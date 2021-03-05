To tier a position means to group players with a similar projected outcome, creating an alternate form of rankings that will better serve you on Draft Day. Tiers make it immediately apparent during the heat of the draft where the drop-off is coming next so that you'll know which position to target with each and every pick.

Tiers 3.0: Catcher | First base | Second base | Third base | Shortstop | Outfield | Starting pitcher | Relief pitcher

Below are the first base tiers for 2021, depicting a position that's lacking in game-changers at the top but well-stocked with capable options in the middle.

The Elite: Freddie Freeman, Cody Bellinger, DJ LeMahieu

The Near-Elite: Jose Abreu, Luke Voit, Pete Alonso^, Matt Olson^

The Next-Best Things: Vladimir Guerrero, Paul Goldschmidt, Max Muncy, Anthony Rizzo, Dominic Smith, Carlos Santana†, Mike Moustakas, Rhys Hoskins†

The Fallback Options: Josh Bell, Miguel Sano, Eric Hosmer, Ryan Mountcastle, Andrew Vaughn

The Last Resorts: Jared Walsh, Christian Walker, Yuli Gurriel, Jake Cronenworth, Bobby Dalbec^, Hunter Dozier

The Deep-Leaguers: Joey Votto, Tommy La Stella, Jeimer Candelario, Brandon Belt, Renato Nunez, C.J. Cron, Rowdy Tellez

The Leftovers: Nate Lowe, Evan White, (Miguel Cabrera), Ryan McMahon, Asdrubal Cabrera, Jesus Aguilar, Garrett Cooper, Mitch Moreland

^ one tier lower in points leagues

† one tier lower in categories leagues

() DH-only