To tier a position means to group players with a similar projected outcome, creating an alternate form of rankings that will better serve you on Draft Day. Tiers make it immediately apparent during the heat of the draft where the drop-off is coming next so that you'll know which position to target with each and every pick.

Tiers 3.0: Catcher | First base | Second base | Third base | Shortstop | Outfield | Starting pitcher | Relief pitcher

Below are the catcher tiers for 2021, depicting a position that's so lacking in high-end talent that it's difficult to gain a substantive advantage there.

The Elite: J.T. Realmuto

The Near-Elite: Salvador Perez, Willson Contreras

The Next-Best Things: Gary Sanchez, Travis d'Arnaud, Yasmani Grandal, Will Smith

The Fallback Options: Mitch Garver, Austin Nola, James McCann, Christian Vazquez

The Last Resorts: Sean Murphy, Daulton Varsho

The Deep-Leaguers: Max Stassi, Pedro Severino, Yadier Molina, Buster Posey, Carson Kelly, Jorge Alfaro, Wilson Ramos, Francisco Mejia,

The Leftovers: Tom Murphy, Alejandro Kirk, Sam Huff, Danny Jansen, Omar Narvaez, Yan Gomes, Joey Bart, Ryan Jeffers, Luis Torrens, Elias Diaz, Kurt Suzuki, Chance Sisco, Jason Castro, Dom Nunez, Adley Rutschman, Luis Campusano, Tyler Stephenson