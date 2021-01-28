We recently took part in a Dynasty start-up mock draft that had everyone selecting prospects alongside established major-leaguers. But what if your league sections them off, holding one draft for the major-leaguers and one for the minor-leaguers?
That's what this mock draft is meant to address, specifically for leagues that use 5x5 scoring (such as a standard Rotisserie league).
That format tends to devalue pitching prospects. Not only are they inherently riskier than hitting prospects but they also have a higher threshold to meet statistically. Even a pitching prospect who more or less succeeds in the majors might not succeed at a level that would make him a useful 5x5 play.
Of course, the hitting prospects being targeted in this format aren't always the safest. The emphasis on counting stats, particularly with regard to the stolen base shortage, leads some participants to gravitate toward toolsier types further down the minor-leaguer ladder. The Welsh of the Prospect One Podcast opted to go this route with recently signed international prospects like Carlos Colmenarez of the Rays and Cristian Hernandez of the Cubs.
I went the more conventional route, wanting to know sooner than later whether a prospect would sink or swim so that I could keep cycling in new prospects as needed. If the target was already semi-proven in the majors, as was the case with Ian Anderson and Ryan Mountcastle, even better.
Here's who all took part in this draft:
1) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)
2) Ralph Lifshitz, Prospects Live (@ProspectJesus)
3) Chris Clegg, Fantrax (@RotoClegg)
4) Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company
5) Nick Mimikos, Stack Attack podcast (@NMimi)
6) The Welsh, Prospect One Podcast (@IsItTheWelsh)
7) Frank Stampfl, CBS Sports (@Roto_Frank)
8) Ray Butler, Prospects 365 (@Prospects365)
9) The Itch, Razzball (@theprospectitch)
10) Nick Ritrivi, RotoBaller (@nickytapas71)
11) Eric Cross, Fantrax (@EricCross04)
12) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)
|ROUND 1
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|1
|Chris Towers
|Wander Franco SS | TB
|2
|Ralph Lifshitz
|Jarred Kelenic CF | SEA
|3
|Chris Clegg
|Marco Luciano SS | SF
|4
|Phil Ponebshek
|Spencer Torkelson 3B | DET
|5
|Nick Mimikos
|Adley Rutschman C | BAL
|6
|The Welsh
|Julio Rodriguez RF | SEA
|7
|Frank Stampfl
|MacKenzie Gore SP | SD
|8
|Ray Butler
|Kristian Robinson CF | ARI
|9
|The Itch
|Randy Arozarena LF | STL
|10
|Nick Ritrivi
|Bobby Witt SS | KC
|11
|Eric Cross
|C.J. Abrams SS | SD
|12
|Scott White
|Andrew Vaughn 1B | CHW
|ROUND 2
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|1
|Scott White
|Ian Anderson SP | ATL
|2
|Eric Cross
|Dylan Carlson RF | STL
|3
|Nick Ritrivi
|Jasson Dominguez CF | NYY
|4
|The Itch
|Corbin Carroll CF | ARI
|5
|Ray Butler
|Royce Lewis SS | MIN
|6
|Frank Stampfl
|Austin Martin SS | TOR
|7
|The Welsh
|Alex Kirilloff RF | MIN
|8
|Nick Mimikos
|Cristian Pache LF | ATL
|9
|Phil Ponebshek
|Sixto Sanchez SP | MIA
|10
|Chris Clegg
|Triston Casas 1B | BOS
|11
|Ralph Lifshitz
|Ke'Bryan Hayes 3B | PIT
|12
|Chris Towers
|Michael Kopech SP | CHW
|ROUND 3
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|1
|Chris Towers
|Nate Pearson SP | TOR
|2
|Ralph Lifshitz
|Riley Greene CF | DET
|3
|Chris Clegg
|Noelvi Marte SS | SEA
|4
|Phil Ponebshek
|Vidal Brujan 2B | TB
|5
|Nick Mimikos
|Logan Gilbert SP | SEA
|6
|The Welsh
|Nick Gonzales SS | PIT
|7
|Frank Stampfl
|Matt Manning SP | DET
|8
|Ray Butler
|Brennen Davis CF | CHC
|9
|The Itch
|Hedbert Perez CF | MIL
|10
|Nick Ritrivi
|Zac Veen LF | COL
|11
|Eric Cross
|Jordan Groshans SS | TOR
|12
|Scott White
|Nick Madrigal 2B | CHW
|ROUND 4
