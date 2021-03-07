juan-soto.jpg

Dynasty leagues are all about prospects, right?

Well ... not exactly. True, a steady trickle of prospects is what sustains a dynasty, first supplementing the core before eventually overtaking it, but the winning never happens if the core is never established. And so often in the breathless pursuit of the Next Big Thing, the last big thing already doing the thing gets passed over.

Still, it can be tricky to balance present and future in a dynasty league, whether in speculating how many prime years an established player has left, estimating how many years before a top prospect comes through (presuming he ever does), or wondering when exactly to seize upon a 30-something who could put you over the top. Fair to say it's an inexact science.

To that end, I've devised a rank list using an inexact process that considers these three factors for prospects and established players alike:

  1. Present value: What a player is expected to be in 2021
  2. Future value: What his peak looks like and how much peak he has left
  3. Confidence rating: How confident I am in him meeting his present and future value

Each factor is measured on a 1-to-5 score, with five being the best, and a player's ranking is primarily determined by adding the scores. Ties typically go to the younger player, but personal preference plays a role as well. The distinctions become less evident further down the list, so at some point subjectivity has to reign.

Top 150 for dynasty leagues
RankPlayerAge (on 7/1)PresentFutureConfidence
1
headshot-image
Ronald Acuna ATL CF
235 5 5
2
headshot-image
Juan Soto WAS LF
22 5 5 5
3
headshot-image
Fernando Tatis SD SS
22 5 5 5
4
headshot-image
Shane Bieber CLE SP
26 5 5 5
5
headshot-image
Mike Trout LAA CF
29 5 4 5
6
headshot-image
Mookie Betts LAD RF
28 5 4 5
7
headshot-image
Trea Turner WAS SS
28 5 4 5
8
headshot-image
Trevor Story COL SS
28 5 4 5
9
headshot-image
Cody Bellinger LAD CF
25 5 5 4
10
headshot-image
Christian Yelich MIL LF
29 5 4 4
11
headshot-image
Jose Ramirez CLE 3B
28 5 4 4
12
headshot-image
Francisco Lindor NYM SS
27 5 4 4
13
headshot-image
Alex Bregman HOU 3B
27 5 5 3
14
headshot-image
Gerrit Cole NYY SP
30 5 35
15
headshot-image
Jacob deGrom NYM SP
33 535
16
headshot-image
Aaron Nola PHI SP
28 5 44
17
headshot-image
Lucas Giolito CHW SP
26 5 53
18
headshot-image
Corey Seager LAD SS
27 5 5 3
19
headshot-image
Freddie Freeman ATL 1B
31535
20
headshot-image
Bryce Harper PHI RF
28 4 45
21
headshot-image
Manny Machado SD 3B
2844 5
22
headshot-image
Ozzie Albies ATL 2B
2444 5
23
headshot-image
Jack Flaherty STL SP
2545 4
24
headshot-image
Walker Buehler LAD SP
264 5 4
25
headshot-image
Bo Bichette TOR SS
23 4 53
26
headshot-image
Wander Franco TB SS
20255
27
headshot-image
Rafael Devers BOS 3B
24 4 5 3
28
headshot-image
Kyle Tucker HOU LF
24453
29
headshot-image
Eloy Jimenez CHW LF
24 4 5 3
30
headshot-image
Luis Castillo CIN SP
28 4 44
31
headshot-image
Xander Bogaerts BOS SS
28 4 44
32
headshot-image
Zac Gallen ARI SP
25 4 4 4
33
headshot-image
Anthony Rendon LAA 3B
31 4 35
34
headshot-image
Trevor Bauer LAD SP
3053 3
35
headshot-image
Luis Robert CHW CF
233 5 3
36
headshot-image
Vladimir Guerrero TOR 1B
223 5 3
37
headshot-image
Adalberto Mondesi KC SS
2545 2
38
headshot-image
Pete Alonso NYM 1B
26 4 4 3
39
headshot-image
Yordan Alvarez HOU DH
24 4 5 2
40
headshot-image
Keston Hiura MIL 2B
243 5 3
41
headshot-image
Gleyber Torres NYY SS
24 3 44
42
headshot-image
Brandon Woodruff MIL SP
28 4 43
43
headshot-image
DJ LeMahieu NYY 2B
32524
44
headshot-image
Tim Anderson CHW SS
2844 3
45
headshot-image
MacKenzie Gore SD SP
2225 4
46
headshot-image
Andrew Vaughn CHW 1B
233 5 3
47
headshot-image
Tyler Glasnow TB SP
27 4 52
48
headshot-image
Corbin Burnes MIL SP
26 4 52
49
headshot-image
Nolan Arenado STL 3B
3053 2
50
headshot-image
Yu Darvish SD SP
34514
51
headshot-image
Jarred Kelenic SEA CF
2125 3
52
headshot-image
Spencer Torkelson DET 3B
2115 4
53
headshot-image
Julio Rodriguez SEA RF
2015 4
54
headshot-image
Blake Snell SD SP
28 4 42
55
headshot-image
Zach Plesac CLE SP
26 4 4 2
56
headshot-image
Trent Grisham SD CF
243 4 3
57
headshot-image
Chris Paddack SD SP
25352
58
headshot-image
