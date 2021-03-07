Dynasty leagues are all about prospects, right?
Well ... not exactly. True, a steady trickle of prospects is what sustains a dynasty, first supplementing the core before eventually overtaking it, but the winning never happens if the core is never established. And so often in the breathless pursuit of the Next Big Thing, the last big thing already doing the thing gets passed over.
Still, it can be tricky to balance present and future in a dynasty league, whether in speculating how many prime years an established player has left, estimating how many years before a top prospect comes through (presuming he ever does), or wondering when exactly to seize upon a 30-something who could put you over the top. Fair to say it's an inexact science.
To that end, I've devised a rank list using an inexact process that considers these three factors for prospects and established players alike:
- Present value: What a player is expected to be in 2021
- Future value: What his peak looks like and how much peak he has left
- Confidence rating: How confident I am in him meeting his present and future value
Each factor is measured on a 1-to-5 score, with five being the best, and a player's ranking is primarily determined by adding the scores. Ties typically go to the younger player, but personal preference plays a role as well. The distinctions become less evident further down the list, so at some point subjectivity has to reign.
|Rank
|Player
|Age (on 7/1)
|Present
|Future
|Confidence
|1
Ronald Acuna ATL CF
|23
|5
|5
|5
|2
Juan Soto WAS LF
|22
|5
|5
|5
|3
Fernando Tatis SD SS
|22
|5
|5
|5
|4
Shane Bieber CLE SP
|26
|5
|5
|5
|5
Mike Trout LAA CF
|29
|5
|4
|5
|6
Mookie Betts LAD RF
|28
|5
|4
|5
|7
Trea Turner WAS SS
|28
|5
|4
|5
|8
Trevor Story COL SS
|28
|5
|4
|5
|9
Cody Bellinger LAD CF
|25
|5
|5
|4
|10
Christian Yelich MIL LF
|29
|5
|4
|4
|11
Jose Ramirez CLE 3B
|28
|5
|4
|4
|12
Francisco Lindor NYM SS
|27
|5
|4
|4
|13
Alex Bregman HOU 3B
|27
|5
|5
|3
|14
Gerrit Cole NYY SP
|30
|5
|3
|5
|15
Jacob deGrom NYM SP
|33
|5
|3
|5
|16
Aaron Nola PHI SP
|28
|5
|4
|4
|17
Lucas Giolito CHW SP
|26
|5
|5
|3
|18
Corey Seager LAD SS
|27
|5
|5
|3
|19
Freddie Freeman ATL 1B
|31
|5
|3
|5
|20
Bryce Harper PHI RF
|28
|4
|4
|5
|21
Manny Machado SD 3B
|28
|4
|4
|5
|22
Ozzie Albies ATL 2B
|24
|4
|4
|5
|23
Jack Flaherty STL SP
