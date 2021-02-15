To tier a position means to bundle players with a similar projected outcome, creating an alternate form of rankings that will better serve you on Draft Day. Knowing which position to target means knowing where the biggest drop-off is coming, and having tiers will make it immediately apparent during the heat of the draft.

Tiers 2.0: Catcher | Second base | Third base | Shortstop | Outfield | Starting pitcher | Relief pitcher

Below are the first base tiers for 2021, depicting a position that's lacking in game-changers at the top but well-stocked with capable options in the middle.

The Elite: Freddie Freeman, Cody Bellinger, DJ LeMahieu

The Near-Elite: Jose Abreu, Luke Voit, Anthony Rizzo†, Pete Alonso, Matt Olson

The Next-Best Things: Paul Goldschmidt, Vladimir Guerrero, Max Muncy, Dominic Smith, Carlos Santana†, Mike Moustakas, Rhys Hoskins†

The Fallback Options: Josh Bell, Miguel Sano, Eric Hosmer, Ryan Mountcastle

The Last Resorts: Christian Walker, Yuli Gurriel, Tommy La Stella, Jake Cronenworth, Jeimer Candelario, Brandon Belt, Jesus Aguilar, Jared Walsh, Bobby Dalbec^, Joey Votto†, Andrew Vaughn

The Deep-Leaguers: Hunter Dozier, Renato Nunez, (Miguel Cabrera), (Edwin Encarnacion), Rowdy Tellez, Garrett Cooper

The Leftovers: Nate Lowe, Evan White, Danny Santana, Ryan McMahon, C.J. Cron, Wilmer Flores, Colin Moran

^ one tier lower in points leagues

† one tier lower in categories leagues

() DH-only