When people hear mention of dynasty leagues, oftentimes their first association is prospects. That's the fun of them, right? What's a bird in the hand when you can have one in the bush?
Well ... not exactly. True, a steady trickle of prospects is what sustains a dynasty, first supplementing the core before eventually overtaking it, but the winning never happens if the core is never established. And so often in the breathless pursuit of the Next Big Thing, the last big thing already doing the thing gets passed over.
Still, it can be tricky to balance present and future in a dynasty league, whether in speculating how many prime years an established player has left, estimating how many years before a top prospect comes through (presuming he ever does), or wondering when exactly to seize upon a 30-something who could put you over the top. Fair to say it's an inexact science.
To that end, I've devised a rank list using an inexact process that considers these three factors for prospects and established players alike:
- Present value: What a player is expected to be in 2021
- Future value: What his peak looks like and how much peak he has left
- Confidence rating: How confident I am in him meeting his present and future value
Each factor is measured on a 1-to-5 score, with five being the best, and a player's ranking is primarily determined by adding the scores. Ties typically go to the younger player, but personal preference plays a role as well. The distinctions become less evident further down the list, so at some point subjectivity has to reign.
|Rank
|Player
|Age (on 7/1)
|Present
|Future
|Confidence
|1
Ronald Acuna ATL CF
|23
|5
|5
|5
|2
Juan Soto WAS LF
|22
|5
|5
|5
|3
Fernando Tatis SD SS
|22
|5
|5
|5
|4
Shane Bieber CLE SP
|26
|5
|5
|5
|5
Mike Trout LAA CF
|29
|5
|4
|5
|6
Mookie Betts LAD RF
|28
|5
|4
|5
|7
Trea Turner WAS SS
|28
|5
|4
|5
|8
Trevor Story COL SS
|28
|5
|4
|5
|9
Cody Bellinger LAD CF
|25
|5
|5
|4
|10
Alex Bregman HOU 3B
|27
|5
|5
|4
|11
Christian Yelich MIL LF
|29
|5
|4
|4
|12
Jose Ramirez CLE 3B
|28
|5
|4
|4
|13
Gerrit Cole NYY SP
|30
|5
|3
|5
|14
Francisco Lindor CLE SS
|27
|5
|4
|4
|15
Jacob deGrom NYM SP
|33
|5
|3
|5
|16
Aaron Nola PHI SP
|28
|5
|4
|4
|17
Lucas Giolito CHW SP
|26
|5
|5
|3
|18
Corey Seager LAD SS
|27
|5
|5
|3
|19
Freddie Freeman ATL 1B
|31
|5
|3
|5
|20
Bryce Harper PHI RF
|28
|4
|4
|5
|21
Manny Machado SD 3B
|28
|4
|4
|5
|22
Ozzie Albies ATL 2B
|24
|4
|4