|25
|4
|5
|4
|24
Walker Buehler LAD SP
|26
|4
|5
|4
|25
Bo Bichette TOR SS
|23
|4
|5
|3
|26
Wander Franco TB SS
|20
|2
|5
|5
|27
Rafael Devers BOS 3B
|24
|4
|5
|3
|28
Kyle Tucker HOU LF
|24
|4
|5
|3
|29
Eloy Jimenez CHW LF
|24
|4
|5
|3
|30
Luis Castillo CIN SP
|28
|4
|4
|4
|31
Xander Bogaerts BOS SS
|28
|4
|4
|4
|32
Zac Gallen ARI SP
|25
|4
|4
|4
|33
Anthony Rendon LAA 3B
|31
|4
|3
|5
|34
Trevor Bauer LAD SP
|30
|5
|3
|3
|35
Luis Robert CHW CF
|23
|3
|5
|3
|36
Vladimir Guerrero TOR 1B
|22
|3
|5
|3
|37
Adalberto Mondesi KC SS
|25
|4
|5
|2
|38
Pete Alonso NYM 1B
|26
|4
|4
|3
|39
Yordan Alvarez HOU DH
|24
|4
|5
|2
|40
Keston Hiura MIL 2B
|24
|3
|5
|3
|41
Gleyber Torres NYY SS
|24
|3
|4
|4
|42
Brandon Woodruff MIL SP
|28
|4
|4
|3
|43
DJ LeMahieu NYY 2B
|32
|5
|2
|4
|44
Tim Anderson CHW SS
|28
|4
|4
|3
|45
MacKenzie Gore SD SP
|22
|2
|5
|4
|46
Andrew Vaughn CHW 1B
|23
|3
|5
|3
|47
Tyler Glasnow TB SP
|27
|4
|5
|2
|48
Corbin Burnes MIL SP
|26
|4
|5
|2
|49
Nolan Arenado STL 3B
|30
|5
|3
|2
|50
Yu Darvish SD SP
|34
|5
|1
|4
|51
Jarred Kelenic SEA CF
|21
|2
|5
|3
|52
Spencer Torkelson DET 3B
|21
|1
|5
|4
|53
Julio Rodriguez SEA RF
|20
|1
|5
|4
|54
Blake Snell SD SP
|28
|4
|4
|2
|55
Zach Plesac CLE SP
|26
|4
|4
|2
|56
Trent Grisham SD CF
|24
|3
|4
|3
|57
Chris Paddack SD SP
|25
|3
|5
|2
|58
Marcell Ozuna ATL LF
|30
|5
|3
|2
|59
Luke Voit NYY 1B
|30
|4
|3
|3
|60
Aaron Judge NYY RF
|29
|5
|3
|2
|61
J.T. Realmuto PHI C
|30
|4
|3
|3
|62
George Springer TOR CF
|31
|4
|2
|4
|63
Whit Merrifield KC 2B
|32
|4
|2
|4
|64
Max Fried ATL SP
|27
|3
|4
|3
|65
Ian Anderson ATL SP
|23
|3
|4
|3
|66
Sixto Sanchez MIA RP
|22
|3
|4
|3
|67
Jesus Luzardo OAK RP
|23
|3
|4
|3
|68
Adley Rutschman BAL C
|23
|2
|5
|3
|69
Carlos Correa HOU SS
|26
|3
|5
|2
|70
Matt Olson OAK 1B
|27
|3
|4
|3
|71
Jose Berrios MIN SP
|27
|3
|4
|3
|72
Javier Baez CHC SS
|28
|3
|4
|3
|73
Michael Conforto NYM RF
|28
|3
|3
|4
|74
Max Scherzer WAS SP
|36
|5
|1
|3
|75
Clayton Kershaw LAD SP
|33
|5
|1
|3
|76
Kenta Maeda MIN SP
|33
|5
|2
|2
|77
Luis Severino NYY SP
|27
|2
|5
|2
|78
Ketel Marte ARI 2B
|27
|3
|4
|2
|79
Cavan Biggio TOR 2B
|26
|3
|3
|3
|80
Randy Arozarena TB CF
|26
|3
|4
|2
|81
Austin Meadows TB RF
|26
|3
|4
|2
|82
Brandon Lowe TB 2B
|26
|3
|4
|2
|83
Dominic Smith NYM LF
|26
|3
|4
|2
|84
Jo Adell LAA CF
|22
|2
|5
|2
|85
Carlos Carrasco NYM SP
|34
|4
|1
|4
|86
Jose Abreu CHW 1B
|34
|4
|1
|4
|87
Nick Castellanos CIN RF
|29
|4
|3
