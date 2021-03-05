To tier a position means to group players with a similar projected outcome, creating an alternate form of rankings that will better serve you on Draft Day. Tiers make it immediately apparent during the heat of the draft where the drop-off is coming next so that you'll know which position to target with each and every pick.

Below are the relief pitcher tiers for 2021, with an emphasis on closers specifically.

The Elite: Josh Hader, Liam Hendriks

The Near-Elite: Aroldis Chapman, James Karinchak, Edwin Diaz

The Next-Best Things: Brad Hand, Trevor Rosenthal, Kirby Yates

The Fallback Options: Kenley Jansen, Raisel Iglesias, Craig Kimbrel, Ryan Pressly

The Last Resorts: Devin Williams, Nick Anderson, Will Smith, Amir Garrett, Drew Pomeranz, Rafael Montero

The Deep-Leaguers: Richard Rodriguez, Greg Holland, Joakim Soria, Daniel Bard, Archie Bradley, Matt Barnes, Taylor Rogers, Jordan Hicks, Jose Leclerc, Mark Melancon, Yimi Garcia, Jake McGee, Giovanny Gallegos, Alex Colome, Anthony Bass

The Next in Line: Matt Wisler, Jake Diekman, Lucas Sims, Stefan Crichton, Tanner Rainey, Jordan Romano, Aaron Bummer, Josh Staumont, Hunter Harvey, Jonathan Hernandez, Brusdar Graterol, Alex Reyes, Hector Neris, Diego Castillo, Peter Fairbanks