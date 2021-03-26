To tier a position means to bundle players with a similar projected outcome, creating an alternate form of rankings that will better serve you on Draft Day. Tiers make it immediately apparent during the heat of the draft where the drop-off is coming next so that you'll know which position to target with each and every pick.

Below are the relief pitcher tiers for 2021, with an emphasis on closers specifically.

The Elite: Josh Hader, Liam Hendriks

The Near-Elite: Aroldis Chapman, Edwin Diaz

The Next-Best Things: Brad Hand, Trevor Rosenthal, James Karinchak

The Fallback Options: Kenley Jansen, Raisel Iglesias, Ryan Pressly, Jordan Romano, Will Smith

The Last Resorts: Devin Williams, Amir Garrett, Rafael Montero, Craig Kimbrel, Greg Holland, Joakim Soria, Daniel Bard

The Deep-Leaguers: Emilio Pagan, Archie Bradley, Matt Barnes, Alex Colome, Taylor Rogers, Jordan Hicks, Anthony Bass, Jake McGee, Tanner Scott, Bryan Garcia, Kyle Crick, Matt Bush

The Next in Line: Mark Melancon, Drew Pomeranz, Richard Rodriguez, Yimi Garcia, Giovanny Gallegos, Lucas Sims, Tanner Rainey, Gregory Soto, Diego Castillo, Peter Fairbanks, Nick Wittgren, Ian Kennedy, Matt Wisler, Aaron Bummer, Josh Staumont, Hector Neris, Stefan Crichton, Adam Ottavino, Jose Alvarado, Chris Martin, David Bednar

