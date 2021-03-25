You can almost smell opening day now.

It's the last Fantasy baseball draft weekend before the start of the 2021 MLB season, and you might be cramming to get ready. Thankfully, we've been able to enjoy a closer to normal spring training and head into a more normal last week of drafting frenzy.

This Draft Day Cheat Sheet is packed with content to help you prepare for your draft(s) and then dominate. Here is the lion's share of the draft prep work of Scott White, Chris Towers and Frank Stampfl, and it's all available for your draft research. It's the perfect one-stop shop as you plan for victory.

Draft Day Essentials



Rankings and Salary Cap values

Tiers (v. 3.0)

Sleepers, Breakouts and Busts

Mock Drafts

Strategy Guides

Strategy

Position Previews



C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP

ADP Review

Prospect Hunting

Advanced Scouting



Finding Upside

Just For Fun

