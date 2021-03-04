To tier a position means to bundle players with a similar projected outcome, creating an alternate form of rankings that will better serve you on Draft Day. Knowing which position to target means knowing where the biggest drop-off is coming, and having tiers will make it immediately apparent during the heat of the draft.

Below are the relief pitcher tiers for 2021, with an emphasis on closers specifically.

The Elite: Josh Hader, Liam Hendriks

The Near-Elite: Aroldis Chapman, James Karinchak, Edwin Diaz

The Next-Best Things: Brad Hand, Kirby Yates

The Fallback Options: Kenley Jansen, Raisel Iglesias, Craig Kimbrel, Ryan Pressly

The Last Resorts: Drew Pomeranz, Trevor Rosenthal, Devin Williams, Nick Anderson, Amir Garrett, Rafael Montero, Richard Rodriguez, Jake Diekman

The Deep-Leaguers: Greg Holland, Joakim Soria, Daniel Bard, Archie Bradley, Matt Barnes, Taylor Rogers, Mark Melancon, Jordan Hicks, Will Smith, Yimi Garcia, Jose Leclerc, Matt Wisler, Giovanny Gallegos, Alex Colome

The Next in Line: Lucas Sims, Anthony Bass, Stefan Crichton, Tanner Rainey, Jordan Romano, Seth Lugo, Aaron Bummer, Josh Staumont, Hunter Harvey, Jonathan Hernandez, Brusdar Graterol, Alex Reyes, Demarcus Evans, Hector Neris, Peter Fairbanks, Diego Castillo