One of the side effects of the 2020 season is that the numbers can't speak for themselves. The sample was too small, the data untrustworthy overall, and it's already making for a draft prep season unlike those in recent memory.

It seems to me that personal preference holds more sway. Recent years have seen Fantasy baseball analysts rally around the same numbers, establishing a kind of loose consensus regarding the value of most players. But when the data is less reliable, we're able to read different things into it. Some of us might not look to it at all, instead defaulting back to our 2019 impressions.

This phenomenon seemed to be at work in our latest 12-team Rotisserie mock draft, one in which so many of the picks were completely out of line with my own rankings. It made for a relatively stress-free evening, with me dedicating each of my picks to someone who, in my estimation, fell. But it might force me to re-examine some of my assumptions.

Do new standouts like Corbin Burnes and Dinelson Lamet, who are sure to face innings limits following an early cutoff last year, deserve preferential treatment over 2020 disappointments like Charlie Morton, Patrick Corbin and Chris Paddack? I've decided they do, but the sentiment isn't universal.

Does Ketel Marte's rise to stardom in 2019 and subsequent step back count for more than Brandon Lowe's more recent success? Matt Williams of RotoFanatic would say no. What about Pete Alonso's 2019 vs. Luke Voit's 2020? You might get a different answer there.

You can break it down for yourself via the full results below, but first, let's get our introductions out of the way:

