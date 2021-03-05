To tier a position means to group players with a similar projected outcome, creating an alternate form of rankings that will better serve you on Draft Day. Tiers make it immediately apparent during the heat of the draft where the drop-off is coming next so that you'll know which position to target with each and every pick.

Tiers 3.0: Catcher | First base | Second base | Third base | Shortstop | Starting pitcher | Relief pitcher

Below are the outfield tiers for 2021, depicting a position that will dominate the first round of every draft but then peter out until the middle rounds.

The Super Elite: Ronald Acuna, Mookie Betts, Juan Soto, Mike Trout, Christian Yelich

The Elite: Bryce Harper, Cody Bellinger

The Near-Elite: Whit Merrifield, Kyle Tucker, Marcell Ozuna, Aaron Judge, George Springer, Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert^, Starling Marte^

The Next-Best Things: Trent Grisham, (Nelson Cruz), (Yordan Alvarez), (J.D. Martinez), Charlie Blackmon, Nick Castellanos, Cavan Biggio, Randy Arozarena, Austin Meadows, Brandon Lowe, Michael Conforto, (Giancarlo Stanton), Teoscar Hernandez, Jeff McNeil, Dominic Smith, Mike Yastrzemski†, Wil Myers, Eddie Rosario, Lourdes Gurriel, Joey Gallo^, Michael Brantley†, Max Kepler†

The Fallback Options: (Jorge Soler), Dylan Moore, (Franmil Reyes), Trey Mancini, Tommy Pham, Clint Frazier, Anthony Santander, Ryan Mountcastle, Kyle Lewis, Ramon Laureano, Alex Verdugo, Dylan Carlson, Tommy Edman, (Shohei Ohtani), Byron Buxton^, Ian Happ, Nick Senzel, Jarred Kelenic, Alex Kirilloff, Mark Canha†,

The Last Resorts: A.J. Pollock, Jesse Winker, Lorenzo Cain, Victor Robles^, Andrew McCutchen, Aaron Hicks, Mitch Haniger, Nick Solak, Andrew Benintendi, (Willie Calhoun), Kyle Schwarber, Daulton Varsho, Hunter Dozier, Raimel Tapia^

The Deep-Leaguers: Chris Taylor, Kole Calhoun, David Dahl, Brandon Nimmo, Joc Pederson, Jon Berti^, Garrett Hampson^, Cristian Pache, Jo Adell, Hunter Renfroe^, Sam Hilliard^, Adam Eaton, Myles Straw^, Manuel Margot^, Leody Taveras^

The Leftovers: Jackie Bradley, David Peralta, Bryan Reynolds, Enrique Hernandez, Jurickson Profar, Justin Upton, Randal Grichuk, Avisail Garcia, Oscar Mercado, Tyler O'Neill, Adam Duvall, Gregory Polanco, Yasiel Puig, Kevin Pillar, Victor Reyes, Shogo Akiyama, Robbie Grossman, Jason Heyward, Austin Hays, Stephen Piscotty, Alex Dickerson, Corey Dickerson, Dexter Fowler, Franchy Cordero, Josh Naylor, Austin Slater, Miguel Andujar, Dee Strange-Gordon, Aristides Aquino, Julio Rodriguez, Nomar Mazara, Harrison Bader, Michael Taylor, Magneuris Sierra, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, DJ Stewart

^ one tier lower in points leagues

† one tier lower in categories leagues

() DH-only