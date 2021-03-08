Until you actually have to use them in a draft, your Fantasy Baseball rankings are never final. Whenever you come up with your first version of the rankings -- for me, it was back in early February -- should most certainly not be the last time you make changes, even drastic ones. Sometimes you miss something the first time around that you discover later in your research, and other times, new information comes in that makes you change your point of view on a player.

We're keeping up with the kind of things that might be enough to impact your view of a player, with Scott White's spring training notebook series, my "What Matters in Spring" column, as well as the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast and newsletter -- subscribe to the latter here to get the latest news and analysis right in your inbox every morning -- but it can be a lot to keep up with. And it can be tough to separate the signal from the noise -- what matters and what is just spring talk.

More often than not, you shouldn't change your opinion about a player based on spring training. That being said, there are over 1,000 players participating in spring training right now, so even if only 5% of players have something happen that changes their Fantasy outlook, that's potentially over 50 names. There is still potential for the Fantasy landscape to change between now and Opening Day.

Of course, we're just over a week into spring training action, and just three weeks removed from camps opening, so for a lot of players, it's still too early to say one way or the other. I'm going to be looking at players who have risen and fallen in my ranks since the start of spring, but first, here are five buzzy players who haven't moved in my rankings -- yet. But rest assured, they'll be under a microscope for the next few weeks.

Dinelson Lamet -- No. 123 overall

Lamet has been working back slowly from his offseason elbow/arm issues, and only recently began throwing his slider in bullpen sessions. He might be ready for the start of the season, but we'll need to see him pitching in games before we can feel confident in that. He's been slipping in some recent drafts as a result of this, with an ADP in NFC drafts of 97.6 since the start of March, compared to 88.0 overall. That's not far enough for me to take him -- he's 123rd in my overall Roto rankings -- and my guess is he'll start to creep back up if he gets a few good spring outings under his belt.

I'm not sure there's much I could see in spring training that could move Lamet up my rankings because the risk will still be there even if he makes it through a few truncated spring outings. He can only move down for me, but that hasn't happened yet. Lamet has tons of strikeout potential, and he could provide similar production to Tyler Glasnow if he stays healthy, but he needs to fall outside of the top-110 picks before I'll start looking his way. That probably means I won't get him.

Trea Turner -- No. 8 overall

It sounds like the Nationals preference would be for Turner to bat third, if Victor Robles proves capable of handling the leadoff spot, and it's worth having a discussion about whether that should move him down in the rankings. Batting third would mean more RBI opportunities, sure, but it would also mean less of pretty much everything else. Last season, the Nationals got 4.52 plate appearances per game from the leadoff spot, compared to 4.3 from the No. 3 spot; that's roughly 40 plate appearances fewer to get runs, RBI, steals, and homers.

The biggest issue might be what impact it might have, if any, on his stolen bases. Turner played most of his games as a leadoff hitter, and he has stolen bases at a higher rate from that lineup spot, which makes sense; you'll have a lot more opportunities to run hitting leadoff or behind the pitcher than if Juan Soto's .400 OBP is in front of you. Batting orders aren't static, which is why I won't move Turner down even if the Nationals confirm he'll bat third to start the season, but if it did stick all season, it would likely make him a worse Fantasy option.

Joey Gallo -- No. 93 overall

A hot start to the spring may serve as a reminder of just how good Gallo can be when he's right, but it isn't enough to make me move him up my board. Of course, I've already got Gallo 93rd in my overall Roto rankings, 40 spots ahead of his ADP. Gallo spent the offseason working on his swing to lower his launch angle, which spoiled to a career-high 26.8% last season. That led to a tradeoff of line drives for pop flies, and that's not what you want. Gallo isn't a hitter who needs to sell out for power, so getting back to 2019 batted-ball levels would be helpful. He's one of the handful of players with 50-homer potential, and getting back to the .230-.250 range in average should be within his range of possible outcomes.

Jameson Taillon -- No. 226 overall

Taillon averaged 92.4 mph with his fastball in Saturday's spring start, maxing out at 93.6, a far cry from where he was in 2019 when he averaged 94.7 mph with his four-seamer. In his last start before undergoing Tommy John surgery, he maxed out at 96.8 mph, so he's got a way to go to get there. Still, he's made just two starts this spring, his first two since May of 2019, so it's too early to be concerned about that. Taillon has never been someone who racks up big strikeout numbers, but his fastball has been a pretty good source of whiffs, with a 26.0% rate in 2019 and 24.3% rate in 2018 -- his slider was 27.3% and 23.9%, respectively. Whiff rate is tied to velocity for most pitchers, so if Taillon can't get back to the mid-90s consistently this spring, that could serve as a cap on his upside. Or it may be something he has to work back to in-season. I'm not moving Taillon down yet, but he's only SP62 for me right now, so there's not much risk anyway.

Aaron Civale -- No. 192 overall

Civale started out the offseason with some hype, but he has been overshadowed by his teammate, Zach Plesac. The way they finished last season has something to do with that, obviously, but Civale could see his price rise with a good spring training -- especially after he recently revealed that he re-worked his delivery, shortening his arm path and raising his release angle. He's added a split-change as well and a new slider grip while focusing on throwing more four-seamers. Cleveland's pitchers are constantly tinkering, and the results have been hard to argue with -- Plesac's own breakthrough in 2020 being a key example, but also breakouts from Mike Clevinger, Trevor Bauer, and others.

I'm optimistic about Civale's chances of outperforming his 198.4 ADP, but these changes haven't inspired me to move him up in my rankings yet. I'll want to see whether he can continue to generate more whiffs with this new approach, and I'd also like to see him pitch in a venue with StatCast data available so we can see if the changes he's made have had more tangible changes to his velocity, spin rate, break, etc. But as my SP54, he's a bit higher for me than he typically goes, and the gap between him and the top-35 is pretty slim as is. He's definitely on the watch list.

