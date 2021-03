Our latest look at the Head-to-Head categories format (5x5 scoring, traditional Yahoo lineups with two utility spots) reflected some of the latest news. For instance ...

Carlos Carrasco, diagnosed with a torn hamstring and possibly looking at a 6-to-8-week timetable, dropped to the 10th round, making him the 41st starting pitcher off the board.

Framber Valdez, whose broken finger won't keep him out for the entire season after all, jumped back up to Round 17, making him the 60th starting pitcher off the board.

Bobby Witt, a 20-year-old prospect who's making his case to win the Royals starting second base job, was indeed drafted (by yours truly) at the end of Round 21.

Shohei Ohtani, who has electrified on both sides of the ball this spring, is beginning to fly up draft boards. He went 94th overall here, the earliest I've seen him go.

As for me, I experimented with going hitter-hitter at the start of this draft -- something I wouldn't have done if we were playing for reals -- and wasn't totally dissatisfied with the result. Ultimately, I'd still prefer to have another high-end pitcher or two, but when the scoring is week by week, high-end closers like James Karinchak and Trevor Rosenthal can help a team keep pace in strikeouts a little better than they could in Rotisserie. Again, it's not the conventional route for me, but it was fun to try.

Fantasy Baseball Draft Kit Your ultimate baseball draft guide Dominate your Fantasy Baseball draft with our free Draft Kit, which gives you must-have sleepers, breakouts, busts, and rankings. Plus see the top players at each position, complete with winning projections. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Baseball Draft Kit" and other CBS Sports marketing promotions. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Plus, the rest of the league left Christian Yelich and Trevor Story for me at the Round 1 turn. I've been saying this format is the one where I'm most inclined to punt on stolen bases unless they fell in my lap, but between those picks and Luis Robert at the end of Round 5, that's exactly what happened.

Here's who all took part in this draft:

1) John Brouillard, lucky reader who got to join in

2) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)

3) Raymond Atherton, 810 Fantasy Baseball Podcast (@810Fantasy)

4) James Vecchio, For Fantasy Sake (@whatmoney3000)

5) Chris Mitchell, Fantrax (@CJMitch73)

6) Jeremy Latzke, Fantasy Life App (@jeremylatzke)

7) Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company

8) Jake Wiener, Prospects1500 (@GatorSosa)

9) George Kurtz, RotoWire (@GeorgeKurtz)

10) Dan Gilbert, Fantasy Fisticuffs podcast (@DabberDanLit)

11) R.J. White, CBS Sports (@rjwhite1)

12) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)