Marcell Ozuna ATL LF
30532
59
headshot-image
Luke Voit NYY 1B
30 4 3 3
60
headshot-image
Aaron Judge NYY RF
29532
61
headshot-image
J.T. Realmuto PHI C
30 4 3 3
62
headshot-image
George Springer TOR CF
31424
63
headshot-image
Whit Merrifield KC 2B
32 4 2 4
64
headshot-image
Max Fried ATL SP
273 4 3
65
headshot-image
Ian Anderson ATL SP
233 4 3
66
headshot-image
Sixto Sanchez MIA RP
22343
67
headshot-image
Jesus Luzardo OAK RP
23 3 4 3
68
headshot-image
Adley Rutschman BAL C
232 5 3
69
headshot-image
Carlos Correa HOU SS
263 5 2
70
headshot-image
Matt Olson OAK 1B
27 3 4 3
71
headshot-image
Jose Berrios MIN SP
27 3 4 3
72
headshot-image
Javier Baez CHC SS
28 3 4 3
73
headshot-image
Michael Conforto NYM RF
2833 4
74
headshot-image
Max Scherzer WAS SP
36 5 1 3
75
headshot-image
Clayton Kershaw LAD SP
33513
76
headshot-image
Kenta Maeda MIN SP
3352 2
77
headshot-image
Luis Severino NYY SP
27 25 2
78
headshot-image
Ketel Marte ARI 2B
27342
79
headshot-image
Cavan Biggio TOR 2B
263 3 3
80
headshot-image
Randy Arozarena TB CF
263 4 2
81
headshot-image
Austin Meadows TB RF
26 3 4 2
82
headshot-image
Brandon Lowe TB 2B
263 4 2
83
headshot-image
Dominic Smith NYM LF
26 3 4 2
84
headshot-image
Jo Adell LAA CF
22252
85
headshot-image
Carlos Carrasco NYM SP
34 4 14
86
headshot-image
Jose Abreu CHW 1B
3441 4
87
headshot-image
Nick Castellanos CIN RF
2943 2
88
headshot-image
Josh Hader MIL RP
27 4 3 2
89
headshot-image
Dansby Swanson ATL SS
27 3 33
90
headshot-image
C.J. Abrams SD SS
20153
91
headshot-image
Austin Martin TOR SS
22153
92
headshot-image
Marco Luciano SF SS
1915 3
93
headshot-image
Bobby Witt KC SS
2115 3
94
headshot-image
Eugenio Suarez CIN 3B
2943 2
95
headshot-image
Dinelson Lamet SD SP
28 4 4 1
96
headshot-image
Dylan Bundy LAA SP
28 4 3 2
97
headshot-image
Stephen Strasburg WAS SP
32423
98
headshot-image
Starling Marte MIA CF
32324
99
headshot-image
J.D. Martinez BOS DH
33423
100
headshot-image
Hyun-Jin Ryu TOR SP
34414
101
headshot-image
Jose Altuve HOU 2B
3143 2
102
headshot-image
Kyle Hendricks CHC SP
31 4 23
103
headshot-image
Zack Wheeler PHI SP
31 324
104
headshot-image
Sonny Gray CIN SP
31 4 2 3
105
headshot-image
Yoan Moncada CHW 3B
26 3 4 2
106
headshot-image
Lourdes Gurriel TOR LF
2733 3
107
headshot-image
Lance McCullers HOU SP
27342
108
headshot-image
Ke'Bryan Hayes PIT LF
24 3 4 2
109
headshot-image
Alec Bohm PHI 3B
24 3 42
110
headshot-image
Dylan Carlson STL 1B
223 5 1
111
headshot-image
Alex Kirilloff MIN RF
232 5 2
112
headshot-image
Mike Soroka ATL SP
23 3 42
113
headshot-image
Julio Urias LAD SP
24 3 4 2
114
headshot-image
Michael Kopech CHW SP
252 5 2
115
headshot-image
Nate Pearson TOR SP
2425 2
116
headshot-image
Anthony Rizzo CHC 1B
3143 2
117
headshot-image
Matt Chapman OAK 3B
28342
118
headshot-image
Joey Gallo TEX RF
27342
119
headshot-image
Jeff McNeil NYM 2B
2933 3
120
headshot-image
Ryan Mountcastle BAL 1B
243 4 2
121
headshot-image
Triston McKenzie CLE RP
23342
122
headshot-image
Nick Madrigal CHW 2B
24 3 42
123
headshot-image
Sandy Alcantara MIA SP
253 3 3
124
headshot-image
Will Smith LAD C
26 3 4 2
125
headshot-image
Franmil Reyes CLE DH
25 3 4 2
126
headshot-image
German Marquez COL SP
26 3 42
127
headshot-image
Dustin May LAD SP
23342
128
headshot-image
Tony Gonsolin LAD SP
27 3 4 2
129
headshot-image
Lance Lynn CHW SP
3441 3
130
headshot-image
Teoscar Hernandez TOR CF
28 3 41
131
headshot-image
Mike Yastrzemski SF CF
3033 2
132
headshot-image
Zack Greinke HOU SP
37 4 13
133
headshot-image
Chris Sale BOS SP
32251
134
headshot-image
Noah Syndergaard NYM SP
28 2 4 2
135
headshot-image
Charlie Blackmon COL RF
34413
136
headshot-image
Giancarlo Stanton NYY DH
31422
137
headshot-image
Liam Hendriks CHW RP
3242 2
138
headshot-image
James Karinchak CLE RP
25 431
139
headshot-image
Edwin Diaz NYM RP
27431
140
headshot-image
Gavin Lux LAD 2B
23251
141
headshot-image
Tarik Skubal DET SP
24 3 41
142
headshot-image
Joey Bart SF C
24242
143
headshot-image
Casey Mize DET SP
24251
144
headshot-image
Spencer Howard PHI RP
24251
145
headshot-image
Max Muncy LAD 1B
30323
146
headshot-image
Willson Contreras CHC C
2932 3
147
headshot-image
Salvador Perez KC C
31314
148
headshot-image
Matt Manning DET SP
231 5 2
149
headshot-image
Logan Gilbert SEA RP
24 15 2
150
headshot-image
Jasson Dominguez NYY CF
1815 2