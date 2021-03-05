To tier a position means to group players with a similar projected outcome, creating an alternate form of rankings that will better serve you on Draft Day. Tiers make it immediately apparent during the heat of the draft where the drop-off is coming next so that you'll know which position to target with each and every pick.

Below are the second base tiers for 2021, depicting a position with few assurances at the top and little to fall back on later.

The Elite: DJ LeMahieu

The Near-Elite: Ozzie Albies, Whit Merrifield

The Next-Best Things: Ketel Marte, Jose Altuve, Cavan Biggio, Keston Hiura, Brandon Lowe, Max Muncy, Jeff McNeil, Mike Moustakas

The Fallback Options: Dylan Moore, Nick Madrigal, David Fletcher†

The Last Resorts: Andres Gimenez, Jake Cronenworth, Nick Solak

The Deep-Leaguers: Jean Segura, Chris Taylor, Jonathan Villar^, Gavin Lux, Scott Kingery, Jon Berti^, Ty France, Cesar Hernandez†, Garrett Hampson, Kolten Wong, Brendan Rodgers, Tommy La Stella

The Leftovers: Joey Wendle, Jazz Chisholm, Ryan McMahon, Enrique Hernandez, Jurickson Profar, Starlin Castro, Jonathan Schoop, Rougned Odor, Nico Hoerner, Kevin Newman

^ one tier lower in points leagues

† one tier lower in categories leagues