|5
|23
Jack Flaherty STL SP
|25
|4
|5
|4
|24
Walker Buehler LAD SP
|26
|4
|5
|4
|25
Bo Bichette TOR SS
|23
|4
|5
|3
|26
Wander Franco TB SS
|20
|2
|5
|5
|27
Luis Castillo CIN SP
|28
|4
|4
|4
|28
Xander Bogaerts BOS SS
|28
|4
|4
|4
|29
Zac Gallen ARI SP
|25
|4
|4
|4
|30
Rafael Devers BOS 3B
|24
|4
|5
|3
|31
Kyle Tucker HOU LF
|24
|4
|5
|3
|32
Eloy Jimenez CHW LF
|24
|4
|5
|3
|33
Anthony Rendon LAA 3B
|31
|4
|3
|5
|34
Trevor Bauer CIN SP
|30
|5
|3
|3
|35
Nolan Arenado COL 3B
|30
|5
|3
|3
|36
Luis Robert CHW CF
|23
|3
|5
|3
|37
Pete Alonso NYM 1B
|26
|4
|4
|3
|38
Yordan Alvarez HOU DH
|24
|4
|5
|2
|39
Keston Hiura MIL 2B
|24
|3
|5
|3
|40
Vladimir Guerrero TOR 1B
|22
|3
|5
|3
|41
Gleyber Torres NYY SS
|24
|3
|4
|4
|42
DJ LeMahieu NYY 2B
|32
|5
|2
|4
|43
Tim Anderson CHW SS
|28
|4
|4
|3
|44
Brandon Woodruff MIL SP
|28
|4
|4
|3
|45
MacKenzie Gore SD SP
|22
|2
|5
|4
|46
Tyler Glasnow TB SP
|27
|4
|5
|2
|47
Corbin Burnes MIL SP
|26
|4
|5
|2
|48
Yu Darvish CHC SP
|34
|5
|1
|4
|49
Jarred Kelenic SEA CF
|21
|2
|5
|3
|50
Andrew Vaughn CHW 1B
|23
|2
|5
|3
|51
Spencer Torkelson DET 3B
|21
|1
|5
|4
|52
Dinelson Lamet SD SP
|28
|4
|4
|2
|53
Blake Snell TB SP
|28
|4
|4
|2
|54
Matt Olson OAK 1B
|27
|3
|4
|3
|55
Zach Plesac CLE SP
|26
|4
|4
|2
|56
Trent Grisham SD CF
|24
|3
|4
|3
|57
Chris Paddack SD SP
|25
|3
|5
|2
|58
Carlos Correa HOU SS
|26
|3
|5
|2
|59
Marcell Ozuna ATL LF
|30
|5
|3
|2
|60
Luke Voit NYY 1B
|30
|4
|3
|3
|61
Aaron Judge NYY RF
|29
|5
|3
|2
|62
J.T. Realmuto PHI C
|30
|4
|3
|3
|63
George Springer HOU CF
|31
|4
|2
|4
|64
Whit Merrifield KC 2B
|32
|4
|2
|4
|65
Max Fried ATL SP
|27
|3
|4
|3
|66
Ian Anderson ATL SP
|23
|3
|4
|3
|67
Sixto Sanchez MIA RP
|22
|3
|4
|3
|68
Jesus Luzardo OAK RP
|23
|3
|4
|3
|69
Adley Rutschman BAL C
|23
|2
|5
|3
|70
Framber Valdez HOU SP
|27
|4
|4
|2
|71
Jose Berrios MIN SP
|27
|3
|4
|3
|72
Javier Baez CHC SS
|28
|3
|4
|3
|73
Michael Conforto NYM RF
|28
|3
|3
|4
|74
Max Scherzer WAS SP
|36
|5
|1
|3
|75
Clayton Kershaw LAD SP
|33
|5
|1
|3
|76
Kenta Maeda MIN SP
|33
|5
|2
|2
|77
Julio Rodriguez SEA RF
|20
|1
|5
|3
|78
Luis Severino NYY SP
|27
|2
|5
|2
|79
Nate Pearson TOR SP
|24
|2
|5
|2
|80
Ketel Marte ARI 2B
|27
|3
|4
|2
|81
Cavan Biggio TOR 2B
|26
|3
|3
|3
|82
Brandon Lowe TB 2B
|26
|3
|4
|2
|83
Dominic Smith NYM LF
|26
|3
|4
|2
|84
Jo Adell LAA CF
|22
|2
|5
|2
|85
Carlos Carrasco CLE SP
|34
|4
|1
|4
|86
Jose Abreu CHW 1B
|34
|4
|1
|4
|87
Lance Lynn TEX SP
|34
|5
|1
