Tiers have become a staple in Fantasy Baseball, demonstrating the distribution of talent at each position and thereby signaling when you should target a particular one to maximize the impact of each pick.

But they're not as helpful in an era when output is fairly balanced between the positions. No, what should be guiding your picks more than positional scarcity, at least in a Rotisserie league or any other that uses categories rather than points, is statistical scarcity.

In such a league, you need to vary the types of production you're getting. You need batting average help. You need home run help. You need stolen base help. Those three aren't available in equal measure.

It's true you also need RBI help and run help, at least in a standard 5x5 leagues, but those particular contributions are so tied to playing time and batting order and other factors beyond a player's control that I don't even want to get sidetracked by them. I want to look at skills, and I want to look at them in a way that reveals the relative scarcity of each.

I'm mostly interested in doing it for hitters. Generally, their skills are better defined than pitchers', and their production isn't as contingent on usage or health. On the hitting side, balancing those three contributions -- batting average, home runs and stolen bases-- is critical for Roto success, but it can be difficult to visualize where scarcities are developing mid-draft.

So for each of my top 150 hitters, I've assigned a letter grade for what I consider to be his most likely outcome in each of those pivotal categories. Some might have the upside for more, but again, I'm playing to the most-likely scenario here. Within each category, I've then grouped players by letter grade while also revealing each player's average draft position (or ADP, according to FantasyPros) so that you know, say, how late you can still get an A-grade base-stealer.

Fantasy Baseball Draft Kit Your ultimate baseball draft guide Dominate your Fantasy Baseball draft with our free Draft Kit, which gives you must-have sleepers, breakouts, busts, and rankings. Plus see the top players at each position, complete with winning projections. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Baseball Draft Kit" and other CBS Sports marketing promotions. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

There are far fewer of those than A-grade home run hitters, as you can see for yourself.

Batting Average

Grade A batting average sources

Grade B batting average sources

Grade C batting average sources

Home Runs

Grade A home run sources

ADP Player BA HR SB 49 Aaron Judge, OF C A+ D 110 Giancarlo Stanton, DH C A+ F 133 Joey Gallo, OF D A+ D 1 Ronald Acuna, OF B A A 2 Fernando Tatis, SS B A A 4 Juan Soto, OF A A B 5 Mike Trout, OF A A C 10 Christian Yelich, OF B A B 11 Jose Ramirez, 3B B A B 12 Trevor Story, SS B A B 13 Freddie Freeman, 1B A A D 15 Cody Bellinger, 1B/OF C A C 17 Bryce Harper, OF B A C 20 Manny Machado, 3B B A C 35 Eloy Jimenez, OF B A F 44 Marcell Ozuna, OF A A F 45 George Springer, OF B A D 52 Pete Alonso, 1B D A F 57 Luke Voit, 1B C A F 71 Eugenio Suarez, 3B C A F 81 Yordan Alvarez, DH B A F 83 Nick Castellanos, OF B A F 84 Matt Olson, 1B D A F 88 Nelson Cruz, DH B A F 89 J.D. Martinez, DH B A F 96 Max Muncy, 1B/2B/3B C A F 102 Matt Chapman, 3B C A F 142 Rhys Hoskins, 1B D A F 143 Jorge Soler, DH C A F 146 Gary Sanchez, C D A F 151 Franmil Reyes, DH C A F 176 Miguel Sano, 1B D A F 181 Josh Donaldson, 3B C A F 344 Hunter Renfroe, OF D A D

Grade B home run sources

ADP Player BA HR SB 3 Mookie Betts, OF A B B 8 Trea Turner, SS B B A 16 Francisco Lindor, SS B B B 23 Bo Bichette, SS B B C 25 DJ LeMahieu, 1B/2B/3B A B D 29 Xander Bogaerts, SS B B D 30 Anthony Rendon, 3B A B D 32 Nolan Arenado, 3B B B F 34 Corey Seager, SS A B F 36 Alex Bregman, 3B B B D 37 Jose Abreu, 1B B B F 38 Kyle Tucker, OF C B B 39 Rafael Devers, 3B B B D 41 Luis Robert, OF D B B 48 J.T. Realmuto, C C B D 61 Gleyber Torres, SS B B D 62 Randy Arozarena, OF C B C 67 Keston Hiura, 2B C B C 68 Brandon Lowe, 2B/OF C B D 70 Michael Conforto, OF B B D 75 Paul Goldschmidt, 1B B B D 78 Javier Baez, SS C B C 80 Teoscar Hernandez, OF C B D 87 Salvador Perez, C C B F 91 Austin Meadows, OF B B D 92 Lourdes Gurriel, OF B B D 98 Anthony Rizzo, 1B B B D 104 Will Smith, C C B F 111 Kris Bryant, 3B B B F 113 Dominic Smith, 1B/OF B B F 115 Mike Yastrzemski, OF B B D 117 Byron Buxton, OF D B B 120 Carlos Correa, SS B B F 121 Eddie Rosario, OF B B D 123 Mike Moustakas, 1B/2B C B F 124 Wil Myers, OF C B C 132 Josh Bell, 1B C B F 137 Kyle Lewis, OF C B C 150 Ian Happ, OF C B D 157 Trey Mancini, OF B B F 161 Anthony Santander, OF C B F 166 Max Kepler, OF D B D 172 Clint Frazier, OF C B D 188 Kyle Schwarber, OF D B F 209 Jared Walsh, 1B C B F 211 Mitch Garver, C C B F 213 Austin Riley, 3B D B F 215 Carlos Santana, 1B D B F 233 Andrew Vaughn, 1B C B F 239 Paul DeJong, SS D B D 253 Kole Calhoun, OF D B D 278 Bobby Dalbec, 1B D B F 287 Rowdy Tellez, 1B C B F 289 Joc Pederson, OF D B F 310 C.J. Cron, 1B C B F 324 Justin Upton, OF D B D 345 Adam Duvall, OF D B F 397 Sam Hilliard, OF D B C 472 Tyler O'Neill, OF D B D

