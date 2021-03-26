To tier a position means to bundle players with a similar projected outcome, creating an alternate form of rankings that will better serve you on Draft Day. Tiers make it immediately apparent during the heat of the draft where the drop-off is coming next so that you'll know which position to target with each and every pick.

Tiers 4.0: Catcher | First base | Second base | Third base | Shortstop | Starting pitcher | Relief pitcher

Below are the outfield tiers for 2021, depicting a position that will dominate the first round of every draft, peter out over the next 3-4 and then come on strong thereafter.

The Super Elite: Ronald Acuna, Mookie Betts, Juan Soto, Mike Trout, Christian Yelich

The Elite: Bryce Harper, Cody Bellinger

The Near-Elite: Whit Merrifield, Kyle Tucker, Marcell Ozuna, Aaron Judge, Luis Robert^, Starling Marte^, George Springer

The Next-Best Things: Trent Grisham, Nick Castellanos, Austin Meadows, (Nelson Cruz), (Yordan Alvarez), (J.D. Martinez), Cavan Biggio, Randy Arozarena, Brandon Lowe, Charlie Blackmon, Michael Conforto, (Giancarlo Stanton), Teoscar Hernandez, Jeff McNeil, Dominic Smith, Mike Yastrzemski†, Wil Myers, Eddie Rosario, Lourdes Gurriel, Joey Gallo^, Michael Brantley†

The Fallback Options: (Jorge Soler), Dylan Moore, (Franmil Reyes), Trey Mancini, Tommy Pham, Clint Frazier, Kyle Lewis, Alex Verdugo, Tommy Edman^, (Shohei Ohtani)

The Last Resorts: Victor Robles^, Max Kepler, Anthony Santander, Ramon Laureano, Dylan Carlson, Byron Buxton^, Ian Happ, Ryan Mountcastle, Jarred Kelenic, Nick Senzel, Aaron Hicks, Mitch Haniger, Alex Kirilloff, A.J. Pollock, Mark Canha, Andrew McCutchen, Nick Solak, Andrew Benintendi, Kyle Schwarber, Hunter Dozier, Raimel Tapia^, Joc Pederson

The Deep-Leaguers: Jon Berti^, Garrett Hampson^, Myles Straw^, Manuel Margot^, Leody Taveras^, Hunter Renfroe, Justin Upton, Sam Hilliard^, Kole Calhoun, David Dahl, Lorenzo Cain, Chris Taylor, Jesse Winker, Brandon Nimmo, Cristian Pache, Jo Adell,, Adam Eaton, Jackie Bradley, David Peralta, Bryan Reynolds, Taylor Trammell^, Daulton Varsho

The Leftovers: Enrique Hernandez, Jurickson Profar, Randal Grichuk, (Willie Calhoun), Michael Taylor, Tyler O'Neill, Adam Duvall, Gregory Polanco, Tim Locastro, Avisail Garcia, Yasiel Puig, Kevin Pillar, Victor Reyes, Shogo Akiyama, Robbie Grossman, Jason Heyward, Austin Hays, Stephen Piscotty, Alex Dickerson, Corey Dickerson, Odubel Herrera, Dexter Fowler, Franchy Cordero, Josh Naylor, Akil Baddoo, Austin Slater, Miguel Andujar, Dee Strange-Gordon

^ one tier lower in points leagues

† one tier lower in categories leagues

() DH-only

Dominate your Fantasy Baseball draft with our free Draft Kit, which gives you must-have sleepers, breakouts, busts, and rankings. Plus see the top players at each position, complete with winning projections. Get the Draft Kit in your inbox completely free here.