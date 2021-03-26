To tier a position means to bundle players with a similar projected outcome, creating an alternate form of rankings that will better serve you on Draft Day. Tiers make it immediately apparent during the heat of the draft where the drop-off is coming next so that you'll know which position to target with each and every pick.

Below are the catcher tiers for 2021, depicting a position that's so lacking in high-end talent that it's difficult to gain a substantive advantage there.

The Elite: J.T. Realmuto

The Near-Elite: Salvador Perez, Willson Contreras

The Next-Best Things: Gary Sanchez, Travis d'Arnaud, Yasmani Grandal, Will Smith

The Fallback Options: Mitch Garver, James McCann, Christian Vazquez

The Last Resorts: Austin Nola, Sean Murphy

The Deep-Leaguers: Max Stassi, Pedro Severino, Yadier Molina, Buster Posey, Carson Kelly, Jorge Alfaro, Wilson Ramos, Francisco Mejia, Tom Murphy

The Leftovers: Alejandro Kirk, Danny Jansen, Dom Nunez, Daulton Varsho, Omar Narvaez, Yan Gomes, Elias Diaz, Joey Bart, Ryan Jeffers, Luis Torrens, Kurt Suzuki, Chance Sisco, Sam Huff, Adley Rutschman, Luis Campusano, Tyler Stephenson, Jose Trevino, Roberto Perez, Jacob Stallings, Martin Maldonado

