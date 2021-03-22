When we talk about "average draft position" in Fantasy Baseball, we're not talking about a static number. A player's ADP is constantly changing as a result of thousands of drafts, stretching back to October. Obviously, a lot can happen between October and April, and ADP helps capture that, but it's always going to be a lagging indicator of where a player is being drafted.

Thankfully, the NFC ADP site allows you to filter draft data by time ranges, giving us a much better idea of who is moving up and down in draft cost as the season draws near. It's still imperfect, and you don't want to marry your draft approach to ADP, because each draft is its own thing, but there's a lot of value in being able to compare who has moved up over the past week's worth of drafts, as well as comparing the past month to earlier periods.

I'll be doing both this week, first starting with five notable players being drafted inside of the top 200 in ADP who have risen the most in ADP over the last week compared to the previous two weeks. Later on, I've got the 15 biggest ADP risers from February to March.

Here's who's got the helium:

Victor Robles -- Last week: 126.15

Robles has been hitting in the leadoff spot this spring, and the rise in ADP is all about the hope that's where he stays. He's hitting .286/.375/.629 with four homers and four steals, though he also has 14 strikeouts in 13 games, which is less than ideal. Ultimately, much of Robles' appeal is tied up into what could be 35-steal potential, and if he stays at the top of the lineup, his chances of surpassing that total go up by quite a bit.

Andres Gimenez -- Last week: 138.94

Early on in spring, there was some concern that Gimenez may not even break camp with cash-conscious Cleveland. Now, however, it looks like he might just hit at the top of the lineup to start the season. That part isn't guaranteed, but it seems all but assured that he will be in the opening day lineup at shortstop, and his speed alone makes him worth targeting for Fantasy. He swiped eight bases in just 49 games last season, and had 28 in 117 games at Double-A in 2019. I have questions about whether Gimenez will hit enough to force his way to the top of the lineup -- and his 62.4% success rate on steals in the minors is a little worrisome -- but it makes sense to see if the upside he showed in 2020 was real.

Is Shohei Ohtani a cheat code? We also talk Bobby Witt Jr. and more on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 Podcast. Keep up with us and everything baseball and subscribe here.

Shohei Ohtani -- Last week: 159.09

Maybe this is too low? Ohtani had a first Sunday, starting as the leadoff hitter for the Angels the same day he made a spring start. And he was excellent in both parts, going 2 for 2 with a walk as a hitter and striking out five with two walks in four innings on the mound. He's crushing the ball, and his stuff is all the way back to where it was before Tommy John surgery. If the Angels are actually willing to let him hit something like everyday while pitching every sixth turn through the rotation, he could be a must-start option no matter which way you have to choose to start him. And, if you can use him as both a hitter and a pitcher in a daily lineup league, you could get, say, Austin Meadows and Dinelson Lamet's production from one roster spot. He could be a top-50 hitter and top-50 pitcher.

Eduardo Rodriguez -- Last week: 189.4

Already one of the best stories of the spring after overcoming complications caused by his bout with COVID-19 last summer, Rodriguez has been stellar in his return to the mound, too. The lefty has 15 strikeouts to zero walks in his 11.2 innings of work, and the Red Sox are confident enough in him to have named him the opening day starter this week. His velocity isn't quite where you want it to be yet and there's no guarantee he will get it all the way back, but he had a 3.81 ERA over the previous two seasons with more than a strikeout per inning, and is certainly worth this kind of investment.

Jordan Hicks -- Last week: 197.6

Hicks is definitely still shaking the rust off, as he has three walks and a hit batter in 1.2 innings across his first three spring outings, though it's worth acknowledging that his first appearance since undergoing Tommy John surgery featured a 22-pitch battle with Luis Guillorme, a pretty weird situation to come back to. The good news is, the stuff has been every bit as impressive as it was before the surgery, and that's what we really want to see. The Cardinals have no shortage of potential closer options, but Hicks is the best fit for that role given his overpowering stuff. Maybe they work him in slowly over the first few weeks of the season, but I'm expecting Hicks to get the majority of the opportunities in the long run, making him one of the best late-round closer picks.

Biggest risers from February to March