My Top 100 Prospects offers the most complete picture of what's to come in the years ahead. But what if you just want to know which prospects are poised to contribute the most in 2021?

That's why I've put together this All-Rookie team. Not every prospect named here is expected to have a job from the start (the ones that are have an asterisk* next to them), but each is the most selectable at his position in a re-draft league.

It's a particularly crowded field this year since the 2020 season wasn't long enough to graduate as many to the majors (especially on the pitching side), so I've included a lengthy list of honorable mentions. It's not an all-inclusive list, of course, but there aren't many prospects beyond those honorable mentions who are worth stashing from the start of the year in a non-keeper scenario.

Infield

C -- Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays*

Minors: .290 (310 AB), 7 HR, 31 2B, .868 OPS, 56 BB, 39 K

Majors: .375 (24 AB), 1 HR, 2 2B, .983 OPS, 1 BB, 4 K

Standing out for both his stocky build and his bat-on-ball skills, Kirk should be in line for at least a split role with Danny Jansen.

1B -- Bobby Dalbec, Red Sox*

Minors: .239 (472 AB), 27 HR, .816 OPS, 73 BB, 139 K

Majors: .263 (80 AB), 8 HR, .959 OPS, 10 BB, 39 K

The three-true-outcomes player has already demonstrated the power that will play just fine in the majors and has an easy in with the cost-cutting Red Sox.

2B -- Nick Madrigal, White Sox*

Minors: .311 BA (473 AB), 4 HR, 35 SB, .792 OPS, 44 BB, 16 K

Majors: .340 BA (103 AB), 3 2B, 2 SB, .745 OPS, 4 BB, 7 K

The ease with which he should hit .300 makes up for his lack of power, and if he runs like he did in the minors, he'll make an impact in 5x5 leagues especially.

3B -- Ke'Bryan Hayes, Pirates*

Minors: .261 BA (436 AB), 10 HR, 31 2B, 13 SB, .745 OPS, 45 BB, 92 K

Majors: .376 BA (85 AB), 5 HR, 2 3B, 7 2B, 1 SB, 1.124 OPS, 9 BB, 20 K

Though he stood out mostly for his defense in the minors, Hayes' athleticism came to fruition in the majors, where he made hard contact to all fields with surprising over-the-fence power.



SS -- Wander Franco, Rays

Minors: .327 BA (425 AB), 9 HR, 27 2B, 18 SB, .885 OPS, 56 BB, 35 K

The consensus top prospect in baseball is sure to arrive at some point in 2021 and has the sort of offensive profile that could translate to elite production right away.

Outfield/DH

OF -- Randy Arozarena, Rays*

Minors: .344 BA (343 AB), 15 HR, 17 SB, 1.003 OPS, 37 BB, 71 K

Majors: .281 BA (64 AB), 7 HR, 4 SB, 1.022 OPS, 6 BB, 22 K

It seems impossible he's still a rookie after a storybook postseason run that netted him 10 more homers, but it makes him maybe the easiest inclusion ever for this list.



OF -- Dylan Carlson, Cardinals*

Minors: .292 BA (489 AB), 26 HR, 20 SB, .914 OPS, 58 BB, 116 K

Majors: .200 BA (110 AB), 3 HR, 1 SB, .616 OPS, 8 BB, 35 K

A late surge made his first taste less than a total loss, and he still profiles as sort of a speedier Michael Conforto.



OF -- Alex Kirilloff, Twins*

Minors: .283 BA (375 AB), 9 HR, 18 2B, .756 OPS, 29 BB, 76 K

The Twins have left the door wide open for Kirilloff after introducing him in the playoffs last year, and word is he rebounded big at the alternate training site after an injury-plagued 2019.

DH -- Ryan Mountcastle, Orioles*

Minors: .312 BA (520 AB), 25 HR, 35 2B, .871 OPS, 24 BB, 130 K

Majors: .333 BA (126 AB), 5 HR, 5 2B, .878 OPS, 11 BB, 30 K

Eligible at both first base and the outfield but proficient at neither, Mountcastle nonetheless showed his bat will play, with a profile reminiscent of Nick Castellanos.

Pitchers

RHP -- Ian Anderson, Braves*

Minors: 8-7, 3.38 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 135 2/3 IP, 65 BB, 172 K

Majors: 3-2, 1.95 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 32 1/3 IP, 14 BB, 42 K

Factor in a couple dominant postseason efforts as well, and it's almost unfair to count Anderson as a rookie still, his three-pitch mix already being fully battle-tested.



RHP -- Sixto Sanchez, Marlins*

Minors: 8-6, 2.76 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 114 IP, 21 BB, 103 K

Majors: 3-2, 3.46 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 39 IP, 11 BB, 33 K

Whether or not Sanchez comes through with more strikeouts, he already stands out in the other ways a pitcher can thrive: throwing strikes and putting the ball on the ground.



RHP -- Triston McKenzie, Indians*

Majors: 2-1, 3.24 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 33 1/3 IP, 9 BB, 42 K

Standing a lanky 6-feet-5, durability remains a concern for McKenzie, but he made a surprisingly easy transition to the bigs after sitting out due to injury in 2019.



RHP -- Michael Kopech, White Sox*

After losing 2019 to Tommy John surgery and 2020 to COVID-19 concerns, the prospect once hyped for a 105 mph fastball is already penciled into the rotation.

