's capable of when healthy — 97 homers, 232 RBI, and 225 runs combined between 2018 and 2019. Even in 2019, Stanton still hit the ball incredibly hard when he was healthy enough to play, so there aren't any real signs of skills slippage yet. You've got a chance to buy a hitter in the fifth or sixth round with legitimate 55-homer upside in the best lineup in baseball. Don't overthink this. Corey Kluber SP TEX Texas • #28 • Age: 33 2019 Stats INN 35.2 W 2 K's 38 ERA 5.80 WHIP 1.65 Yes, Kluber was bad in 2019, posting a 5.80 ERA with 15 walks and a 1.654 WHIP in 35.2 innings before a line drive off his elbow essentially ended his season. Was he really that much worse than in 2017, when he posted a 5.06 ERA with 13 walks and a 1.375 WHIP in 37.1 innings before going on the IL in his first May start? Kluber, of course, came back from that injury and put together the best season of his career, winning his second Cy Young. Maybe 2019 really was the beginning of the end — the injury never allowed us to find out one way or the other. However, with Kluber falling into the 90 range in ADP, the price is cheap enough to be worth taking a flier to find out. Edwin Diaz RP NYM N.Y. Mets • #39 • Age: 25 2019 Stats INN 58.0 S 26 K's 99 ERA 5.59 WHIP 1.38 Okay, maybe we collectively overreacted after Diaz's dominant 2018 season, but let's not make the same mistake in response to his frustrating 2019. Diaz was a disaster in 2019, surrendering 15 homers in just 58 innings, but it was also just 58 innings. Justin Verlander had a 45-inning stretch last season where he allowed 14 homers, but it wasn't all we saw from him. Diaz reportedly had trouble gripping his slider, which led to many of his troubles, but he also still had elite swing-and-miss and strikeout rates, and Statcast data suggests he was the victim of at least some bad luck on batted balls. Don't expect 2018 from Diaz again, but he's an obvious value with a 10th round ADP even in a year when all reliever values are depressed. Masahiro Tanaka SP NYY N.Y. Yankees • #19 • Age: 31 2019 Stats INN 182.0 W 11 K's 149 ERA 4.45 WHIP 1.24 Both Tanaka and Diaz seemed to have pretty compelling reasons for their struggles — the seams on the baseball were lower, and they had trouble gripping their best pitches. In Tanaka's case, it was his splitter, which led to a dramatic drop in his strikeout rate as Tanaka struggled with the grip and ultimately tried new grips later on in the season to recapture the pitch's effectiveness. It never really came back, and the Fantasy community is treating Tanaka like it's gone and never coming back. That seems like a good opportunity to buy low in the hopes that an offseason of work can help him get back to the level he used to be at. Buster Posey C SF San Francisco • #28 • Age: 32 2019 Stats AVG 0.257 HR 7 R 43 RBI 38 SB 0 SO 71 The days of Posey being a power hitter are long gone — he hasn't had an ISO over .150 since 2015, which is a pretty low bar even for a catcher. However, I don't think he's as bad as he looked in 2019, when he hit for an average nearly 30 points lower than he ever had before. Posey is now a full year removed from microfracture surgery on his hip, and at a cost of the No. 17 catcher off the board and No. 242 overall, I'm willing to bet Posey can get back to being the rare catcher who is actually helpful in batting average.

Draftable Sleepers Luke Voit 1B NYY N.Y. Yankees • #59 • Age: 28 2019 Stats AVG 0.263 HR 21 R 72 RBI 62 SB 0 SO 142 Ultimately, Voit's 2019 will go down as something of a disappointment, but if you look back, he was better than you probably remember. A hernia injury suffered at the end of July derailed his season, but before that he was hitting .278/.392/.493 and was on pace for a 30-homer season with nearly 200 combined runs and RBI. Playing time is always a concern on a team like the Yankees, but Voit was essentially an everyday player before the injury, and the hope here is he'll hit well enough to keep that kind of role after undergoing offseason hernia surgery. If he does, he could provide similar production to Josh Bell at a 10-round discount. Andrew Heaney SP LAA L.A. Angels • #28 • Age: 28 2019 Stats INN 95.1 W 4 K's 118 ERA 4.91 WHIP 1.29 Heaney is a pretty weird pitcher, one who primarily pitches up in the zone with his sinker, and it led to him getting hit quite hard last season. That could lead him to be the kind of pitcher who perpetually underperforms his peripherals, as his SIERA suggests he should have been more like a 3.87 ERA pitcher than what he was. However, if he can get a bit better luck with home runs in 2020, there's potential for a Lucas Giolito-esque breakout. Sean Murphy C OAK Oakland • #12 • Age: 25 2019 Stats AVG 0.245 HR 4 R 14 RBI 8 SB 0 SO 16 The A's showed a lot of faith in Murphy late last season, as he started 13 of the team's final 19 games during the middle of a playoff chase. That alone represents a strong vote of confidence, without even getting into the fact that he has hit .266 with 22 homers, 95 RBI and 103 runs in 155 games between Double-A and Triple-A in his career. Injuries have dogged Murphy throughout his career, and you can't just write that off since catchers always take a beating, but if he can stay healthy, there's every reason to believe he can be a top-five catcher as soon as 2020. Giovanny Gallegos RP STL St. Louis • #65 • Age: 28 2019 Stats INN 74.0 S 1 K's 93 ERA 2.31 WHIP 0.81 Gallegos' slider was one of the best pitches in baseball in 2019, and it fueled his breakout. You might have missed it because he primarily worked in a setup role, but with Carlos Martinez returning to the rotation and Jordan Hicks still recovering from Tommy John surgery, Gallegos could emerge fairly early on this spring as the Cardinals closer, and he has the look of an elite option if he does — he struck out 35.7% of opposing batters between Double-A and Triple-A, with a 1.94 ERA after being moved to a relief role full time. Luis Urias 2B MIL Milwaukee • #2 • Age: 22 2019 Stats AVG 0.223 HR 4 R 27 RBI 24 SB 0 SO 56 By the time March rolls around, Urias is probably going to be relegated to the "Deep Sleepers" section because of the wrist injury he is recovering from, but that's just fine — I'll keep drafting him as late as he goes. Urias has looked overmatched in his time in the majors, hitting just .221/.318/.331 in 302 plate appearances, so many have already written off this former top prospect. However, he won't even turn 23 until June of this year, and Urias has continued to crush the ball at Triple-A, where he has a .305/.403/.511 career line in 196 games. Maybe he'll never figure it out at the major-league level, but I'll continue to bet on a young player with a track record and pedigree that suggest he should be able to provide average with some pop and speed from a middle infield spot, especially if he doesn't cost anything on Draft Day.