To tier a position means to bundle players with a similar projected outcome, creating an alternate form of rankings that will better serve you on Draft Day. Tiers make it immediately apparent during the heat of the draft where the drop-off is coming next so that you'll know which position to target with each and every pick.

Tiers 4.0: Catcher | Second base | Third base | Shortstop | Outfield | Starting pitcher | Relief pitcher

Below are the first base tiers for 2021, depicting a position that's lacking in game-changers at the top but well-stocked with capable options in the middle.

The Elite: Freddie Freeman, Cody Bellinger, DJ LeMahieu

The Near-Elite: Jose Abreu, Luke Voit, Pete Alonso^, Matt Olson^, Vladimir Guerrero

The Next-Best Things: Paul Goldschmidt, Max Muncy, Anthony Rizzo, Dominic Smith, Josh Bell, Mike Moustakas, Rhys Hoskins†

The Fallback Options: Carlos Santana†, Andrew Vaughn, Miguel Sano, Eric Hosmer

The Last Resorts: Ryan Mountcastle, C.J. Cron, Jared Walsh, Christian Walker, Yuli Gurriel, Jake Cronenworth, Bobby Dalbec^, Hunter Dozier, Joey Votto†

The Deep-Leaguers: Tommy La Stella, Jeimer Candelario, Rowdy Tellez, Brandon Belt, Renato Nunez

The Leftovers: Nate Lowe, Evan White, (Miguel Cabrera), Ryan McMahon, Asdrubal Cabrera, Jesus Aguilar, Garrett Cooper, Mitch Moreland

^ one tier lower in points leagues

† one tier lower in categories leagues

() DH-only