Grade C home run sources

ADP Player BA HR SB 33 Ozzie Albies, 2B B C C 47 Tim Anderson, SS A C C 54 Vladimir Guerrero, 1B B C F 59 Cavan Biggio, 2B/3B/OF D C C 65 Trent Grisham, OF C C B 73 Charlie Blackmon, OF A C D 77 Ketel Marte, 2B A C D 86 Yoan Moncada, 3B B C C 90 Jose Altuve, 2B A C D 105 Dansby Swanson, SS B C C 107 Alec Bohm, 3B B C F 112 Willson Contreras, C C C F 127 Tommy Pham, OF C C B 130 Yasmani Grandal, C D C F 131 Marcus Semien, SS C C C 135 Travis d'Arnaud, C B C F 139 Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B B C C 144 Ramon Laureano, OF C C C 147 Michael Brantley, OF A C D 148 Eric Hosmer, 1B C C D 152 Gio Urshela, 3B A C F 155 Ryan Mountcastle, 1B/OF B C F 156 Dylan Moore 2B/OF D C A 162 Didi Gregorius, SS B C D 164 Dylan Carlson, OF C C C 173 Shohei Ohtani, DH B C C 177 A.J. Pollock, OF C C C 196 Justin Turner, 3B A C F 198 Christian Walker, 1B C C D 202 Jarred Kelenic, OF B C C 214 Andrew McCutchen, OF C C C 218 Jesse Winker, OF C C F 226 Hunter Dozier 1B/OF C C D 227 Brian Anderson, 3B C C F 230 J.D. Davis, 3B B C F 232 Kyle Seager, 3B D C F 237 Gavin Lux, 2B C C D 238 Alex Kirilloff, OF B C F 243 Aaron Hicks, OF D C C 246 Mitch Haniger, OF C C D 247 Mark Canha, OF C C D 260 Eduardo Escobar, 3B C C F 261 Willi Castro, SS B C D 263 Wander Franco, SS B C D 279 Jeimer Candelario, 1B/3B B C F 333 Joey Votto, 1B B C F 346 Jonathan Schoop, 2B C C F 380 Nate Lowe, 1B C C F 412 Brendan Rodgers, 2B C C C

Stolen Bases

Grade A stolen base sources

ADP Player BA HR SB 27 Adalberto Mondesi, SS C D A+ 1 Ronald Acuna, OF B A A 2 Fernando Tatis, SS B A A 8 Trea Turner, SS B B A 42 Whit Merrifield, 2B/OF B D A 156 Dylan Moore 2B/OF D C A 185 Jonathan Villar, 2B/SS D D A 269 Jon Berti, 2B/OF C F A

Grade B stolen base sources

ADP Player BA HR SB 3 Mookie Betts, OF A B B 4 Juan Soto, OF A A B 10 Christian Yelich, OF B A B 11 Jose Ramirez, 3B B A B 12 Trevor Story, SS B A B 16 Francisco Lindor, SS B B B 38 Kyle Tucker, OF C B B 41 Luis Robert, OF D B B 51 Starling Marte, OF B D B 65 Trent Grisham, OF C C B 117 Byron Buxton, OF D B B 127 Tommy Pham, OF C C B 138 Tommy Edman, 3B/SS/OF B D B 160 Victor Robles, OF D D B 183 Nick Madrigal, 2B A F B 189 Andres Gimenez, 2B/3B/SS C D B 224 Raimel Tapia, OF B F B 234 Leody Taveras, OF D D B 272 Manuel Margot, OF C F B 284 Garrett Hampson, 2B/OF C D B 338 Elvis Andrus, SS C F B 339 Myles Straw, OF C F B

Grade C stolen base sources