To tier a position means to bundle players with a similar projected outcome, creating an alternate form of rankings that will better serve you on Draft Day. Knowing which position to target means knowing where the biggest drop-off is coming, and having tiers will make it immediately apparent during the heat of the draft.

Tiers 2.0: Catcher | First base | Third base | Shortstop | Outfield | Starting pitcher | Relief pitcher

Below are the second base tiers for 2021, depicting a position with few assurances at the top and little to fall back on later.

The Elite: DJ LeMahieu

The Near-Elite: Ozzie Albies, Whit Merrifield

The Next-Best Things: Ketel Marte, Jose Altuve, Cavan Biggio, Keston Hiura, Brandon Lowe, Max Muncy, Jeff McNeil, Mike Moustakas

The Fallback Options: Nick Madrigal, Dylan Moore, David Fletcher†

The Last Resorts: Andres Gimenez, Chris Taylor, Tommy La Stella, Jake Cronenworth

The Deep-Leaguers: Jean Segura, Nick Solak, Jonathan Villar^, Gavin Lux, Scott Kingery, Jon Berti^, Ty France, Cesar Hernandez† Garrett Hampson, Kolten Wong, Brendan Rodgers

The Leftovers: Joey Wendle, Jazz Chisholm, Jurickson Profar, Ryan McMahon, Starlin Castro, Jonathan Schoop, Rougned Odor, Wilmer Flores, Luis Arraez, Donovan Solano, Hanser Alberto, Luis Urias, Shed Long, Niko Goodrum, Dee Strange-Gordon, Adam Frazier, Nico Hoerner, Kevin Newman

^ one tier lower in points leagues

† one tier lower in categories leagues