To tier a position means to bundle players with a similar projected outcome, creating an alternate form of rankings that will better serve you on Draft Day. Knowing which position to target means knowing where the biggest drop-off is coming, and having tiers will make it immediately apparent during the heat of the draft.

Tiers 1.0: Catcher | First base | Second base | Third base | Shortstop

Below are the shortstop tiers for 2021, depicting a well-distributed position that's host to some of the biggest stars in the game.

The Super Elite: Fernando Tatis, Trea Turner^, Trevor Story^

The Elite: Francisco Lindor, Corey Seager

The Near-Elite: Tim Anderson, Adalberto Mondesi^, Xander Bogaerts, Bo Bichette

The Next-Best Things: Gleyber Torres, Javier Baez, Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson

The Fallback Options: Didi Gregorius, Marcus Semien, Jake Cronenworth, David Fletcher†

The Last Resorts: Chris Taylor, Wander Franco, Willi Castro, Jorge Polanco, Paul DeJong, Tommy Edman^, Jonathan Villar^

The Deep-Leaguers: Willy Adames, Andres Gimenez^, Amed Rosario

The Leftovers: Nick Ahmed, Joey Wendle, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Jeter Downs, Royce Lewis

^ one tier lower in points leagues

† one tier lower in categories leagues