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|1
|Scott White
|Jeter Downs SS | BOS
|2
|Eric Cross
|Trevor Larnach RF | MIN
|3
|Nick Ritrivi
|Alek Thomas CF | ARI
|4
|The Itch
|Luis Matos OF | SF
|5
|Ray Butler
|Casey Mize SP | DET
|6
|Frank Stampfl
|Nolan Jones 3B | CLE
|7
|The Welsh
|Ha-seong Kim SS | SD
|8
|Nick Mimikos
|Asa Lacy RP | KC
|9
|Phil Ponebshek
|Nolan Gorman 3B | STL
|10
|Chris Clegg
|Brandon Marsh CF | LAA
|11
|Ralph Lifshitz
|J.J. Bleday RF | MIA
|12
|Chris Towers
|Joey Bart C | SF
|ROUND 5
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|1
|Chris Towers
|Tarik Skubal SP | DET
|2
|Ralph Lifshitz
|Max Meyer SP | MIA
|3
|Chris Clegg
|Luis Patino RP | SD
|4
|Phil Ponebshek
|Forrest Whitley SP | HOU
|5
|Nick Mimikos
|Hunter Bishop CF | SF
|6
|The Welsh
|Erick Pena CF | KC
|7
|Frank Stampfl
|Drew Waters LF | ATL
|8
|Ray Butler
|Grayson Rodriguez SP | BAL
|9
|The Itch
|Leody Taveras CF | TEX
|10
|Nick Ritrivi
|Spencer Howard SP | PHI
|11
|Eric Cross
|Garrett Mitchell OF | MIL
|12
|Scott White
|Triston McKenzie SP | CLE
|ROUND 6
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|1
|Scott White
|Ryan Mountcastle LF | BAL
|2
|Eric Cross
|Emerson Hancock SP | SEA
|3
|Nick Ritrivi
|Austin Hendrick CF | CIN
|4
|The Itch
|George Kirby SP | SEA
|5
|Ray Butler
|Taylor Trammell LF | SEA
|6
|Frank Stampfl
|Jazz Chisholm 2B | MIA
|7
|The Welsh
|George Valera CF | CLE
|8
|Nick Mimikos
|Josh Jung 3B | TEX
|9
|Phil Ponebshek
|Hans Crouse SP | TEX
|10
|Chris Clegg
|Edward Cabrera SP | MIA
|11
|Ralph Lifshitz
|Tyler Freeman SS | CLE
|12
|Chris Towers
|Oneil Cruz SS | PIT
|ROUND 7
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|1
|Chris Towers
|Xavier Edwards 2B | TB
|2
|Ralph Lifshitz
|DL Hall SP | BAL
|3
|Chris Clegg
|Aaron Bracho 2B | CLE
|4
|Phil Ponebshek
|Daniel Lynch SP | KC
|5
|Nick Mimikos
|Hunter Greene SP | CIN
|6
|The Welsh
|Carlos Colmenarez SS | TB
|7
|Frank Stampfl
|Heliot Ramos CF | SF
|8
|Ray Butler
|Jose Garcia SS | CIN
|9
|The Itch
|Gilberto Jimenez CF | BOS
|10
|Nick Ritrivi
|Matthew Liberatore SP | STL
|11
|Eric Cross
|Nick Lodolo SP | CIN
|12
|Scott White
|Orelvis Martinez SS | TOR
|ROUND 8
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|1
|Scott White
|Heston Kjerstad OF | BAL
|2
|Eric Cross
|Wilman Diaz SS | LAD
|3
|Nick Ritrivi
|Ronny Mauricio SS | NYM
|4
|The Itch
|Brailyn Marquez RP | CHC
|5
|Ray Butler
|A.J. Puk RP | OAK
|6
|Frank Stampfl
|Robert Puason SS | OAK
|7
|The Welsh
|Garrett Crochet RP | CHW
|8
|Nick Mimikos
|Daniel Espino SP | CLE
|9
|Phil Ponebshek
|Geraldo Perdomo SS | ARI
|10
|Chris Clegg
|Jarren Duran CF | BOS
|11
|Ralph Lifshitz
|Simeon Woods Richardson SP | NYM
|12
|Chris Towers
|Trevor Rogers SP | MIA
|ROUND 9
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|1
|Chris Towers
|Sam Huff C | TEX
|2
|Ralph Lifshitz
|Joshua Lowe CF | TB
|3
|Chris Clegg
|Clarke Schmidt RP | NYY
|4
|Phil Ponebshek
|J.B. Bukauskas SP | ARI
|5
|Nick Mimikos
|Jordyn Adams CF | LAA
|6
|The Welsh
|Ed Howard SS | CHC
|7
|Frank Stampfl
|Josiah Gray SP | LAD
|8
|Ray Butler
|Lewin Diaz 1B | MIA
|9
|The Itch
|Heriberto Hernandez RF | TEX
|10
|Nick Ritrivi
|Robert Hassell CF | SD
|11
|Eric Cross
|Mick Abel SP | PHI
|12
|Scott White
|Luis CampusanoDH | SD
|ROUND 10
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|1
|Scott White
|Jonathan India 3B | CIN
|2
|Eric Cross
|Hudson Head CF | SD
|3
|Nick Ritrivi
|Seth Beer 1B | ARI
|4
|The Itch
|Francisco Alvarez C | NYM
|5
|Ray Butler
|Jesus Sanchez RF | TB
|6
|Frank Stampfl
|Deivi Garcia SP | NYY
|7
|The Welsh
|Cristian Hernandez SS | CHC
|8
|Nick Mimikos
|Travis Swaggerty CF | PIT
|9
|Phil Ponebshek
|Greg Jones SS | TB
|10
|Chris Clegg
|Michael Toglia 1B | COL
|11
|Ralph Lifshitz
|Gunnar Henderson SS | BAL
|12
|Chris Towers
|Bobby Dalbec 1B | BOS