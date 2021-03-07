Dynasty leagues are all about prospects, right?

Well ... not exactly. True, a steady trickle of prospects is what sustains a dynasty, first supplementing the core before eventually overtaking it, but the winning never happens if the core is never established. And so often in the breathless pursuit of the Next Big Thing, the last big thing already doing the thing gets passed over.

Still, it can be tricky to balance present and future in a dynasty league, whether in speculating how many prime years an established player has left, estimating how many years before a top prospect comes through (presuming he ever does), or wondering when exactly to seize upon a 30-something who could put you over the top. Fair to say it's an inexact science.

To that end, I've devised a rank list using an inexact process that considers these three factors for prospects and established players alike:

Present value: What a player is expected to be in 2021

Future value: What his peak looks like and how much peak he has left

Confidence rating: How confident I am in him meeting his present and future value



Each factor is measured on a 1-to-5 score, with five being the best, and a player's ranking is primarily determined by adding the scores. Ties typically go to the younger player, but personal preference plays a role as well. The distinctions become less evident further down the list, so at some point subjectivity has to reign.