RHP -- Deivi Garcia, Yankees*

Minors: 5-9, 4.28 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 111 1/3 IP, 54 BB, 165 K

Majors: 3-2, 4.98 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 34 1/3 IP, 6 BB, 33 K

His strikeouts haven't carried over from the minors, but he become a much better strike-thrower who works deep enough to get the most out of his supporting cast.

Honorable mentions, hitters

Jarred Kelenic, OF, Mariners

Minors: .291 BA (443 AB), 23 HR, 20 SB, .904 OPS, 50 BB, 111 K

Projected to be an across-the-board contributor, he joins Wander Franco in being a prospect to stash ahead of time even in re-draft leagues.

Andrew Vaughn, 1B, White Sox

Minors: .278 (205 AB), 6 HR, 17 2B, .832 OPS, 30 BB, 38 K

The White Sox will probably find a placeholder to split 1B/DH duties with Jose Abreu before eventually giving that job to Vaughn, who's expected to hit for average and power.

Ha-seong Kim, SS, Padres*

KBO: .306 BA (533 AB), 30 HR, 23 SB, .921 OPS, 75 BB, 68 K

The power won't play like it did in the KBO, but Kim should get looks all over the diamond, offering enough speed to make things interesting.

Cristian Pache, OF, Braves*

Minors: .277 BA (487 AB), 12 HR, 9 3B, 36 2B, .802 OPS, 43 BB, 122 K

The primo defender made good on his audition during the postseason, and it's hard to say exactly what his upside is given the unique combination of athleticism and bat-on-ball skills.

Sam Huff, C, Rangers

Minors: .278 BA (475 AB), 28 HR, 22 2B, .845 OPS, 33 BB, 154 K

Majors: .355 BA (31 AB), 3 HR, 3 2B, 1.136 OPS, 2 BB, 11 K

His 70-grade power bat might be enough to overcome his strikeout issues, but it sounds like the Rangers want him to open 2021 in the minors despite his strong debut.

Jeter Downs, SS, Red Sox

Minors: .276 (460 AB), 24 HR, 35 2B, 24 SB, .888 OPS, 60 BB, 107 K

Enrique Hernandez is just a placeholder until Downs is ready to claim the second base job, offering patience, power and maybe even some steals.

Honorable mentions, pitchers

Nate Pearson, RHP, Blue Jays*

Minors: 5-4, 2.30 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 101 2/3 IP, 27 BB, 119 K

Majors: 1-0, 6.00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 18 IP, 13 BB, 16 K

He still has the inside track on a rotation spot after an underwhelming debut and left a good taste by striking out five of the six batters he faced in the postseason.

MacKenzie Gore, LHP, Padres

Minors: 9-2, 1.69 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 101 IP, 28 BB, 135 K

The consensus top pitching prospect is worth stashing ahead of time for the upside, but something will have to go wrong for the Padres rotation before he can enter into it.

Tarik Skubal, LHP, Tigers*

Minors: 6-8, 2.42 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 122 2/3 IP, 37 BB, 179 K

Majors: 1-4, 5.63 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 32 IP, 11 BB, 37 K

Skubal's secondaries need some work after his fastball was enough to carry him in the minors, but the changeup showed potential down the stretch.

A.J. Puk, LHP, Athletics*

Minors: 4-1, 4.97 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 25 1/3 IP, 10 BB, 38 K

Majors: 2-0, 3.18 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 11 1/3 IP, 5 BB, 13 K

Though he has much to prove after losing significant time to elbow and shoulder injuries in recent years, Puk might be the best pure bat-misser of anyone on this list.

Spencer Howard, RHP, Phillies*

Minors: 3-1, 2.03 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 71 IP, 16 BB, 94 K

Majors: 1-2, 5.92 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 24 1/3 IP, 10 BB, 23 K

Though perhaps rushed during a pandemic-shortened season, Howard showed enough potential, especially with his fastball/slider pairing, to get another crack at it.

Casey Mize, RHP, Tigers

Minors: 8-3, 2.55 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 109 1/3 IP, 23 BB, 106 K

Majors: 0-3, 6.99 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 28 1/3 IP, 13 BB, 26 K

The former No. 1 overall pick gets a pass because of pedigree, but he'll need to work on finding the right pitch mix to get the most out of his stuff.

Other pitchers who could matter

(These pitchers are of a lower prospect standing than the previous group, but they have enough going for them that they could still end up making a worthwhile contribution in 2021.)

Dane Dunning, RHP, Rangers*

Majors: 2-0, 3.97 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 34 IP, 13 BB, 35 K

Adbert Alzolay, RHP, Cubs*

Minors: 2-5, 4.80 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 69 1/3 IP, 33 BB, 94 K

Majors: 1-1, 2.95 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 21 1/3 IP, 13 BB, 29 K

Kris Bubic, LHP, Royals*

Minors: 11-5, 2.23 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 149 1/3 IP, 42 BB, 185 K

Majors: 1-6, 4.32 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 50 IP, 22 BB, 49 K

Dean Kremer, RHP, Orioles*

Minors: 9-6, 3.72 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 113 2/3 IP, 37 BB, 122 K

Majors: 1-1, 4.82 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 18 2/3 IP, 12 BB, 22 K

Tanner Houck, RHP, Red Sox*

Minors: 8-6, 4.01 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 107 2/3 IP, 46 BB, 107 K

Majors: 3-0, 0.53 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 17 IP, 9 BB, 21 K

Trevor Rogers, LHP, Marlins*

Minors: 6-10, 2.90 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 136 1/3 IP, 33 BB, 150 K

Majors: 1-2, 6.11 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 28 IP, 13 BB, 39 K