|3
|88
Nick Castellanos CIN RF
|29
|4
|3
|2
|89
Dylan Bundy LAA SP
|28
|4
|3
|2
|90
Josh Hader MIL RP
|27
|4
|3
|2
|91
Dansby Swanson ATL SS
|27
|3
|3
|3
|92
Stephen Strasburg WAS SP
|32
|4
|2
|3
|93
Starling Marte MIA CF
|32
|3
|2
|4
|94
J.D. Martinez BOS DH
|33
|4
|2
|3
|95
Hyun-Jin Ryu TOR SP
|34
|4
|1
|4
|96
Jose Altuve HOU 2B
|31
|4
|3
|2
|97
Kyle Hendricks CHC SP
|31
|4
|2
|3
|98
Zack Wheeler PHI SP
|31
|3
|2
|4
|99
Sonny Gray CIN SP
|31
|4
|2
|3
|100
Anthony Rizzo CHC 1B
|31
|4
|3
|2
|101
Randy Arozarena TB CF
|26
|3
|4
|2
|102
Yoan Moncada CHW 3B
|26
|3
|4
|2
|103
Austin Meadows TB RF
|26
|3
|4
|2
|104
Lourdes Gurriel TOR LF
|27
|3
|3
|3
|105
Lance McCullers HOU SP
|27
|3
|4
|2
|106
Mike Soroka ATL SP
|23
|3
|4
|2
|107
Ke'Bryan Hayes PIT LF
|24
|3
|4
|2
|108
Julio Urias LAD SP
|24
|3
|4
|2
|109
Alec Bohm PHI 3B
|24
|3
|4
|2
|110
Dylan Carlson STL 1B
|22
|3
|5
|1
|111
Michael Kopech CHW SP
|25
|2
|5
|2
|112
Alex Kirilloff MIN RF
|23
|2
|5
|2
|113
Mike Yastrzemski SF CF
|30
|4
|3
|2
|114
Matt Chapman OAK 3B
|28
|3
|4
|2
|115
Joey Gallo TEX RF
|27
|3
|4
|2
|116
Jeff McNeil NYM 2B
|29
|3
|3
|3
|117
Tarik Skubal DET SP
|24
|3
|5
|1
|118
Ryan Mountcastle BAL 1B
|24
|3
|4
|2
|119
Dustin May LAD SP
|23
|3
|4
|2
|120
Triston McKenzie CLE RP
|23
|3
|4
|2
|121
Nick Madrigal CHW 2B
|24
|3
|4
|2
|122
Sandy Alcantara MIA SP
|25
|3
|3
|3
|123
Will Smith LAD C
|26
|3
|4
|2
|124
Franmil Reyes CLE DH
|25
|3
|4
|2
|125
German Marquez COL SP
|26
|3
|4
|2
|126
Tony Gonsolin LAD SP
|27
|3
|4
|2
|127
Teoscar Hernandez TOR CF
|28
|3
|4
|1
|128
Zack Greinke HOU SP
|37
|4
|1
|3
|129
Chris Sale BOS SP
|32
|2
|5
|1
|130
Noah Syndergaard NYM SP
|28
|2
|4
|2
|131
C.J. Abrams SD SS
|20
|1
|5
|2
|132
Austin Martin TOR SS
|22
|1
|5
|2
|133
Marco Luciano SF SS
|19
|1
|5
|2
|134
Charlie Blackmon COL RF
|34
|4
|1
|3
|135
Giancarlo Stanton NYY DH
|31
|4
|2
|2
|136
Liam Hendriks OAK RP
|32
|4
|2
|2
|137
James Karinchak CLE RP
|25
|4
|3
|1
|138
Edwin Diaz NYM RP
|27
|4
|3
|1
|139
Gavin Lux LAD 2B
|23
|2
|5
|1
|140
Joey Bart SF C
|24
|2
|5
|1
|141
Casey Mize DET SP
|24
|2
|5
|1
|142
Spencer Howard PHI RP
|24
|2
|5
|1
|143
Nelson Cruz MIN DH
|40
|4
|1
|3
|144
Eugenio Suarez CIN 3B
|29
|3
|3
|2
|145
Max Muncy LAD 1B
|30
|3
|2
|3
|146
Willson Contreras CHC C
|29
|3
|2
|3
|147
Salvador Perez KC C
|31
|3
|1
|4
|148
Matt Manning DET SP
|23
|1
|5
|2
|149
Logan Gilbert SEA RP
|24
|1
|5
|2
|150
Jasson Dominguez NYY CF
|18
|1
|5
|2