To tier a position means to bundle players with a similar projected outcome, creating an alternate form of rankings that will better serve you on Draft Day. Tiers make it immediately apparent during the heat of the draft where the drop-off is coming next so that you'll know which position to target with each and every pick.

Below are the second base tiers for 2021, depicting a position with few assurances at the top but some interesting targets later.

The Elite: DJ LeMahieu

The Near-Elite: Whit Merrifield, Ozzie Albies

The Next-Best Things: Ketel Marte, Jose Altuve, Cavan Biggio, Keston Hiura, Brandon Lowe, Max Muncy, Jeff McNeil, Mike Moustakas, Dylan Moore^

The Fallback Options: Nick Madrigal, David Fletcher†, Andres Gimenez^

The Last Resorts: Jake Cronenworth, Ty France, Nick Solak

The Deep-Leaguers: Jean Segura, Jonathan Villar^, Gavin Lux, Brendan Rodgers, Kolten Wong, Jon Berti^, Garrett Hampson^, Cesar Hernandez†, Tommy La Stella, Chris Taylor

The Leftovers: Joey Wendle, Josh Rojas, Nico Hoerner, Scott Kingery, Ryan McMahon, Enrique Hernandez, Jurickson Profar, Jazz Chisholm, Starlin Castro, Jonathan Schoop

^ one tier lower in points leagues

† one tier lower in categories leagues