|2
|88
Josh Hader MIL RP
|27
|4
|3
|2
|89
Dansby Swanson ATL SS
|27
|3
|3
|3
|90
C.J. Abrams SD SS
|20
|1
|5
|3
|91
Austin Martin TOR SS
|22
|1
|5
|3
|92
Marco Luciano SF SS
|19
|1
|5
|3
|93
Bobby Witt KC SS
|21
|1
|5
|3
|94
Eugenio Suarez CIN 3B
|29
|4
|3
|2
|95
Dinelson Lamet SD SP
|28
|4
|4
|1
|96
Dylan Bundy LAA SP
|28
|4
|3
|2
|97
Stephen Strasburg WAS SP
|32
|4
|2
|3
|98
Starling Marte MIA CF
|32
|3
|2
|4
|99
J.D. Martinez BOS DH
|33
|4
|2
|3
|100
Hyun-Jin Ryu TOR SP
|34
|4
|1
|4
|101
Jose Altuve HOU 2B
|31
|4
|3
|2
|102
Kyle Hendricks CHC SP
|31
|4
|2
|3
|103
Zack Wheeler PHI SP
|31
|3
|2
|4
|104
Sonny Gray CIN SP
|31
|4
|2
|3
|105
Yoan Moncada CHW 3B
|26
|3
|4
|2
|106
Lourdes Gurriel TOR LF
|27
|3
|3
|3
|107
Lance McCullers HOU SP
|27
|3
|4
|2
|108
Ke'Bryan Hayes PIT LF
|24
|3
|4
|2
|109
Alec Bohm PHI 3B
|24
|3
|4
|2
|110
Dylan Carlson STL 1B
|22
|3
|5
|1
|111
Alex Kirilloff MIN RF
|23
|2
|5
|2
|112
Mike Soroka ATL SP
|23
|3
|4
|2
|113
Julio Urias LAD SP
|24
|3
|4
|2
|114
Michael Kopech CHW SP
|25
|2
|5
|2
|115
Nate Pearson TOR SP
|24
|2
|5
|2
|116
Anthony Rizzo CHC 1B
|31
|4
|3
|2
|117
Matt Chapman OAK 3B
|28
|3
|4
|2
|118
Joey Gallo TEX RF
|27
|3
|4
|2
|119
Jeff McNeil NYM 2B
|29
|3
|3
|3
|120
Ryan Mountcastle BAL 1B
|24
|3
|4
|2
|121
Triston McKenzie CLE RP
|23
|3
|4
|2
|122
Nick Madrigal CHW 2B
|24
|3
|4
|2
|123
Sandy Alcantara MIA SP
|25
|3
|3
|3
|124
Will Smith LAD C
|26
|3
|4
|2
|125
Franmil Reyes CLE DH
|25
|3
|4
|2
|126
German Marquez COL SP
|26
|3
|4
|2
|127
Dustin May LAD SP
|23
|3
|4
|2
|128
Tony Gonsolin LAD SP
|27
|3
|4
|2
|129
Lance Lynn CHW SP
|34
|4
|1
|3
|130
Teoscar Hernandez TOR CF
|28
|3
|4
|1
|131
Mike Yastrzemski SF CF
|30
|3
|3
|2
|132
Zack Greinke HOU SP
|37
|4
|1
|3
|133
Chris Sale BOS SP
|32
|2
|5
|1
|134
Noah Syndergaard NYM SP
|28
|2
|4
|2
|135
Charlie Blackmon COL RF
|34
|4
|1
|3
|136
Giancarlo Stanton NYY DH
|31
|4
|2
|2
|137
Liam Hendriks CHW RP
|32
|4
|2
|2
|138
James Karinchak CLE RP
|25
|4
|3
|1
|139
Edwin Diaz NYM RP
|27
|4
|3
|1
|140
Gavin Lux LAD 2B
|23
|2
|5
|1
|141
Tarik Skubal DET SP
|24
|3
|4
|1
|142
Joey Bart SF C
|24
|2
|4
|2
|143
Casey Mize DET SP
|24
|2
|5
|1
|144
Spencer Howard PHI RP
|24
|2
|5
|1
|145
Max Muncy LAD 1B
|30
|3
|2
|3
|146
Willson Contreras CHC C
|29
|3
|2
|3
|147
Salvador Perez KC C
|31
|3
|1
|4
|148
Matt Manning DET SP
|23
|1
|5
|2
|149
Logan Gilbert SEA RP
|24
|1
|5
|2
|150
Jasson Dominguez NYY CF
|18
|1
|5
|2